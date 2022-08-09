Kobiton Mobile App Testing Platform Now Available on AWS Marketplace

ATLANTA, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kobiton , the leader in end-to-end mobile app testing, announces its platform is now available on the AWS Marketplace .



Mobile app developers depend heavily on AWS to build, test and run their apps, making the platform a logical channel for Kobiton to reach potential customers. Kobiton is the only mobile testing provider that provides everything a developer needs to deliver high quality apps in a single platform. Incorporating visual, functional and performance testing on real devices in one platform enables organizations to release apps with confidence. The key features of the Kobiton platform, used by high-growth “unicorns” and blue-chip enterprises in large retail, gaming, financial services, creative development and travel verticals, are:

The ability to run Appium 3x faster using Kobiton’s proprietary Xium

The ability to manually test apps on devices that run at 30 frames per second

Kobiton’s performance, visual and accessibility testing capabilities enable the ability to capture network monitoring, payload capture, visual discrepancies and more

Kobiton’s scriptless automation capability which allows users to run manual tests, then re-use that test case to run across multiple devices

“Kobiton’s mission is to enable true mobile continuous testing without the associated complexity and costly script maintenance,” said Brad Goldstein, Director of Strategic Alliances at Kobiton. “We also want to be everywhere our customers are, which means being on the AWS Marketplace. Our customers can now easily find and use Kobiton with AWS to meet their mobile app testing needs.”

About Kobiton

Kobiton is the leading mobile application testing platform for enterprises so they can deliver impeccable mobile experiences to their customers. Kobiton’s flexible device lab management and AI driven intelligent quality suite enables developers, QA and product teams to deliver the most rapid and reliable insights into mobile applications. Learn more at www.kobiton.com.