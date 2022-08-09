Sysco Delivers Over 1.3 Times U.S. Market Share Growth and Strong Profit; Positive Momentum for Fiscal Year 2023

HOUSTON, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) today announced financial results for its 13-week fourth fiscal quarter and its 52-week fiscal year ended July 2, 2022. In fiscal year 2021, the fourth quarter included 14 weeks, and the year included 53 weeks.1

Key highlights for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal year 2022 include:

  • Sysco growth outpaced the U.S. market by more than 1.3 times for the full year;
  • Recipe For Growth advanced as planned;
  • Volume growth for the quarter and year;
  • Effective pass-through of rising product costs;
  • Continued operating income recovery for the International segment;
  • Profitable growth, strong fourth quarter results; and
  • Capital allocation strategy executed, with significant investment in business, debt paid down during the quarter, and $500 million in shares repurchased for the year.

“Sysco generated another quarter of top-line and bottom-line improvements, topping off a strong year of financial performance, especially given the environmental conditions. This included growing more than 1.3 times the market for the year and exceeding fiscal 2019 operating income for the quarter by 6.4 percent. The strong financial performance was delivered while simultaneously investing in our Recipe For Growth strategy. We are delivering new commercial capabilities and accelerating growth in a way which will pay long-term returns for Sysco and our investors,” said Kevin Hourican, Sysco’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “I want to thank our associates around the world for their continued hard work and customer centricity.”

Key financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 include:

  • Sales increased 17.5% versus the same period in fiscal year 2021 and, on a comparable 13-week basis, increased 26.5% to $19.0 billion. Sales increased 22.5% versus the same period in fiscal year 2019;
  • U.S. Broadline volume decreased 2.1% versus the same period in fiscal year 2021 and, on a comparable 13-week basis, increased 5.4%. U.S. Broadline volume decreased 2.2% versus the same period in fiscal year 2019;
  • Gross profit increased 18.1% to $3.4 billion, as compared to the same period last year, and increased 15.6%, as compared to the same period in fiscal year 2019;
  • Operating income increased 34.6% to $766.7 million, and adjusted1 operating income increased to $876.8 million, as compared to the same period last year, while operating income increased 6.4% and adjusted1 operating income increased 7.2%, as compared to the same period in fiscal year 2019;
  • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) increased to $971.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.0 billion, in each case as compared to the same period last year. On a comparable 13-week basis, EBITDA increased 34.4% and adjusted EBITDA increased 44.5%, in each case as compared to the same period last year. EBITDA increased 1.3% and adjusted EBITDA increased 8.7%, in each case as compared to the same period in fiscal year 2019;2 and
  • EPS3 increased to $0.99 compared to $0.29 in the same period last year. Adjusted1 EPS increased to $1.15 compared to $0.71 in the same period last year, and on a comparable 13-week basis, increased $0.49 or 74.2%. EPS decreased $0.04 and adjusted EPS increased $0.05, in each case as compared to the same period in fiscal year 2019.

1 Adjusted financial results, including adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and adjusted EBITDA, are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items, which primarily include acquisition-related costs, restructuring costs, transformational project costs, adjustments to our bad debt reserve specific to aged receivables existing prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory. Specific to adjusted EPS, this year’s Certain Items include losses on the extinguishment of debt and the impact of an increase in reserves for uncertain tax positions. Specific to adjusted EPS, last year’s fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 Certain Items include the impact of a gain on sale of property and the impact of a U.K. tax law change. The fiscal 2021 Certain Items include the impact of a loss on the sale of Cake Corporation and our Spain operations. Results shown on a comparable 13 or 52 week basis are non-GAAP numbers and have been further adjusted to remove dollar amounts equal to 1/14 of the comparable 13 or 52 week basis are non-GAAP numbers and have been further adjusted to remove dollar amounts equal to 1/14 of the comparable fourth quarter non-GAAP results. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest corresponding GAAP financial measure are included at the end of this release.
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest corresponding GAAP financial measure are included at the end of this release.
3 Earnings per share (EPS) are shown on a diluted basis unless otherwise specified.

Key financial results for fiscal year 2022 included:

  • Sales increased 33.8% versus fiscal year 2021 and, on a comparable 52-week basis, increased 36.9% to $68.6 billion. Sales increased 14.2% versus fiscal year 2019;
  • U.S. Broadline volume increased 15.4% versus fiscal year 2021 and, on a comparable 52-week basis, increased 17.9%. U.S. Broadline volume decreased 3.7% versus fiscal year 2019;
  • Gross profit increased 31.7% to $12.3 billion, as compared to the prior year, and increased 8.0%, as compared to fiscal year 2019;
  • Operating income increased 62.7% to $2.3 billion, and adjusted1 operating income increased to $2.6 billion, as compared to the prior year, while operating income increased 0.4%, and adjusted1 operating income decreased 3.7%, as compared to fiscal year 2019;
  • EBITDA increased to $3.1 billion, and adjusted EBITDA increased to $3.3 billion, in each case as compared to the prior year. On a comparable 52-week basis, EBITDA increased 46.4% and adjusted EBITDA increased 58.5%, in each case as compared to the prior year. EBITDA increased 0.4% and adjusted EBITDA decreased 0.7%, in each case as compared to fiscal year 2019;2 and
  • EPS3 increased to $2.64 compared to $1.02 in the prior year. Adjusted1 EPS increased to $3.25 compared to $1.44 in the prior year and, on a comparable 52-week basis, increased $1.86, or 133.8%. EPS decreased $0.56, and adjusted EPS decreased $0.30, in each case as compared to fiscal year 2019.

“Sysco delivered strong financial results, growing volumes and sales, effectively managing double-digit inflation and improving profitability, all while also strengthening our balance sheet and returning $1.5 billion to our shareholders. We have many reasons to be upbeat about our business. While keeping a careful eye on macro-economic developments, we expect to grow adjusted EPS by 26% - 35%, or $4.09 - $4.394, for fiscal year 2023,” said Aaron Alt, Sysco’s Chief Financial Officer.

4 Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure; however, we cannot predict with certainty the particular certain items that would be excluded from the calculation of this measure for future periods. Due to these uncertainties, we cannot provide a quantitative reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort. However, we expect to calculate adjusted earnings per share for future periods in the same manner as the reconciliations provided for the historical periods that are included at the end of this release.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Total Sysco

Sales for the fourth quarter were $19.0 billion, an increase of 17.5% compared to the same period last year.

Gross profit increased 18.1% to $3.4 billion, gross margin increased 10 basis points to 18.2% and adjusted gross margin increased 33 basis points to 18.4%, compared in each case to the same period last year. The increase in gross profit for the fourth quarter was primarily driven by higher volumes and high rates of inflation that were effectively managed.

Operating expenses increased $331.5 million, or 14.1%, compared to the same period last year, driven by increased volumes and continued investments to drive our transformation initiatives. Adjusted operating expenses increased $300.5 million, or 13.0%, compared to the same period last year.

Operating income was $766.7 million, an increase of $197.0 million, or 34.6%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating income was $876.8 million, an increase of $271.6 million compared to the same period last year.

U.S. Foodservice Operations

The U.S. Foodservice Operations segment generated strong sales growth, overall share gains and increased profitability.

Sales for the fourth quarter were $13.4 billion, an increase of 16.4% compared to the same period last year. Local case volume within U.S. Broadline operations decreased 7.8% for the fourth quarter, while total case volume within U.S. Broadline operations decreased 2.1%, in each case as compared to the same period last year.

Gross profit increased 17.5% to $2.6 billion, and gross margin increased 17 basis points to 19.4%, compared in each case to the same period last year. Product cost inflation was 15.3% in U.S. Broadline, as measured by the estimated change in Sysco’s product costs, primarily in the dairy, poultry and fresh produce categories.

Operating expenses increased $272.3 million, or 19.8%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating expenses increased $244.9 million, or 17.5%, compared to the same period last year.

Operating income was $952.0 million, an increase of $114.6 million compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating income was $959.5 million, an increase of $141.9 million compared to the same period last year.

International Foodservice Operations

The International Foodservice Operations segment delivered another quarter of strong sales and operating leverage, driving significant profit growth.

Sales for the fourth quarter were $3.3 billion, an increase of 30.3% compared to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, sales for the fourth quarter were $3.5 billion, an increase of 40.4% compared to the same period last year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations sales by 10.1% and total Sysco sales by 1.6% during the quarter.

Gross profit increased 31.4% to $651.8 million, and gross margin increased 17 basis points to 20.0%, compared in each case to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, gross profit increased 42.9% to $708.9 million. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations gross profit by 11.5% and total Sysco gross profit by 2.0% during the quarter.

Operating expenses increased $78.2 million, or 14.9%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating expenses increased $61.3 million, or 12.4%, compared to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, adjusted operating expenses increased $112.7 million, or 22.7%, compared to the same period last year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations operating expenses by 10.3% and total Sysco operating expenses by 2.4% during the quarter.

Operating income was $47.1 million, an improvement of $77.6 million compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating income increased $94.5 million compared to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, adjusted operating income was $100.3 million, an increase of $100.2 million compared to the same period last year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations operating income by $5.8 million and total Sysco operating income by $3.2 million during the quarter.

5 Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on current year results. These adjusted measures are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest corresponding GAAP financial measure are included at the end of this release.

Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Total Sysco

Sales for fiscal year 2022 were $68.6 billion, an increase of 33.8% compared to the prior year.

Gross profit increased 31.7% to $12.3 billion, and gross margin decreased 29 basis points to 18.0%, compared in each case to the prior year. The increase in gross profit for the year was primarily driven by higher volumes and high rates of inflation that were effectively managed.

Operating expenses increased $2.1 billion, or 26.0%, compared to the prior year, driven by increased volumes, expenses associated with investments to drive our transformation initiatives, and snap-back and productivity related costs. Adjusted operating expenses increased $1.9 billion, or 23.6%, compared to the prior year.

Operating income was $2.3 billion, an increase of $901.8 million, or 62.7%, compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating income was $2.6 billion, an increase of $1.2 billion, or 80.3%, compared to the prior year.

U.S. Foodservice Operations

Sales for fiscal year 2022 were $48.5 billion, an increase of 35.8% compared to the prior year. Local case volume within U.S. Broadline operations increased 10.3% for fiscal year 2022, while total case volume within U.S. Broadline operations increased 15.4%, in each case as compared to the prior year. Both increases represent organic growth.

Gross profit increased 31.2% to $9.2 billion, and gross margin decreased 67 basis points to 19.0%, compared in each case to the prior year. Product cost inflation was 15.0% in U.S. Broadline, as measured by the estimated change in Sysco’s product costs, primarily in the poultry, meat and seafood categories.

Operating expenses increased $1.5 billion, or 32.3%, compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating expenses increased $1.3 billion, or 28.0%, compared to the prior year.

Operating income was $3.2 billion, an increase of $716.2 million, or 29.2%, compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating income was $3.2 billion, an increase of $871.8 million, or 37.6%, compared to the prior year.

International Foodservice Operations

Sales for fiscal year 2022 were $11.8 billion, an increase of $3.4 billion, or 41.2%, compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis5, sales for fiscal year 2022 were $12.0 billion, an increase of 43.3% compared to the prior year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations sales by 2.1% and total Sysco sales by 0.3% during the year.

Gross profit increased 44.5% to $2.4 billion, and gross margin increased 47 basis points to 20.2%, compared in each case to the prior year. On a constant currency basis5, gross profit increased 47.5% to $2.4 billion, as compared to the prior year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations gross profit by 3.0% and total Sysco gross profit by 0.5% during the year.

Operating expenses increased $396.9 million, or 21.1%, compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating expenses increased $370.0 million, or 20.9%, compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis5, adjusted operating expenses increased $420.9 million, or 23.7%, compared to the prior year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations operating expense by 2.8% and total Sysco operating expense by 0.7% during the year.

Operating income was $102.3 million, an improvement of $334.7 million compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating income increased $361.7 million compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis5, adjusted operating income was $236.4 million, an increase of $365.2 million compared to the prior year. Foreign exchange rates decreased International Foodservice Operations operating income by 2.7% and increased total Sysco operating income by $0.8 million during the year.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Spending

As of the end of the quarter, the company had a cash balance of $867.1 million and approximately $10.6 billion of debt outstanding.

During the year, Sysco returned $1.5 billion to shareholders via $500 million of share repurchases and $959 million of dividends.

Cash flow from operations was $1.8 billion for fiscal year 2022. During the year, the company made purposeful investments in working capital to drive increased sales and profitability, including making significant investments in inventory, with rising sales also contributing to rising accounts receivable, offset by rising accounts payable.

Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of plant and equipment, for fiscal year 2022 were $608.7 million.

Free cash flow6 for fiscal year 2022 was $1.2 billion.

6 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash provided from operating activities less purchases of plant and equipment and includes proceeds from sales of plant and equipment. Reconciliations for all non-GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this release.

Conference Call & Webcast

Sysco will host a conference call to review the company’s fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. A live webcast of the call, accompanying slide presentation and a copy of this news release will be available online at investors.sysco.com.

Key Highlights:
 Fourth QuarterFiscal Year
   Comparable
Adjusted		  Comparable
Adjusted
Financial Comparison:July 2, 2022
(13 Weeks)		Change
(13 vs. 14
weeks)		Change
(13 vs. 13
weeks)		July 2, 2022
(52 Weeks)		Change
(52 vs. 53
weeks)		Change
(52 vs. 52
weeks)
GAAP:      
Sales$19.0 billion17.5% $68.6 billion33.8% 
Gross profit$3.4 billion18.1% $12.3 billion31.7% 
Gross Margin18.2%10 bps 18.0%-29 bps 
Operating expenses$2.7 billion14.1% $10.0 billion26.0% 
Operating Income$766.7 million34.6% $2.3 billion62.7% 
Operating Margin4.0%51 bps 3.4%61 bps 
Net Earnings$510.0 million237.5% $1.4 billion159.2% 
Diluted Earnings Per Share$0.99241.4% $2.64158.8% 
       
Non-GAAP (1):      
Sales$19.0 billion17.5%26.5%$68.6 billion33.8%36.9%
Gross profit$3.5 billion19.6%28.8%$12.4 billion32.5%35.5%
Gross Margin18.4%33 bps33 bps18.1%-18 bps-18 bps
Operating Expenses$2.6 billion13.0%21.7%$9.8 billion23.6%26.2%
Operating Income$876.8 million44.9%56.0%$2.6 billion80.3%85.8%
Operating Margin4.6%88 bps88 bps3.8%99 bps101 bps
EBITDA$971.7 million24.8%34.4%$3.1 billion42.7%46.4%
Adjusted EBITDA$1.0 billion34.2%44.5%$3.3 billion54.4%58.5%
Net Earnings$588.3 million60.6%73.0%$1.7 billion126.0%134.2%
Diluted Earnings Per Share (2)$1.1562.0%74.2%$3.25125.7%133.8%
       
Case Growth (3):      
U.S. Broadline-2.1% 5.4%15.4% 17.9%
Local-7.8%  10.3%  
       
Sysco Brand Sales as a % of Cases:      
U.S. Broadline36.6%0 bps 36.2%-29 bps 
Local45.4%78 bps 44.5%55 bps 
Note:
(1) Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this release.
(2) Individual components in the table above may not sum to the totals due to the rounding.
(3) Case growth for 13-week and 52-week comparable columns show year-over-year growth.
NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.

Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data)
 Quarter Ended Year Ended
 Jul. 2, 2022 Jul. 3, 2021 Jul. 2, 2022 Jul. 3, 2021
        
Sales$18,957,258  $16,136,893  $68,636,146  $51,297,843 
Cost of sales 15,512,986   13,221,115   56,315,622   41,941,094 
Gross profit 3,444,272   2,915,778   12,320,524   9,356,749 
Operating expenses 2,677,557   2,346,094   9,981,489   7,919,507 
Operating income 766,715   569,684   2,339,035   1,437,242 
Interest expense 128,512   441,149   623,643   880,137 
Other income, net (3,676)  (13,483)  (31,381)  (27,623)
Earnings before income taxes 641,879   142,018   1,746,773   584,728 
Income tax expense (benefit) 131,890   (9,075)  388,005   60,519 
Net earnings$509,989  $151,093  $1,358,768  $524,209 
        
Net earnings:       
Basic earnings per share$1.00  $0.29  $2.66  $1.03 
Diluted earnings per share 0.99   0.29   2.64   1.02 
        
Average shares outstanding 510,593,953   512,423,938   510,630,645   510,696,398 
Diluted shares outstanding 513,426,966   516,036,842   514,005,827   513,555,088 


Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except for Share Data)
 Jul. 2, 2022 Jul. 3, 2021
    
ASSETS
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$867,086  $3,007,123 
Accounts receivable, less allowances of $70,790 and $117,695 4,868,779   3,781,510 
Inventories 4,448,154   3,695,219 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 303,789   240,956 
Income tax receivable 35,934   8,759 
Total current assets 10,523,742   10,733,567 
Plant and equipment at cost, less accumulated depreciation 4,456,420   4,326,063 
Other long-term assets   
Goodwill 4,542,315   3,944,139 
Intangibles, less amortization 952,683   746,073 
Deferred income taxes 377,604   352,523 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 723,297   709,163 
Other assets 550,150   602,011 
Total other long-term assets 7,146,049   6,353,909 
Total assets$22,126,211  $21,413,539 
    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable$5,793,481  $4,884,781 
Accrued expenses 2,270,753   1,814,837 
Accrued income taxes 40,042   22,644 
Current operating lease liabilities 105,690   102,659 
Current maturities of long-term debt 580,611   494,923 
Total current liabilities 8,790,577   7,319,844 
Long-term liabilities   
Long-term debt 10,066,931   10,588,184 
Deferred income taxes 250,171   147,066 
Long-term operating lease liabilities 636,417   634,481 
Other long-term liabilities 967,907   1,136,480 
Total long-term liabilities 11,921,426   12,506,211 
Commitments and contingencies   
Noncontrolling interest 31,948   34,588 
Shareholders’ equity   
Preferred stock, par value $1 per share Authorized 1,500,000 shares, issued none     
Common stock, par value $1 per share Authorized 2,000,000,000 shares, issued 765,174,900 shares 765,175   765,175 
Paid-in capital 1,766,305   1,619,995 
Retained earnings 10,539,722   10,151,706 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,482,054)  (1,148,764)
Treasury stock at cost, 256,531,543 and 253,342,595 shares (10,206,888)  (9,835,216)
Total shareholders’ equity 1,382,260   1,552,896 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$22,126,211  $21,413,539 


Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
 Year Ended
 Jul. 2, 2022 Jul. 3, 2021
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net earnings$1,358,768  $524,209 
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash provided by operating activities:   
Share-based compensation expense 122,315   95,815 
Depreciation and amortization 772,881   737,916 
Operating lease asset amortization 108,052   113,906 
Amortization of debt issuance and other debt-related costs 22,305   26,115 
Deferred income taxes (64,454)  (157,864)
Provision for losses on receivables (15,494)  (152,740)
Loss on extinguishment of debt 115,603   293,897 
Loss on sale of business    22,737 
Other non-cash items (12,692)  (16,502)
Additional changes in certain assets and liabilities, net of effect of businesses acquired:   
Increase in receivables (1,001,037)  (662,345)
Increase in inventories (719,266)  (551,405)
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,805   (32,577)
Increase in accounts payable 850,974   1,459,222 
Increase in accrued expenses 423,429   167,181 
Decrease in operating lease liabilities (125,741)  (142,351)
(Decrease) increase in accrued income taxes (9,775)  118,953 
(Increase) decrease in other assets (1,082)  18,822 
(Decrease) increase in other long-term liabilities (38,305)  40,853 
Net cash provided by operating activities 1,791,286   1,903,842 
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Additions to plant and equipment (632,802)  (470,676)
Proceeds from sales of plant and equipment 24,144   59,147 
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (1,281,137)   
Purchase of marketable securities (19,318)  (53,148)
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 16,648   35,979 
Other investing activities (1) 14,259    
Net cash used for investing activities (1,878,206)  (428,698)
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Bank and commercial paper (repayments) borrowings, net    (826,182)
Other debt borrowings including senior notes 1,248,207   1,484 
Other debt repayments including senior notes (494,585)  (2,003,135)
Redemption premiums and repayments for senior notes (1,395,668)  (999,996)
Cash received from termination of interest rate swap agreements 23,127    
Proceeds from stock option exercises 128,167   130,374 
Stock repurchases (499,825)   
Dividends paid (958,937)  (917,564)
Other financing activities (2) (37,384)  (13,209)
Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (1,986,898)  (4,628,228)
    
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (31,906)  94,614 
    
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3) (2,105,724)  (3,058,470)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 3,037,100   6,095,570 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (3)$931,376  $3,037,100 
    
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:   
Cash paid during the period for:   
Interest$498,349  $877,512 
Income taxes, net of refunds 450,148   103,547 


(1)Change primarily includes proceeds from the settlement of corporate-owned life insurance policies.
(2)Change includes cash paid for shares withheld to cover taxes, settlement of interest rate hedges and other financing activities.
(3)Change includes restricted cash included within other assets in the Consolidated Balance Sheet.


Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Impact of Certain Items
 
Our discussion of our results includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, that we believe provide important perspective with respect to underlying business trends. Other than free cash flow, any non-GAAP financial measures will be denoted as adjusted measures to remove the impact of (A) restructuring and transformational project costs consisting of: (1) restructuring charges, (2) expenses associated with our various transformation initiatives and (3) facility closure and severance charges; acquisition-related costs consisting of: (1) intangible amortization expense and (B) acquisition costs and due diligence costs related to our acquisitions; and (C) the reduction of bad debt expense previously recognized in fiscal 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the collectability of our pre-pandemic trade receivable balances. Our results for fiscal 2022 were also impacted by: (1) a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory, (2) debt extinguishment costs and (3) the increase in reserves for uncertain tax positions. Our results for fiscal 2021 were also impacted by losses on the sale of businesses.
 
The results of our foreign operations can be impacted due to changes in exchange rates applicable in converting local currencies to U.S. dollars. We measure our total Sysco and our International Foodservice Operations results on a constant currency basis. Constant currency operating results are calculated by translating current-period local currency operating results with the currency exchange rates used to translate the financial statements in the comparable prior-year period to determine what the current-period U.S. dollar operating results would have been if the currency exchange rate had not changed from the comparable prior-year period.
 
Management believes that adjusting its operating expenses, operating income, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to remove these Certain Items and presenting its International Foodservice Operations results on a constant currency basis, provides an important perspective with respect to our underlying business trends and results and provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that (1) is indicative of the performance of the company’s underlying operations and (2) facilitates comparisons on a year-over-year basis.
 
Sysco has a history of growth through acquisitions and excludes from its non-GAAP financial measures the impact of acquisition-related intangible amortization, acquisition costs and due-diligence costs for those acquisitions. We believe this approach significantly enhances the comparability of Sysco’s results for fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2021.
 
Set forth below is a reconciliation of sales, operating expenses, operating income, other (income) expense, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to adjusted results for these measures for the periods presented. Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add up to the total presented due to rounding. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding.


Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Impact of Certain Items
(Dollars in Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data)
  13-Week
Period Ended
Jul. 2, 2022		 14-Week
Period Ended
Jul. 3, 2021		 Change in
Dollars		 % Change
Sales (GAAP) (A) $18,957,258  $16,136,893  $2,820,365  17.5%
Impact of currency fluctuations (1)  255,672      255,672  1.6 
Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)  19,212,930   16,136,893   3,076,037  19.1 
Less 1 week fourth quarter sales (B)     (1,152,635)  1,152,635  9.1 
Comparable sales using a constant currency and a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP)  19,212,930   14,984,258   4,228,672  28.2 
Comparable sales using a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP) (C)(D) $18,957,258  $14,984,258  $3,973,000  26.5%
         
Cost of sales (GAAP) $15,512,986  $13,221,115  $2,291,871  17.3%
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2)  (43,673)     (43,673) (0.3)
Cost of sales adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)  15,469,313   13,221,115   2,248,198  17.0 
Less 1 week fourth quarter cost of sales     (944,365)  944,365  9.0 
Comparable cost of sales adjusted for a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP) $15,469,313  $12,276,750  $3,192,563  26.0%
         
Gross profit (GAAP) $3,444,272  $2,915,778  $528,494  18.1%
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2)  43,673      43,673  1.5 
Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (A)  3,487,945   2,915,778   572,167  19.6 
Impact of currency fluctuations (1)  58,256      58,256  2.0 
Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)  3,546,201   2,915,778   630,423  21.6 
Less 1 week fourth quarter gross profit (B)     (208,270)  208,270  9.4 
Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency and a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP)  3,546,201   2,707,508   838,693  31.0 
Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items using a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP) (C) $3,487,945  $2,707,508  $780,437  28.8%
         
Gross margin (GAAP)  18.17%  18.07%   10 bps
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2)  0.23       23 bps
Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (A)  18.40   18.07    33 bps
Impact of currency fluctuations (1)  0.06       6 bps
Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)  18.46   18.07    39 bps
Less 1 week fourth quarter gross margin (B)         0 bps
Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency and a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP)  18.46   18.07    39 bps
Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items using a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP) (C)  18.40%  18.07%   33 bps
         
Operating expenses (GAAP) $2,677,557  $2,346,094  $331,463  14.1%
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3)  (39,474)  (33,110)  (6,364) (19.2)
Impact of acquisition-related costs (4)  (35,724)  (24,826)  (10,898) (43.9)
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5)  8,783   22,441   (13,658) (60.9)
Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (A)  2,611,142   2,310,599   300,543  13.0 
Impact of currency fluctuations (1)  55,085      55,085  2.4 
Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)  2,666,227   2,310,599   355,628  15.4 
Less 1 week fourth quarter operating expenses (B)     (165,043)  165,043  8.9 
Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency and a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP)  2,666,227   2,145,556   520,671  24.3 
Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP) (C) $2,611,142  $2,145,556  $465,586  21.7%
         
Operating expense as a percentage of sales (GAAP)  14.12%  14.54%   -42 bps
Impact of certain item adjustments  (0.35)  (0.22)   -13 bps
Adjusted operating expense as a percentage of sales (Non-GAAP)  13.77%  14.32%   -55 bps
         
Operating income (GAAP) $766,715  $569,684  $197,031  34.6%
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2)  43,673      43,673  NM
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3)  39,474   33,110   6,364  19.2 
Impact of acquisition-related costs (4)  35,724   24,826   10,898  43.9 
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5)  (8,783)  (22,441)  13,658  60.9 
Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (A)  876,803   605,179   271,624  44.9 
Impact of currency fluctuations (1)  3,171      3,171  0.5 
Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)  879,974   605,179   274,795  45.4 
Less 1 week fourth quarter operating income (B)     (43,227)  43,227  11.2 
Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency and a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP)  879,974   561,952   318,022  56.6 
Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP) (C)(E) $876,803  $561,952  $314,851  56.0%
         
Operating margin (GAAP)  4.04%  3.53%   51 bps
Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)  4.63%  3.75%   88 bps
Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)  4.58%  3.75%   83 bps
Operating margin excluding Certain Items using a constant currency and a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP)  4.58%  3.75%   83 bps
Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items using a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP) (F)  4.63%  3.75%   88 bps
         
Interest expense (GAAP) $128,512  $441,149  $(312,637) (70.9)%
Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt     (293,897)  293,897  NM
Interest expense adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)  128,512   147,252   (18,740) (12.7)
Less 1 week fourth quarter interest expense     (10,518)  10,518  6.7 
Interest expense adjusted for Certain Items using a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP) $128,512  $136,734  $(8,222) (6.0)%
         
Other income (GAAP) $(3,676) $(13,483) $9,807  72.7%
Impact of other non-routine gains and losses  2,057   12,374   (10,317) (83.4)
Other income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)  (1,619)  (1,109)  (510) (46.0)
Less 1 week fourth quarter other income     79   (79) (11.2)
Other income adjusted for Certain Items using a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP) $(1,619) $(1,030) $(589) (57.2)%
         
Net earnings (GAAP) $509,989  $151,093  $358,896  237.5%
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2)  43,673      43,673  NM
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3)  39,474   33,110   6,364  19.2 
Impact of acquisition-related costs (4)  35,724   24,826   10,898  43.9 
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5)  (8,783)  (22,441)  13,658  60.9 
Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt     293,897   (293,897) NM
Impact of other non-routine gains and losses  (2,057)  (12,374)  10,317  83.4 
Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6)  (11,452)     (11,452) NM
Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6)  (10,613)  (5,530)  (5,083) (91.9)
Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (6)  (9,847)  (4,204)  (5,643) (134.2)
Tax impact of bad debt reserves adjustments (6)  2,383   347   2,036  NM
Tax impact of loss on extinguishment of debt (6)  (699)  (79,323)  78,624  99.1 
Tax impact of other non-routine gains and losses (6)  531   4,557   (4,026) (88.3)
Impact of foreign tax rate change     (17,649)  17,649  NM
Net earnings adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)  588,323   366,309   222,014  60.6 
Less 1 week fourth quarter net earnings     (26,165)  26,165  12.4 
Net earnings adjusted for Certain Items using a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP) $588,323  $340,144  $248,179  73.0%
         
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $0.99  $0.29  $0.70  241.4%
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2)  0.09      0.09  NM
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3)  0.08   0.06   0.02  33.3 
Impact of acquisition-related costs (4)  0.07   0.05   0.02  40.0 
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5)  (0.02)  (0.04)  0.02  50.0 
Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt     0.57   (0.57) NM
Impact of other non-routine gains and losses     (0.02)  0.02  NM
Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6)  (0.02)     (0.02) NM
Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6)  (0.02)  (0.01)  (0.01) (100.0)
Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (6)  (0.02)  (0.01)  (0.01) (100.0)
Tax impact of loss on extinguishment of debt (6)     (0.15)  0.15  NM
Tax impact of other non-routine gains and losses (6)     0.01   (0.01) NM
Impact of foreign tax rate change     (0.03)  0.03  NM
Diluted earnings per share adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (7)  1.15   0.71   0.44  62.0 
Less 1 week fourth quarter earnings per share     (0.05)  0.05  12.2 
Diluted earnings per share adjusted for Certain Items using a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP) $1.15  $0.66  $0.49  74.2%
         
Diluted shares outstanding  513,426,966   516,036,842     


 For purposes of comparable items using a 13 week basis, items are mathematically calculated using the row labels as follows: A+B=C and E/D=F
(1)Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on the current year results.
(2)Represents a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory.
(3)Fiscal 2022 includes $31 million related to restructuring, severance, and facility closure charges and $8 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. Fiscal 2021 includes $17 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy and $16 million related to restructuring charges.
(4)Fiscal 2022 includes $31 million of intangible amortization expense and $5 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. Fiscal 2021 represents intangible amortization expense.
(5)Fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2021 represent the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020.
(6)The tax impact of adjustments for Certain Items are calculated by multiplying the pretax impact of each Certain Item by the statutory rates in effect for each jurisdiction where the Certain Item was incurred.
(7)Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add up to the total presented due to rounding. Total diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding.
 NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.


Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Impact of Certain Items
(Dollars in Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data)
  13-Week
Period Ended
Jul. 2, 2022		 13-Week
Period Ended
Jun. 29, 2019		 Change in
Dollars		 % Change
Sales (GAAP) $18,957,258  $15,474,862  $3,482,396  22.5%
         
Cost of sales (GAAP) $15,512,986  $12,495,670  $3,017,316  24.1%
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1)  (43,673)     (43,673) (0.3)
Cost of sales adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $15,469,313  $12,495,670  $2,973,643  23.8%
         
Gross profit (GAAP) $3,444,272  $2,979,192  $465,080  15.6%
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1)  43,673      43,673  1.5 
Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $3,487,945  $2,979,192  $508,753  17.1%
         
Gross margin (GAAP)  18.17%  19.25%   -108 bps
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1)  0.23       23 bps
Comparable Gross margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)  18.40%  19.25%   -85 bps
         
Operating expenses (GAAP) $2,677,557  $2,258,662  $418,895  18.5%
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2)  (39,474)  (77,753)  38,279  49.2 
Impact of acquisition-related costs (3)  (35,724)  (19,789)  (15,935) (80.5)
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4)  8,783      8,783  NM
Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $2,611,142  $2,161,120  $450,022  20.8%
         
Operating income (GAAP) $766,715  $720,530  $46,185  6.4%
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1)  43,673      43,673  NM
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2)  39,474   77,753   (38,279) (49.2)
Impact of acquisition-related costs (3)  35,724   19,789   15,935  80.5 
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4)  (8,783)     (8,783) NM
Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $876,803  $818,072  $58,731  7.2%
         
Other income (GAAP) $(3,676) $(51,558) $47,882  92.9%
Impact of gain on sale of Iowa Premium (5)     66,309   (66,309) NM
Impact of other non-routine gains and losses  2,057      2,057  NM
Other income (expense) adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $(1,619) $14,751  $(16,370) (111.0)%
         
Net earnings (GAAP) $509,989  $535,766  $(25,777) (4.8)%
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1)  43,673      43,673  NM
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2)  39,474   77,753   (38,279) (49.2)
Impact of acquisition-related costs (3)  35,724   19,789   15,935  80.5 
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4)  (8,783)     (8,783) NM
Impact of gain on sale of Iowa Premium (5)     (66,309)  66,309  NM
Impact of other non-routine gains and losses  (2,057)     (2,057) NM
Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6)  (11,452)     (11,452) NM
Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6)  (10,613)  (16,891)  6,278  37.2 
Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (6)  (9,847)  (4,352)  (5,495) (126.3)
Tax impact of bad debt reserves adjustments (6)  2,383      2,383  NM
Tax impact of loss on extinguishment of debt (6)  (699)     (699) NM
Tax impact of gain on sale of Iowa Premium (6)     18,119   (18,119) NM
Tax impact of other non-routine gains and losses (6)  531      531  NM
Impact of France, U.K. and Sweden tax law changes     6,464   (6,464) NM
Impact of US transition tax     2,631   (2,631) NM
Net earnings adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $588,323  $572,970  $15,353  2.7%
         
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $0.99  $1.03  $(0.04) (3.9)%
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1)  0.09      0.09  NM
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2)  0.08   0.15   (0.07) (46.7)
Impact of acquisition-related costs (3)  0.07   0.04   0.03  75.0 
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4)  (0.02)     (0.02) NM
Impact of gain on sale of Iowa Premium (5)     (0.13)  0.13  NM
Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6)  (0.02)     (0.02) NM
Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6)  (0.02)  (0.03)  0.01  33.3 
Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (6)  (0.02)  (0.01)  (0.01) (100.0)
Tax impact of gain on sale of Iowa Premium (6)     0.03   (0.03) NM
Impact of France, U.K. and Sweden tax law changes     0.01   (0.01) NM
Impact of US transition tax     0.01   (0.01) NM
Diluted earnings per share adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (7) $1.15  $1.10  $0.05  4.5%


(1)Represents a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory.
(2)Fiscal 2022 includes $31 million related to restructuring, severance, and facility closure charges and $8 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. Fiscal 2019 includes $41 million related to restructuring, facility closure and severance charges and $37 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy.
(3)Fiscal 2022 includes $31 million of intangible amortization expense and $5 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. Fiscal 2019 includes intangible amortization expense.
(4)Fiscal 2022 represents the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020.
(5)Represents a gain on sale from disposition of a business, Iowa Premium.
(6)The tax impact of adjustments for Certain Items is calculated by multiplying the pretax impact of each Certain Item by the statutory rates in effect for each jurisdiction where the Certain Item was incurred.
(7)Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add up to the total presented due to rounding. Total diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding.
 NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.


Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Impact of Certain Items
(Dollars in Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data)
  52-Week
Period Ended
Jul. 2, 2022		 53-Week
Period Ended
Jul. 3, 2021		 Change in
Dollars		 % Change
Sales (GAAP) (A) $68,636,146  $51,297,843  $17,338,303  33.8%
Impact of currency fluctuations (1)  178,629      178,629  0.3 
Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)  68,814,775   51,297,843   17,516,932  34.1 
Less 1 week fourth quarter sales (B)     (1,152,635)  1,152,635  3.1 
Comparable sales using a constant currency and a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP)  68,814,775   50,145,208   18,669,567  37.2 
Comparable sales using a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP) (C)(D) $68,636,146  $50,145,208  $18,490,938  36.9%
         
Cost of sales (GAAP) $56,315,622  $41,941,094  $14,374,528  34.3%
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2)  (73,224)     (73,224) (0.2)
Cost of sales adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)  56,242,398   41,941,094   14,301,304  34.1 
Less 1 week fourth quarter cost of sales     (944,365)  944,365  3.1 
Comparable cost of sales adjusted for Certain Items using a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP) $56,242,398  $40,996,729  $15,245,669  37.2%
         
Gross profit (GAAP) $12,320,524  $9,356,749  $2,963,775  31.7%
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2)  73,224      73,224  0.8 
Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (A)  12,393,748   9,356,749   3,036,999  32.5 
Impact of currency fluctuations (1)  50,131      50,131  0.5 
Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)  12,443,879   9,356,749   3,087,130  33.0 
Less 1 week fourth quarter gross profit (B)     (208,270)  208,270  3.0 
Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency and a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP)  12,443,879   9,148,479   3,295,400  36.0 
Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items using a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP) (C) $12,393,748  $9,148,479  $3,245,269  35.5%
         
Gross margin (GAAP)  17.95%  18.24%   -29 bps
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2)  0.11       11 bps
Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (A)  18.06   18.24    -18 bps
Impact of currency fluctuations (1)  0.02       2 bps
Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)  18.08   18.24    -16 bps
Less 1 week fourth quarter gross margin (B)         0 bps
Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency and a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP)  18.08%  18.24%   -16 bps
Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items using a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP) (C)  18.06%  18.24%   -18 bps
         
Operating expenses (GAAP) $9,981,489  $7,919,507  $2,061,982  26.0%
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3)  (109,532)  (128,187)  18,655  14.6 
Impact of acquisition-related costs (4)  (139,173)  (79,540)  (59,633) (75.0)
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5)  27,999   184,813   (156,814) (84.9)
Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (A)  9,760,783   7,896,593   1,864,190  23.6 
Impact of currency fluctuations (1)  50,908      50,908  0.7 
Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)  9,811,691   7,896,593   1,915,098  24.3 
Less 1 week fourth quarter operating expenses (B)     (165,043)  165,043  2.6 
Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency and a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP)  9,811,691   7,731,550   2,080,141  26.9 
Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP) (C) $9,760,783  $7,731,550  $2,029,233  26.2%
         
Operating expense as a percentage of sales (GAAP)  14.54%  15.44%   -90 bps
Impact of certain item adjustments  (0.32)  (0.05)   -27 bps
Adjusted operating expense as a percentage of sales (Non-GAAP)  14.22%  15.39%   -117 bps
         
Operating income (GAAP) $2,339,035  $1,437,242  $901,793  62.7%
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2)  73,224      73,224  NM
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3)  109,532   128,187   (18,655) (14.6)
Impact of acquisition-related costs (4)  139,173   79,540   59,633  75.0 
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5)  (27,999)  (184,813)  156,814  84.9 
Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (A)  2,632,965   1,460,156   1,172,809  80.3 
Impact of currency fluctuations (1)  (776)     (776)  
Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)  2,632,189   1,460,156   1,172,033  80.3 
Less 1 week fourth quarter operating income (B)     (43,227)  43,227  5.5 
Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency and a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP)  2,632,189   1,416,929   1,215,260  85.8 
Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP) (C)(E) $2,632,965  $1,416,929  $1,216,036  85.8%
         
Operating margin (GAAP)  3.41%  2.80%   61 bps
Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)  3.84%  2.85%   99 bps
Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)  3.83%  2.85%   98 bps
Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency and a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP)  3.83%  2.83%   100 bps
Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items using a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP) (F)  3.84%  2.83%   101 bps
         
Interest expense (GAAP) $623,643  $880,137  $(256,494) (29.1)%
Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt  (115,603)  (293,897)  178,294  60.7 
Interest expense adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)  508,040   586,240   (78,200) (13.3)
Less 1 week fourth quarter interest expense     (10,518)  10,518  1.5 
Interest expense adjusted for Certain Items using a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP) $508,040  $575,722  $(67,682) (11.8)%
         
Other income (GAAP) $(31,381) $(27,623) $(3,758) (13.6)%
Impact of other non-routine gains and losses  2,057   (10,460)  12,517  119.7 
Other income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)  (29,324)  (38,083)  8,759  23.0 
Less 1 week fourth quarter other income     79   (79) (0.2)
Other income adjusted for Certain Items using a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP) $(29,324) $(38,004) $8,680  22.8%
         
Net earnings (GAAP) $1,358,768  $524,209  $834,559  159.2%
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2)  73,224      73,224  NM
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3)  109,532   128,187   (18,655) (14.6)
Impact of acquisition-related costs (4)  139,173   79,540   59,633  75.0 
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5)  (27,999)  (184,813)  156,814  84.9 
Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt  115,603   293,897   (178,294) (60.7)
Impact of other non-routine gains and losses  (2,057)  10,460   (12,517) (119.7)
Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6)  (18,902)     (18,902) NM
Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6)  (28,274)  (32,416)  4,142  12.8 
Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (6)  (35,926)  (19,675)  (16,251) (82.6)
Tax impact of bad debt reserves adjustments (6)  7,228   46,260   (39,032) (84.4)
Tax impact of loss on extinguishment of debt (6)  (29,841)  (79,323)  49,482  62.4 
Tax impact of other non-routine gains and losses (6)  531   (2,692)  3,223  119.7 
Impact of adjustments to uncertain tax positions  12,000      12,000  NM
Impact of foreign tax rate change     (23,197)  23,197  NM
Net earnings adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)  1,673,060   740,437   932,623  126.0 
Less 1 week fourth quarter net earnings     (26,165)  26,165  8.2 
Net earnings adjusted for Certain Items using a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP) $1,673,060  $714,272  $958,788  134.2%
         
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $2.64  $1.02  $1.62  158.8%
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2)  0.14      0.14  NM
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3)  0.21   0.25   (0.04) (16.0)
Impact of acquisition-related costs (4)  0.27   0.15   0.12  80.0 
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5)  (0.05)  (0.36)  0.31  86.1 
Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt  0.22   0.57   (0.35) (61.4)
Impact of other non-routine gains and losses     0.02   (0.02) NM
Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6)  (0.04)     (0.04) NM
Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6)  (0.06)  (0.06)     
Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (6)  (0.07)  (0.04)  (0.03) (75.0)
Tax impact of bad debt reserves adjustments (6)  0.01   0.09   (0.08) (88.9)
Tax impact of loss on extinguishment of debt (6)  (0.06)  (0.15)  0.09  60.0 
Tax impact of other non-routine gains and losses (6)     (0.01)  0.01  NM
Impact of adjustments to uncertain tax positions  0.02      0.02  NM
Impact of foreign tax rate change     (0.05)  0.05  NM
Diluted earnings per share adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (7)  3.25   1.44   1.81  125.7 
Less 1 week fourth quarter earnings per share     (0.05)  0.05  8.1 
Diluted earnings per share adjusted for Certain Items using a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP) $3.25  $1.39  $1.86  133.8%
         
Diluted shares outstanding  514,005,827   513,555,088     


 For purposes of comparable items using a 52 week basis, items are mathematically calculated using the row labels as follows: A+B=C and E/D=F
(1)Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on the current year results.
(2)Represents a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory.
(3)Fiscal 2022 includes $61 million related to restructuring charges, severance and facility closure charges and $49 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. Fiscal 2021 includes $72 million related to restructuring, severance and facility closure charges, and $56 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy.
(4)Fiscal 2022 includes $106 million of intangible amortization expense and $33 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. Fiscal 2021 represents intangible amortization expense.
(5)Fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2021 represent the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020.
(6)The tax impact of adjustments for Certain Items is calculated by multiplying the pretax impact of each Certain Item by the statutory rates in effect for each jurisdiction where the Certain Item was incurred.
(7)Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add up to the total presented due to rounding. Total diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding.
 NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.


Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Impact of Certain Items
(Dollars in Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data)
  52-Week
Period Ended
Jul. 2, 2022		 52-Week
Period Ended
June 29, 2019		 Change in
Dollars		 % Change
Sales (GAAP) $68,636,146  $60,113,922  $8,522,224  14.2%
         
Cost of sales (GAAP) $56,315,622  $48,704,935  $7,610,687  15.6%
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1)  (73,224)     (73,224) (0.1)
Cost of sales adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $56,242,398  $48,704,935  $7,537,463  15.5%
         
Gross profit (GAAP) $12,320,524  $11,408,987  $911,537  8.0%
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1)  73,224      73,224  0.6 
Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $12,393,748  $11,408,987  $984,761  8.6%
         
Gross margin (GAAP)  17.95%  18.98%   -103 bps
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1)  0.11       11 bps
Comparable Gross margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)  18.06%  18.98%   -92 bps
         
Operating expenses (GAAP) $9,981,489  $9,078,837  $902,652  9.9%
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2)  (109,532)  (325,300)  215,768  66.3 
Impact of acquisition-related costs (3)  (139,173)  (77,832)  (61,341) (78.8)
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4)  27,999      27,999  NM
Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $9,760,783  $8,675,705  $1,085,078  12.5%
         
Operating income (GAAP) $2,339,035  $2,330,150  $8,885  0.4%
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1)  73,224      73,224  NM
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2)  109,532   325,300   (215,768) (66.3)
Impact of acquisition-related costs (3)  139,173   77,832   61,341  78.8 
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4)  (27,999)     (27,999) NM
Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $2,632,965  $2,733,282  $(100,317) (3.7)%
         
Interest expense (GAAP) $623,643  $360,423  $263,220  73.0%
Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt  (115,603)     (115,603) NM
Interest expense adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $508,040  $360,423  $147,617  41.0%
         
Other income (GAAP) $(31,381) $(36,109) $4,728  13.1%
Impact of gain on sale of Iowa Premium (5)     66,309   (66,309) NM
Impact of other non-routine gains and losses  2,057      2,057  NM
Other income (expense) adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $(29,324) $30,200  $(59,524) (197.1)%
         
Net earnings (GAAP) $1,358,768  $1,674,271  $(315,503) (18.8)%
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1)  73,224      73,224  NM
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2)  109,532   325,300   (215,768) (66.3)
Impact of acquisition-related costs (3)  139,173   77,832   61,341  78.8 
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4)  (27,999)     (27,999) NM
Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt  115,603      115,603  NM
Impact of gain on sale of Iowa Premium (5)     (66,309)  66,309  NM
Impact of other non-routine gains and losses  (2,057)     (2,057) NM
Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6)  (18,902)     (18,902) NM
Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6)  (28,274)  (81,722)  53,448  65.4 
Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (6)  (35,926)  (19,553)  (16,373) (83.7)
Tax impact of bad debt reserves adjustments (6)  7,228      7,228  NM
Tax impact of loss on extinguishment of debt (6)  (29,841)     (29,841) NM
Tax impact of gain on sale of Iowa Premium (6)     18,119   (18,119) NM
Tax impact of other non-routine gains and losses (6)  531      531  NM
Impact of adjustments to uncertain tax positions  12,000      12,000  NM
Impact of foreign tax credit benefit     (95,067)  95,067  NM
Impact of France, U.K. and Sweden tax law changes     6,464   (6,464) NM
Impact of US transition tax     17,516   (17,516) NM
Net earnings adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $1,673,060  $1,856,851  $(183,791) (9.9)%
          
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $2.64  $3.20  $(0.56) (17.5)%
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1)  0.14      0.14  NM
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2)  0.21   0.62   (0.41) (66.1)
Impact of acquisition-related costs (3)  0.27   0.15   0.12  80.0 
Impact of gain on sale of Iowa Premium (5)     (0.13)  0.13  NM
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4)  (0.05)     (0.05) NM
Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt  0.22      0.22  NM
Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6)  (0.04)     (0.04) NM
Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6)  (0.06)  (0.16)  0.10  62.5 
Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (6)  (0.07)  (0.04)  (0.03) (75.0)
Tax impact of bad debt reserves adjustments (6)  0.01      0.01  NM
Tax impact of loss on extinguishment of debt (6)  (0.06)     (0.06) NM
Tax impact of gain on sale of Iowa Premium (6)     0.03   (0.03) NM
Impact of adjustments to uncertain tax positions  0.02      0.02  NM
Impact of foreign tax credit benefit     (0.18)  0.18  NM
Impact of France, U.K. and Sweden tax law changes     0.01   (0.01) NM
Impact of US transition tax     0.03   (0.03) NM
Diluted earnings per share adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (7) $3.25  $3.55  $(0.30) (8.5)%


(1)Represents a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory.
(2)Fiscal 2022 includes $61 million related to restructuring charges, severance and facility closure charges and $49 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. Fiscal 2019 includes $151 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy, of which $18 million related to accelerated depreciation related to software that was being replaced, and $174 million related to severance, restructuring and facility closure charges in Europe, Canada and at our Global Support Center, of which $61 million related to our France restructuring as part of our integration of Brake France and Davigel into Sysco France.
(3)Fiscal 2022 includes $106 million of intangible amortization expense and $33 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. Fiscal 2019 includes $77 million of intangible amortization expense and $1 million related to integration costs.
(4)Fiscal 2022 represents the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020.
(5)Represents a gain on sale from disposition of a business, Iowa Premium.
(6)The tax impact of adjustments for Certain Items is calculated by multiplying the pretax impact of each Certain Item by the statutory rates in effect for each jurisdiction where the Certain Item was incurred.
(7)Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add up to the total presented due to rounding. Total diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding.
 NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.


Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
Segment Results
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Impact of Certain Items on Applicable Segments
(Dollars in Thousands)
  13-Week
Period Ended
Jul. 2, 2022		 14-Week
Period Ended
Jul. 3, 2021		 Change in
Dollars		 %/bps
Change
U.S. FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS        
Sales (GAAP) $13,413,281  $11,518,926  $1,894,355  16.4%
Gross profit (GAAP)  2,601,656   2,214,821   386,835  17.5%
Gross margin (GAAP)  19.40%  19.23%   17 bps
         
Operating expenses (GAAP) $1,649,692  $1,377,419  $272,273  19.8%
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs  (778)  (46)  (732) NM
Impact of acquisition-related costs (1)  (10,825)     (10,825) NM
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2)  4,035   19,811   (15,776) (79.6)
Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $1,642,124  $1,397,184  $244,940  17.5%
         
Operating income (GAAP) $951,964  $837,402  $114,562  13.7%
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs  778   46   732  NM
Impact of acquisition-related costs (1)  10,825      10,825  NM
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2)  (4,035)  (19,811)  15,776  79.6 
Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $959,532  $817,637  $141,895  17.4%
         
INTERNATIONAL FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS        
Sales (GAAP) $3,251,841  $2,496,030  $755,811  30.3%
Impact of currency fluctuations (3)  252,341      252,341  10.1 
Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $3,504,182  $2,496,030  $1,008,152  40.4%
         
Gross profit (GAAP) $651,787  $496,010  $155,777  31.4%
Impact of currency fluctuations (3)  57,137      57,137  11.5 
Comparable gross profit using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $708,924  $496,010  $212,914  42.9%
         
Gross margin (GAAP)  20.04%  19.87%   17 bps
Impact of currency fluctuations (3)  0.19       19 bps
Comparable gross margin using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)  20.23%  19.87%   36 bps
         
Operating expenses (GAAP) $604,662  $526,440  $78,222  14.9%
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4)  (29,314)  (14,115)  (15,199) (107.7)
Impact of acquisition-related costs (5)  (22,790)  (18,959)  (3,831) (20.2)
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2)  4,748   2,631   2,117  80.5 
Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)  557,306   495,997   61,309  12.4 
Impact of currency fluctuations (3)  51,358      51,358  10.3 
Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $608,664  $495,997  $112,667  22.7%
         
Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $47,125  $(30,430) $77,555  254.9%
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4)  29,314   14,115   15,199  107.7 
Impact of acquisition-related costs (5)  22,790   18,959   3,831  20.2 
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2)  (4,748)  (2,631)  (2,117) (80.5)
Operating income (loss) adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)  94,481   13   94,468  NM
Impact of currency fluctuations (3)  5,779      5,779  NM
Comparable operating income (loss) adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $100,260  $13  $100,247  NM
         
SYGMA        
Sales (GAAP) $1,975,631  $1,873,357  $102,274  5.5%
Gross profit (GAAP)  153,926   159,696   (5,770) (3.6)%
Gross margin (GAAP)  7.79%  8.52%   -73 bps
         
Operating expenses (GAAP) $152,758  $142,999  $9,759  6.8%
Operating income (GAAP)  1,168   16,697   (15,529) (93.0)%
         
OTHER        
Sales (GAAP) $316,505  $248,580  $67,925  27.3%
Gross profit (GAAP)  78,898   46,286   32,612  70.5%
Gross margin (GAAP)  24.93%  18.62%   631 bps
         
Operating expenses (GAAP) $64,158  $51,543  $12,615  24.5%
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs     (956)  956  NM
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2)     (1)  1  NM
Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $64,158  $50,586  $13,572  26.8%
         
Operating income (loss) GAAP $14,740  $(5,257) $19,997  NM
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs     956   (956) NM
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2)     1   (1) NM
Operating income (loss) adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $14,740  $(4,300) $19,040  NM
         
GLOBAL SUPPORT CENTER        
Gross loss (GAAP) $(41,995) $(1,035) $(40,960) NM
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6)  43,673      43,673  NM
Comparable gross profit (loss) adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $1,678  $(1,035) $2,713  262.1%
         
Operating expenses (GAAP) $206,287  $247,693  $(41,406) (16.7)%
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (7)  (9,382)  (17,993)  8,611  47.9 
Impact of acquisition-related costs (8)  (2,109)  (5,867)  3,758  64.1 
Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $194,796  $223,833  $(29,037) (13.0)%
         
Operating loss (GAAP) $(248,282) $(248,728) $446  0.2%
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6)  43,673      43,673  NM
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (7)  9,382   17,993   (8,611) (47.9)
Impact of acquisition-related costs (8)  2,109   5,867   (3,758) (64.1)
Operating loss adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $(193,118) $(224,868) $31,750  14.1%
         
TOTAL SYSCO        
Sales (GAAP) $18,957,258  $16,136,893  $2,820,365  17.5%
Gross profit (GAAP)  3,444,272   2,915,778   528,494  18.1%
Gross margin (GAAP)  18.17%  18.07%   10 bps
         
Operating expenses (GAAP) $2,677,557  $2,346,094  $331,463  14.1%
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (7)  (39,474)  (33,110)  (6,364) (19.2)
Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (5) (8)  (35,724)  (24,826)  (10,898) (43.9)
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2)  8,783   22,441   (13,658) (60.9)
Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $2,611,142  $2,310,599  $300,543  13.0%
         
Operating income (GAAP) $766,715  $569,684  $197,031  34.6%
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6)  43,673      43,673  NM
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (7)  39,474   33,110   6,364  19.2 
Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (5) (8)  35,724   24,826   10,898  43.9 
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2)  (8,783)  (22,441)  13,658  60.9 
Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $876,803  $605,179  $271,624  44.9%


(1)Fiscal 2022 includes intangible amortization expense and acquisition costs.
(2)Fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2021 represent the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020.
(3)Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on current year results.
(4)Includes restructuring and facility closure costs primarily in Europe.
(5)Represents intangible amortization expense.
(6)Represents a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory.
(7)Includes various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy.
(8)Represents due diligence costs.
 NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.


Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
Segment Results
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Impact of Certain Items on Applicable Segments
(Dollars in Thousands)
  52-Week
Period Ended
Jul. 2, 2022		 53-Week
Period Ended
Jul. 3, 2021		 Change in
Dollars		 %/bps
Change
U.S. FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS        
Sales (GAAP) $48,520,562  $35,724,843  $12,795,719  35.8%
Gross profit (GAAP)  9,196,133   7,008,687   2,187,446  31.2%
Gross margin (GAAP)  18.95%  19.62%   -67 bps
         
Operating expenses (GAAP) $6,023,357  $4,552,123  $1,471,234  32.3%
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs  (1,162)  (4,056)  2,894  71.4 
Impact of acquisition-related costs (1)  (36,207)     (36,207) NM
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2)  20,765   143,036   (122,271) (85.5)
Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $6,006,753  $4,691,103  $1,315,650  28.0%
         
Operating income (GAAP) $3,172,776  $2,456,564  $716,212  29.2%
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs  1,162   4,056   (2,894) (71.4)
Impact of acquisition-related costs (1)  36,207      36,207  NM
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2)  (20,765)  (143,036)  122,271  85.5 
Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $3,189,380  $2,317,584  $871,796  37.6%
         
INTERNATIONAL FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS        
Sales (GAAP) $11,787,449  $8,350,638  $3,436,811  41.2%
Impact of currency fluctuations (3)  180,562      180,562  2.1 
Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $11,968,011  $8,350,638  $3,617,373  43.3%
         
Gross profit (GAAP) $2,377,093  $1,645,448  $731,645  44.5%
Impact of currency fluctuations (3)  50,724      50,724  3.0 
Comparable gross profit using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $2,427,817  $1,645,448  $782,369  47.5%
         
Gross margin (GAAP)  20.17%  19.70%   47 bps
Impact of currency fluctuations (3)  0.12       12 bps
Comparable gross margin using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)  20.29%  19.70%   59 bps
         
Operating expenses (GAAP) $2,274,787  $1,877,851  $396,936  21.1%
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4)  (59,740)  (66,147)  6,407  9.7 
Impact of acquisition-related costs (5)  (78,062)  (73,673)  (4,389) (6.0)
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2)  7,236   36,214   