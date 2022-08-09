Nogin Announces Agreement with United Sports Brands to Plug Into its Intelligent Commerce Platform

TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Online, Inc. dba Nogin (“Nogin” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative Commerce-as-a-Service (“CaaS”) technology, has announced a multi-brand CaaS agreement with United Sports Brands (“USB”), a leader in sports performance and protection.



Nogin’s all-in-one software platform is a cloud-based, headless, eCommerce environment, purpose-built for brands selling direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) and through online channel partners. As part of a three-year agreement, USB brands will plug into Intelligent Commerce to deliver world class eCommerce to their consumers without all the cost, complexity, time, and risk of building and managing their own online stores.

In addition to Nogin’s full stack eCommerce platform, USB brands receive advanced proprietary modules such as the Company’s Customer Data Platform, Social Commerce, and Predictive Automation technologies, features that help enhance sales growth and improve profits. In addition, Nogin’s ongoing upgrades and optimizations to these features help ensure that brands will never need to re-platform their eCommerce operations to remain on the cutting-edge.

“As we look to drive growth within our brand portfolio, it is critical that we meet consumers where they choose to shop,” said USB CEO Michael Magerman. “With Nogin’s technology, we’ll be able to provide top-tier online shopping experiences while channeling our resources to instead focus on our products and consumers. This allows us to invest in other areas of our business while we continue executing our multi-channel commerce expansion across our brands.”

“Our mission is to empower brands to keep pace with the biggest online retailers, regardless of industry,” said Nogin Co-Founder and CEO Jan Nugent. “This partnership with USB reaffirms our commitment to elevating commerce experiences across sectors, including for brands selling consumer and lifestyle products. With our expertise, USB will unlock new consumer segments, revenue opportunities, and operating efficiencies without the traditional time, money, and risk associated with building a series of online stores. We look forward to providing the technologies and services necessary to add horsepower to USB’s eCommerce initiatives in the coming months.”

This release follows Nogin’s recent announcement of plans to become publicly traded through a combination with Software Acquisition Group III (Nasdaq: SWAG), a special purpose acquisition company. Additional details can be found here.

About Nogin

Nogin is a leader in Commerce-as-a-Service (“CaaS”), a cloud-based headless enterprise eCommerce platform for brands and merchants. Companies leveraging CaaS deliver enterprise class eCommerce at scale without having to purchase, implement, manage, optimize, or support any of the underlying infrastructure. The Nogin “Intelligent Commerce Platform” delivers all the technology, research and development, and optimization needed for merchants to keep pace with big retail without all the capital costs, technical staff, time, and risk of doing it themselves. Visit www.nogin.com.

About United Sports Brands

United Sports Brands is a global leader in sports performance and protective products that help athletes perform at their personal best. USB brands include NATHAN, the running essentials market leader in athletic hydration, visibility, and performance gear; PEARL iZUMI, iconic designer and producer of performance apparel and footwear for cyclists at every level; SHOCK DOCTOR, the #1 global leader in mouthguards and protection; MCDAVID, a performance and protective brand at the top of the recommended lists of pro athletes, sports medicine professionals, and athletic trainers for more than 35 years; CUTTERS, the innovative leader in football gloves and high-performance grip technology; and GLUKOS, a developer of fast acting, all-natural energy products designed to help athletes unleash peak performance. USB is a portfolio company of Bregal Partners, a private equity investment firm. For more information, visit www.unitedspb.com.

Contacts:

Nogin Corporate Contact:

Spencer McNeill

EVP of Sales

smcneill@nogin.com

Nogin Investor Relations Contact:

Cody Slach and Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

nogin@gatewayir.com