Sysco Delivers Over 1.3 Times U.S. Market Share Growth and Strong Profit; Positive Momentum for Fiscal Year 2023

HOUSTON, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) today announced financial results for its 13-week fourth fiscal quarter and its 52-week fiscal year ended July 2, 2022. In fiscal year 2021, the fourth quarter included 14 weeks, and the year included 53 weeks.1



Key highlights for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal year 2022 include:

Sysco growth outpaced the U.S. market by more than 1.3 times for the full year;

Recipe For Growth advanced as planned;

Volume growth for the quarter and year;

Effective pass-through of rising product costs;

Continued operating income recovery for the International segment;

Profitable growth, strong fourth quarter results; and

Capital allocation strategy executed, with significant investment in business, debt paid down during the quarter, and $500 million in shares repurchased for the year.



“Sysco generated another quarter of top-line and bottom-line improvements, topping off a strong year of financial performance, especially given the environmental conditions. This included growing more than 1.3 times the market for the year and exceeding fiscal 2019 operating income for the quarter by 6.4 percent. The strong financial performance was delivered while simultaneously investing in our Recipe For Growth strategy. We are delivering new commercial capabilities and accelerating growth in a way which will pay long-term returns for Sysco and our investors,” said Kevin Hourican, Sysco’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “I want to thank our associates around the world for their continued hard work and customer centricity.”

Key financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 include:

Sales increased 17.5% versus the same period in fiscal year 2021 and, on a comparable 13-week basis, increased 26.5% to $19.0 billion. Sales increased 22.5% versus the same period in fiscal year 2019;

U.S. Broadline volume decreased 2.1% versus the same period in fiscal year 2021 and, on a comparable 13-week basis, increased 5.4%. U.S. Broadline volume decreased 2.2% versus the same period in fiscal year 2019;

Gross profit increased 18.1% to $3.4 billion, as compared to the same period last year, and increased 15.6%, as compared to the same period in fiscal year 2019;

Operating income increased 34.6% to $766.7 million, and adjusted 1 operating income increased to $876.8 million, as compared to the same period last year, while operating income increased 6.4% and adjusted 1 operating income increased 7.2%, as compared to the same period in fiscal year 2019;

operating income increased to $876.8 million, as compared to the same period last year, while operating income increased 6.4% and adjusted operating income increased 7.2%, as compared to the same period in fiscal year 2019; Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) increased to $971.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.0 billion, in each case as compared to the same period last year. On a comparable 13-week basis, EBITDA increased 34.4% and adjusted EBITDA increased 44.5%, in each case as compared to the same period last year. EBITDA increased 1.3% and adjusted EBITDA increased 8.7%, in each case as compared to the same period in fiscal year 2019; 2 and

and EPS3 increased to $0.99 compared to $0.29 in the same period last year. Adjusted1 EPS increased to $1.15 compared to $0.71 in the same period last year, and on a comparable 13-week basis, increased $0.49 or 74.2%. EPS decreased $0.04 and adjusted EPS increased $0.05, in each case as compared to the same period in fiscal year 2019.

_______________________

1 Adjusted financial results, including adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and adjusted EBITDA, are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items, which primarily include acquisition-related costs, restructuring costs, transformational project costs, adjustments to our bad debt reserve specific to aged receivables existing prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory. Specific to adjusted EPS, this year’s Certain Items include losses on the extinguishment of debt and the impact of an increase in reserves for uncertain tax positions. Specific to adjusted EPS, last year’s fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 Certain Items include the impact of a gain on sale of property and the impact of a U.K. tax law change. The fiscal 2021 Certain Items include the impact of a loss on the sale of Cake Corporation and our Spain operations. Results shown on a comparable 13 or 52 week basis are non-GAAP numbers and have been further adjusted to remove dollar amounts equal to 1/14 of the comparable 13 or 52 week basis are non-GAAP numbers and have been further adjusted to remove dollar amounts equal to 1/14 of the comparable fourth quarter non-GAAP results. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest corresponding GAAP financial measure are included at the end of this release.

2 EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest corresponding GAAP financial measure are included at the end of this release.

3 Earnings per share (EPS) are shown on a diluted basis unless otherwise specified.

Key financial results for fiscal year 2022 included:

Sales increased 33.8% versus fiscal year 2021 and, on a comparable 52-week basis, increased 36.9% to $68.6 billion. Sales increased 14.2% versus fiscal year 2019;

U.S. Broadline volume increased 15.4% versus fiscal year 2021 and, on a comparable 52-week basis, increased 17.9%. U.S. Broadline volume decreased 3.7% versus fiscal year 2019;

Gross profit increased 31.7% to $12.3 billion, as compared to the prior year, and increased 8.0%, as compared to fiscal year 2019;

Operating income increased 62.7% to $2.3 billion, and adjusted 1 operating income increased to $2.6 billion, as compared to the prior year, while operating income increased 0.4%, and adjusted 1 operating income decreased 3.7%, as compared to fiscal year 2019;

operating income increased to $2.6 billion, as compared to the prior year, while operating income increased 0.4%, and adjusted operating income decreased 3.7%, as compared to fiscal year 2019; EBITDA increased to $3.1 billion, and adjusted EBITDA increased to $3.3 billion, in each case as compared to the prior year. On a comparable 52-week basis, EBITDA increased 46.4% and adjusted EBITDA increased 58.5%, in each case as compared to the prior year. EBITDA increased 0.4% and adjusted EBITDA decreased 0.7%, in each case as compared to fiscal year 2019; 2 and

and EPS3 increased to $2.64 compared to $1.02 in the prior year. Adjusted1 EPS increased to $3.25 compared to $1.44 in the prior year and, on a comparable 52-week basis, increased $1.86, or 133.8%. EPS decreased $0.56, and adjusted EPS decreased $0.30, in each case as compared to fiscal year 2019.

“Sysco delivered strong financial results, growing volumes and sales, effectively managing double-digit inflation and improving profitability, all while also strengthening our balance sheet and returning $1.5 billion to our shareholders. We have many reasons to be upbeat about our business. While keeping a careful eye on macro-economic developments, we expect to grow adjusted EPS by 26% - 35%, or $4.09 - $4.394, for fiscal year 2023,” said Aaron Alt, Sysco’s Chief Financial Officer.

________________________

4 Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure; however, we cannot predict with certainty the particular certain items that would be excluded from the calculation of this measure for future periods. Due to these uncertainties, we cannot provide a quantitative reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort. However, we expect to calculate adjusted earnings per share for future periods in the same manner as the reconciliations provided for the historical periods that are included at the end of this release.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Total Sysco

Sales for the fourth quarter were $19.0 billion, an increase of 17.5% compared to the same period last year.

Gross profit increased 18.1% to $3.4 billion, gross margin increased 10 basis points to 18.2% and adjusted gross margin increased 33 basis points to 18.4%, compared in each case to the same period last year. The increase in gross profit for the fourth quarter was primarily driven by higher volumes and high rates of inflation that were effectively managed.

Operating expenses increased $331.5 million, or 14.1%, compared to the same period last year, driven by increased volumes and continued investments to drive our transformation initiatives. Adjusted operating expenses increased $300.5 million, or 13.0%, compared to the same period last year.

Operating income was $766.7 million, an increase of $197.0 million, or 34.6%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating income was $876.8 million, an increase of $271.6 million compared to the same period last year.

U.S. Foodservice Operations

The U.S. Foodservice Operations segment generated strong sales growth, overall share gains and increased profitability.

Sales for the fourth quarter were $13.4 billion, an increase of 16.4% compared to the same period last year. Local case volume within U.S. Broadline operations decreased 7.8% for the fourth quarter, while total case volume within U.S. Broadline operations decreased 2.1%, in each case as compared to the same period last year.

Gross profit increased 17.5% to $2.6 billion, and gross margin increased 17 basis points to 19.4%, compared in each case to the same period last year. Product cost inflation was 15.3% in U.S. Broadline, as measured by the estimated change in Sysco’s product costs, primarily in the dairy, poultry and fresh produce categories.

Operating expenses increased $272.3 million, or 19.8%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating expenses increased $244.9 million, or 17.5%, compared to the same period last year.

Operating income was $952.0 million, an increase of $114.6 million compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating income was $959.5 million, an increase of $141.9 million compared to the same period last year.

International Foodservice Operations

The International Foodservice Operations segment delivered another quarter of strong sales and operating leverage, driving significant profit growth.

Sales for the fourth quarter were $3.3 billion, an increase of 30.3% compared to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, sales for the fourth quarter were $3.5 billion, an increase of 40.4% compared to the same period last year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations sales by 10.1% and total Sysco sales by 1.6% during the quarter.

Gross profit increased 31.4% to $651.8 million, and gross margin increased 17 basis points to 20.0%, compared in each case to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, gross profit increased 42.9% to $708.9 million. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations gross profit by 11.5% and total Sysco gross profit by 2.0% during the quarter.

Operating expenses increased $78.2 million, or 14.9%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating expenses increased $61.3 million, or 12.4%, compared to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, adjusted operating expenses increased $112.7 million, or 22.7%, compared to the same period last year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations operating expenses by 10.3% and total Sysco operating expenses by 2.4% during the quarter.

Operating income was $47.1 million, an improvement of $77.6 million compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating income increased $94.5 million compared to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, adjusted operating income was $100.3 million, an increase of $100.2 million compared to the same period last year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations operating income by $5.8 million and total Sysco operating income by $3.2 million during the quarter.

________________________

5 Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on current year results. These adjusted measures are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest corresponding GAAP financial measure are included at the end of this release.

Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Total Sysco

Sales for fiscal year 2022 were $68.6 billion, an increase of 33.8% compared to the prior year.

Gross profit increased 31.7% to $12.3 billion, and gross margin decreased 29 basis points to 18.0%, compared in each case to the prior year. The increase in gross profit for the year was primarily driven by higher volumes and high rates of inflation that were effectively managed.

Operating expenses increased $2.1 billion, or 26.0%, compared to the prior year, driven by increased volumes, expenses associated with investments to drive our transformation initiatives, and snap-back and productivity related costs. Adjusted operating expenses increased $1.9 billion, or 23.6%, compared to the prior year.

Operating income was $2.3 billion, an increase of $901.8 million, or 62.7%, compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating income was $2.6 billion, an increase of $1.2 billion, or 80.3%, compared to the prior year.

U.S. Foodservice Operations

Sales for fiscal year 2022 were $48.5 billion, an increase of 35.8% compared to the prior year. Local case volume within U.S. Broadline operations increased 10.3% for fiscal year 2022, while total case volume within U.S. Broadline operations increased 15.4%, in each case as compared to the prior year. Both increases represent organic growth.

Gross profit increased 31.2% to $9.2 billion, and gross margin decreased 67 basis points to 19.0%, compared in each case to the prior year. Product cost inflation was 15.0% in U.S. Broadline, as measured by the estimated change in Sysco’s product costs, primarily in the poultry, meat and seafood categories.

Operating expenses increased $1.5 billion, or 32.3%, compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating expenses increased $1.3 billion, or 28.0%, compared to the prior year.

Operating income was $3.2 billion, an increase of $716.2 million, or 29.2%, compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating income was $3.2 billion, an increase of $871.8 million, or 37.6%, compared to the prior year.

International Foodservice Operations

Sales for fiscal year 2022 were $11.8 billion, an increase of $3.4 billion, or 41.2%, compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis5, sales for fiscal year 2022 were $12.0 billion, an increase of 43.3% compared to the prior year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations sales by 2.1% and total Sysco sales by 0.3% during the year.

Gross profit increased 44.5% to $2.4 billion, and gross margin increased 47 basis points to 20.2%, compared in each case to the prior year. On a constant currency basis5, gross profit increased 47.5% to $2.4 billion, as compared to the prior year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations gross profit by 3.0% and total Sysco gross profit by 0.5% during the year.

Operating expenses increased $396.9 million, or 21.1%, compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating expenses increased $370.0 million, or 20.9%, compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis5, adjusted operating expenses increased $420.9 million, or 23.7%, compared to the prior year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations operating expense by 2.8% and total Sysco operating expense by 0.7% during the year.

Operating income was $102.3 million, an improvement of $334.7 million compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating income increased $361.7 million compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis5, adjusted operating income was $236.4 million, an increase of $365.2 million compared to the prior year. Foreign exchange rates decreased International Foodservice Operations operating income by 2.7% and increased total Sysco operating income by $0.8 million during the year.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Spending

As of the end of the quarter, the company had a cash balance of $867.1 million and approximately $10.6 billion of debt outstanding.

During the year, Sysco returned $1.5 billion to shareholders via $500 million of share repurchases and $959 million of dividends.

Cash flow from operations was $1.8 billion for fiscal year 2022. During the year, the company made purposeful investments in working capital to drive increased sales and profitability, including making significant investments in inventory, with rising sales also contributing to rising accounts receivable, offset by rising accounts payable.

Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of plant and equipment, for fiscal year 2022 were $608.7 million.

Free cash flow6 for fiscal year 2022 was $1.2 billion.

________________________

6 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash provided from operating activities less purchases of plant and equipment and includes proceeds from sales of plant and equipment. Reconciliations for all non-GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this release.



Conference Call & Webcast

Sysco will host a conference call to review the company’s fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. A live webcast of the call, accompanying slide presentation and a copy of this news release will be available online at investors.sysco.com.

Key Highlights: Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year Comparable

Adjusted Comparable

Adjusted Financial Comparison: July 2, 2022

(13 Weeks) Change

(13 vs. 14

weeks) Change

(13 vs. 13

weeks) July 2, 2022

(52 Weeks) Change

(52 vs. 53

weeks) Change

(52 vs. 52

weeks) GAAP: Sales $19.0 billion 17.5% $68.6 billion 33.8% Gross profit $3.4 billion 18.1% $12.3 billion 31.7% Gross Margin 18.2% 10 bps 18.0% -29 bps Operating expenses $2.7 billion 14.1% $10.0 billion 26.0% Operating Income $766.7 million 34.6% $2.3 billion 62.7% Operating Margin 4.0% 51 bps 3.4% 61 bps Net Earnings $510.0 million 237.5% $1.4 billion 159.2% Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.99 241.4% $2.64 158.8% Non-GAAP (1): Sales $19.0 billion 17.5% 26.5% $68.6 billion 33.8% 36.9% Gross profit $3.5 billion 19.6% 28.8% $12.4 billion 32.5% 35.5% Gross Margin 18.4% 33 bps 33 bps 18.1% -18 bps -18 bps Operating Expenses $2.6 billion 13.0% 21.7% $9.8 billion 23.6% 26.2% Operating Income $876.8 million 44.9% 56.0% $2.6 billion 80.3% 85.8% Operating Margin 4.6% 88 bps 88 bps 3.8% 99 bps 101 bps EBITDA $971.7 million 24.8% 34.4% $3.1 billion 42.7% 46.4% Adjusted EBITDA $1.0 billion 34.2% 44.5% $3.3 billion 54.4% 58.5% Net Earnings $588.3 million 60.6% 73.0% $1.7 billion 126.0% 134.2% Diluted Earnings Per Share (2) $1.15 62.0% 74.2% $3.25 125.7% 133.8% Case Growth (3): U.S. Broadline -2.1% 5.4% 15.4% 17.9% Local -7.8% 10.3% Sysco Brand Sales as a % of Cases: U.S. Broadline 36.6% 0 bps 36.2% -29 bps Local 45.4% 78 bps 44.5% 55 bps Note: (1) Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this release. (2) Individual components in the table above may not sum to the totals due to the rounding. (3) Case growth for 13-week and 52-week comparable columns show year-over-year growth. NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.

Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data) Quarter Ended Year Ended Jul. 2, 2022 Jul. 3, 2021 Jul. 2, 2022 Jul. 3, 2021 Sales $ 18,957,258 $ 16,136,893 $ 68,636,146 $ 51,297,843 Cost of sales 15,512,986 13,221,115 56,315,622 41,941,094 Gross profit 3,444,272 2,915,778 12,320,524 9,356,749 Operating expenses 2,677,557 2,346,094 9,981,489 7,919,507 Operating income 766,715 569,684 2,339,035 1,437,242 Interest expense 128,512 441,149 623,643 880,137 Other income, net (3,676 ) (13,483 ) (31,381 ) (27,623 ) Earnings before income taxes 641,879 142,018 1,746,773 584,728 Income tax expense (benefit) 131,890 (9,075 ) 388,005 60,519 Net earnings $ 509,989 $ 151,093 $ 1,358,768 $ 524,209 Net earnings: Basic earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 0.29 $ 2.66 $ 1.03 Diluted earnings per share 0.99 0.29 2.64 1.02 Average shares outstanding 510,593,953 512,423,938 510,630,645 510,696,398 Diluted shares outstanding 513,426,966 516,036,842 514,005,827 513,555,088





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except for Share Data) Jul. 2, 2022 Jul. 3, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 867,086 $ 3,007,123 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $70,790 and $117,695 4,868,779 3,781,510 Inventories 4,448,154 3,695,219 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 303,789 240,956 Income tax receivable 35,934 8,759 Total current assets 10,523,742 10,733,567 Plant and equipment at cost, less accumulated depreciation 4,456,420 4,326,063 Other long-term assets Goodwill 4,542,315 3,944,139 Intangibles, less amortization 952,683 746,073 Deferred income taxes 377,604 352,523 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 723,297 709,163 Other assets 550,150 602,011 Total other long-term assets 7,146,049 6,353,909 Total assets $ 22,126,211 $ 21,413,539 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,793,481 $ 4,884,781 Accrued expenses 2,270,753 1,814,837 Accrued income taxes 40,042 22,644 Current operating lease liabilities 105,690 102,659 Current maturities of long-term debt 580,611 494,923 Total current liabilities 8,790,577 7,319,844 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 10,066,931 10,588,184 Deferred income taxes 250,171 147,066 Long-term operating lease liabilities 636,417 634,481 Other long-term liabilities 967,907 1,136,480 Total long-term liabilities 11,921,426 12,506,211 Commitments and contingencies Noncontrolling interest 31,948 34,588 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $1 per share Authorized 1,500,000 shares, issued none — — Common stock, par value $1 per share Authorized 2,000,000,000 shares, issued 765,174,900 shares 765,175 765,175 Paid-in capital 1,766,305 1,619,995 Retained earnings 10,539,722 10,151,706 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,482,054 ) (1,148,764 ) Treasury stock at cost, 256,531,543 and 253,342,595 shares (10,206,888 ) (9,835,216 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,382,260 1,552,896 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 22,126,211 $ 21,413,539





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In Thousands) Year Ended

Jul. 2, 2022 Jul. 3, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 1,358,768 $ 524,209 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation expense 122,315 95,815 Depreciation and amortization 772,881 737,916 Operating lease asset amortization 108,052 113,906 Amortization of debt issuance and other debt-related costs 22,305 26,115 Deferred income taxes (64,454 ) (157,864 ) Provision for losses on receivables (15,494 ) (152,740 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 115,603 293,897 Loss on sale of business — 22,737 Other non-cash items (12,692 ) (16,502 ) Additional changes in certain assets and liabilities, net of effect of businesses acquired: Increase in receivables (1,001,037 ) (662,345 ) Increase in inventories (719,266 ) (551,405 ) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,805 (32,577 ) Increase in accounts payable 850,974 1,459,222 Increase in accrued expenses 423,429 167,181 Decrease in operating lease liabilities (125,741 ) (142,351 ) (Decrease) increase in accrued income taxes (9,775 ) 118,953 (Increase) decrease in other assets (1,082 ) 18,822 (Decrease) increase in other long-term liabilities (38,305 ) 40,853 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,791,286 1,903,842 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to plant and equipment (632,802 ) (470,676 ) Proceeds from sales of plant and equipment 24,144 59,147 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (1,281,137 ) — Purchase of marketable securities (19,318 ) (53,148 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 16,648 35,979 Other investing activities (1) 14,259 — Net cash used for investing activities (1,878,206 ) (428,698 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Bank and commercial paper (repayments) borrowings, net — (826,182 ) Other debt borrowings including senior notes 1,248,207 1,484 Other debt repayments including senior notes (494,585 ) (2,003,135 ) Redemption premiums and repayments for senior notes (1,395,668 ) (999,996 ) Cash received from termination of interest rate swap agreements 23,127 — Proceeds from stock option exercises 128,167 130,374 Stock repurchases (499,825 ) — Dividends paid (958,937 ) (917,564 ) Other financing activities (2) (37,384 ) (13,209 ) Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (1,986,898 ) (4,628,228 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (31,906 ) 94,614 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3) (2,105,724 ) (3,058,470 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 3,037,100 6,095,570 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (3) $ 931,376 $ 3,037,100 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 498,349 $ 877,512 Income taxes, net of refunds 450,148 103,547





(1) Change primarily includes proceeds from the settlement of corporate-owned life insurance policies. (2) Change includes cash paid for shares withheld to cover taxes, settlement of interest rate hedges and other financing activities. (3) Change includes restricted cash included within other assets in the Consolidated Balance Sheet.





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items Our discussion of our results includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, that we believe provide important perspective with respect to underlying business trends. Other than free cash flow, any non-GAAP financial measures will be denoted as adjusted measures to remove the impact of (A) restructuring and transformational project costs consisting of: (1) restructuring charges, (2) expenses associated with our various transformation initiatives and (3) facility closure and severance charges; acquisition-related costs consisting of: (1) intangible amortization expense and (B) acquisition costs and due diligence costs related to our acquisitions; and (C) the reduction of bad debt expense previously recognized in fiscal 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the collectability of our pre-pandemic trade receivable balances. Our results for fiscal 2022 were also impacted by: (1) a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory, (2) debt extinguishment costs and (3) the increase in reserves for uncertain tax positions. Our results for fiscal 2021 were also impacted by losses on the sale of businesses. The results of our foreign operations can be impacted due to changes in exchange rates applicable in converting local currencies to U.S. dollars. We measure our total Sysco and our International Foodservice Operations results on a constant currency basis. Constant currency operating results are calculated by translating current-period local currency operating results with the currency exchange rates used to translate the financial statements in the comparable prior-year period to determine what the current-period U.S. dollar operating results would have been if the currency exchange rate had not changed from the comparable prior-year period. Management believes that adjusting its operating expenses, operating income, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to remove these Certain Items and presenting its International Foodservice Operations results on a constant currency basis, provides an important perspective with respect to our underlying business trends and results and provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that (1) is indicative of the performance of the company’s underlying operations and (2) facilitates comparisons on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has a history of growth through acquisitions and excludes from its non-GAAP financial measures the impact of acquisition-related intangible amortization, acquisition costs and due-diligence costs for those acquisitions. We believe this approach significantly enhances the comparability of Sysco’s results for fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2021. Set forth below is a reconciliation of sales, operating expenses, operating income, other (income) expense, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to adjusted results for these measures for the periods presented. Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add up to the total presented due to rounding. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding.





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items

(Dollars in Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data) 13-Week

Period Ended

Jul. 2, 2022 14-Week

Period Ended

Jul. 3, 2021 Change in

Dollars % Change Sales (GAAP) (A) $ 18,957,258 $ 16,136,893 $ 2,820,365 17.5 % Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 255,672 — 255,672 1.6 Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 19,212,930 16,136,893 3,076,037 19.1 Less 1 week fourth quarter sales (B) — (1,152,635 ) 1,152,635 9.1 Comparable sales using a constant currency and a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP) 19,212,930 14,984,258 4,228,672 28.2 Comparable sales using a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP) (C)(D) $ 18,957,258 $ 14,984,258 $ 3,973,000 26.5 % Cost of sales (GAAP) $ 15,512,986 $ 13,221,115 $ 2,291,871 17.3 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) (43,673 ) — (43,673 ) (0.3 ) Cost of sales adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 15,469,313 13,221,115 2,248,198 17.0 Less 1 week fourth quarter cost of sales — (944,365 ) 944,365 9.0 Comparable cost of sales adjusted for a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP) $ 15,469,313 $ 12,276,750 $ 3,192,563 26.0 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 3,444,272 $ 2,915,778 $ 528,494 18.1 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) 43,673 — 43,673 1.5 Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (A) 3,487,945 2,915,778 572,167 19.6 Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 58,256 — 58,256 2.0 Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 3,546,201 2,915,778 630,423 21.6 Less 1 week fourth quarter gross profit (B) — (208,270 ) 208,270 9.4 Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency and a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP) 3,546,201 2,707,508 838,693 31.0 Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items using a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP) (C) $ 3,487,945 $ 2,707,508 $ 780,437 28.8 % Gross margin (GAAP) 18.17 % 18.07 % 10 bps Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) 0.23 — 23 bps Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (A) 18.40 18.07 33 bps Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 0.06 — 6 bps Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 18.46 18.07 39 bps Less 1 week fourth quarter gross margin (B) — — 0 bps Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency and a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP) 18.46 18.07 39 bps Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items using a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP) (C) 18.40 % 18.07 % 33 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 2,677,557 $ 2,346,094 $ 331,463 14.1 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) (39,474 ) (33,110 ) (6,364 ) (19.2 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) (35,724 ) (24,826 ) (10,898 ) (43.9 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) 8,783 22,441 (13,658 ) (60.9 ) Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (A) 2,611,142 2,310,599 300,543 13.0 Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 55,085 — 55,085 2.4 Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 2,666,227 2,310,599 355,628 15.4 Less 1 week fourth quarter operating expenses (B) — (165,043 ) 165,043 8.9 Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency and a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP) 2,666,227 2,145,556 520,671 24.3 Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP) (C) $ 2,611,142 $ 2,145,556 $ 465,586 21.7 % Operating expense as a percentage of sales (GAAP) 14.12 % 14.54 % -42 bps Impact of certain item adjustments (0.35 ) (0.22 ) -13 bps Adjusted operating expense as a percentage of sales (Non-GAAP) 13.77 % 14.32 % -55 bps Operating income (GAAP) $ 766,715 $ 569,684 $ 197,031 34.6 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) 43,673 — 43,673 NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) 39,474 33,110 6,364 19.2 Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) 35,724 24,826 10,898 43.9 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) (8,783 ) (22,441 ) 13,658 60.9 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (A) 876,803 605,179 271,624 44.9 Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 3,171 — 3,171 0.5 Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 879,974 605,179 274,795 45.4 Less 1 week fourth quarter operating income (B) — (43,227 ) 43,227 11.2 Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency and a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP) 879,974 561,952 318,022 56.6 Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP) (C)(E) $ 876,803 $ 561,952 $ 314,851 56.0 % Operating margin (GAAP) 4.04 % 3.53 % 51 bps Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 4.63 % 3.75 % 88 bps Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 4.58 % 3.75 % 83 bps Operating margin excluding Certain Items using a constant currency and a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP) 4.58 % 3.75 % 83 bps Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items using a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP) (F) 4.63 % 3.75 % 88 bps Interest expense (GAAP) $ 128,512 $ 441,149 $ (312,637 ) (70.9 )% Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt — (293,897 ) 293,897 NM Interest expense adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 128,512 147,252 (18,740 ) (12.7 ) Less 1 week fourth quarter interest expense — (10,518 ) 10,518 6.7 Interest expense adjusted for Certain Items using a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP) $ 128,512 $ 136,734 $ (8,222 ) (6.0 )% Other income (GAAP) $ (3,676 ) $ (13,483 ) $ 9,807 72.7 % Impact of other non-routine gains and losses 2,057 12,374 (10,317 ) (83.4 ) Other income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (1,619 ) (1,109 ) (510 ) (46.0 ) Less 1 week fourth quarter other income — 79 (79 ) (11.2 ) Other income adjusted for Certain Items using a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP) $ (1,619 ) $ (1,030 ) $ (589 ) (57.2 )% Net earnings (GAAP) $ 509,989 $ 151,093 $ 358,896 237.5 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) 43,673 — 43,673 NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) 39,474 33,110 6,364 19.2 Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) 35,724 24,826 10,898 43.9 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) (8,783 ) (22,441 ) 13,658 60.9 Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt — 293,897 (293,897 ) NM Impact of other non-routine gains and losses (2,057 ) (12,374 ) 10,317 83.4 Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) (11,452 ) — (11,452 ) NM Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6) (10,613 ) (5,530 ) (5,083 ) (91.9 ) Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (6) (9,847 ) (4,204 ) (5,643 ) (134.2 ) Tax impact of bad debt reserves adjustments (6) 2,383 347 2,036 NM Tax impact of loss on extinguishment of debt (6) (699 ) (79,323 ) 78,624 99.1 Tax impact of other non-routine gains and losses (6) 531 4,557 (4,026 ) (88.3 ) Impact of foreign tax rate change — (17,649 ) 17,649 NM Net earnings adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 588,323 366,309 222,014 60.6 Less 1 week fourth quarter net earnings — (26,165 ) 26,165 12.4 Net earnings adjusted for Certain Items using a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP) $ 588,323 $ 340,144 $ 248,179 73.0 % Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.99 $ 0.29 $ 0.70 241.4 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) 0.09 — 0.09 NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) 0.08 0.06 0.02 33.3 Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) 0.07 0.05 0.02 40.0 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) (0.02 ) (0.04 ) 0.02 50.0 Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt — 0.57 (0.57 ) NM Impact of other non-routine gains and losses — (0.02 ) 0.02 NM Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) NM Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (100.0 ) Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (6) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (100.0 ) Tax impact of loss on extinguishment of debt (6) — (0.15 ) 0.15 NM Tax impact of other non-routine gains and losses (6) — 0.01 (0.01 ) NM Impact of foreign tax rate change — (0.03 ) 0.03 NM Diluted earnings per share adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (7) 1.15 0.71 0.44 62.0 Less 1 week fourth quarter earnings per share — (0.05 ) 0.05 12.2 Diluted earnings per share adjusted for Certain Items using a 13 week basis (Non-GAAP) $ 1.15 $ 0.66 $ 0.49 74.2 % Diluted shares outstanding 513,426,966 516,036,842





For purposes of comparable items using a 13 week basis, items are mathematically calculated using the row labels as follows: A+B=C and E/D=F (1) Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on the current year results. (2) Represents a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory. (3) Fiscal 2022 includes $31 million related to restructuring, severance, and facility closure charges and $8 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. Fiscal 2021 includes $17 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy and $16 million related to restructuring charges. (4) Fiscal 2022 includes $31 million of intangible amortization expense and $5 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. Fiscal 2021 represents intangible amortization expense. (5) Fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2021 represent the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (6) The tax impact of adjustments for Certain Items are calculated by multiplying the pretax impact of each Certain Item by the statutory rates in effect for each jurisdiction where the Certain Item was incurred. (7) Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add up to the total presented due to rounding. Total diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding. NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items

(Dollars in Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data) 13-Week

Period Ended

Jul. 2, 2022 13-Week

Period Ended

Jun. 29, 2019 Change in

Dollars % Change Sales (GAAP) $ 18,957,258 $ 15,474,862 $ 3,482,396 22.5 % Cost of sales (GAAP) $ 15,512,986 $ 12,495,670 $ 3,017,316 24.1 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1) (43,673 ) — (43,673 ) (0.3 ) Cost of sales adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 15,469,313 $ 12,495,670 $ 2,973,643 23.8 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 3,444,272 $ 2,979,192 $ 465,080 15.6 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1) 43,673 — 43,673 1.5 Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 3,487,945 $ 2,979,192 $ 508,753 17.1 % Gross margin (GAAP) 18.17 % 19.25 % -108 bps Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1) 0.23 — 23 bps Comparable Gross margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 18.40 % 19.25 % -85 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 2,677,557 $ 2,258,662 $ 418,895 18.5 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2) (39,474 ) (77,753 ) 38,279 49.2 Impact of acquisition-related costs (3) (35,724 ) (19,789 ) (15,935 ) (80.5 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4) 8,783 — 8,783 NM Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 2,611,142 $ 2,161,120 $ 450,022 20.8 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 766,715 $ 720,530 $ 46,185 6.4 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1) 43,673 — 43,673 NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2) 39,474 77,753 (38,279 ) (49.2 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (3) 35,724 19,789 15,935 80.5 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4) (8,783 ) — (8,783 ) NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 876,803 $ 818,072 $ 58,731 7.2 % Other income (GAAP) $ (3,676 ) $ (51,558 ) $ 47,882 92.9 % Impact of gain on sale of Iowa Premium (5) — 66,309 (66,309 ) NM Impact of other non-routine gains and losses 2,057 — 2,057 NM Other income (expense) adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ (1,619 ) $ 14,751 $ (16,370 ) (111.0 )% Net earnings (GAAP) $ 509,989 $ 535,766 $ (25,777 ) (4.8 )% Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1) 43,673 — 43,673 NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2) 39,474 77,753 (38,279 ) (49.2 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (3) 35,724 19,789 15,935 80.5 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4) (8,783 ) — (8,783 ) NM Impact of gain on sale of Iowa Premium (5) — (66,309 ) 66,309 NM Impact of other non-routine gains and losses (2,057 ) — (2,057 ) NM Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) (11,452 ) — (11,452 ) NM Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6) (10,613 ) (16,891 ) 6,278 37.2 Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (6) (9,847 ) (4,352 ) (5,495 ) (126.3 ) Tax impact of bad debt reserves adjustments (6) 2,383 — 2,383 NM Tax impact of loss on extinguishment of debt (6) (699 ) — (699 ) NM Tax impact of gain on sale of Iowa Premium (6) — 18,119 (18,119 ) NM Tax impact of other non-routine gains and losses (6) 531 — 531 NM Impact of France, U.K. and Sweden tax law changes — 6,464 (6,464 ) NM Impact of US transition tax — 2,631 (2,631 ) NM Net earnings adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 588,323 $ 572,970 $ 15,353 2.7 % Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.99 $ 1.03 $ (0.04 ) (3.9 )% Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1) 0.09 — 0.09 NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2) 0.08 0.15 (0.07 ) (46.7 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (3) 0.07 0.04 0.03 75.0 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4) (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) NM Impact of gain on sale of Iowa Premium (5) — (0.13 ) 0.13 NM Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) NM Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6) (0.02 ) (0.03 ) 0.01 33.3 Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (6) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (100.0 ) Tax impact of gain on sale of Iowa Premium (6) — 0.03 (0.03 ) NM Impact of France, U.K. and Sweden tax law changes — 0.01 (0.01 ) NM Impact of US transition tax — 0.01 (0.01 ) NM Diluted earnings per share adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (7) $ 1.15 $ 1.10 $ 0.05 4.5 %





(1) Represents a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory. (2) Fiscal 2022 includes $31 million related to restructuring, severance, and facility closure charges and $8 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. Fiscal 2019 includes $41 million related to restructuring, facility closure and severance charges and $37 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. (3) Fiscal 2022 includes $31 million of intangible amortization expense and $5 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. Fiscal 2019 includes intangible amortization expense. (4) Fiscal 2022 represents the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (5) Represents a gain on sale from disposition of a business, Iowa Premium. (6) The tax impact of adjustments for Certain Items is calculated by multiplying the pretax impact of each Certain Item by the statutory rates in effect for each jurisdiction where the Certain Item was incurred. (7) Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add up to the total presented due to rounding. Total diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding. NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items

(Dollars in Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data) 52-Week

Period Ended

Jul. 2, 2022 53-Week

Period Ended

Jul. 3, 2021 Change in

Dollars % Change Sales (GAAP) (A) $ 68,636,146 $ 51,297,843 $ 17,338,303 33.8 % Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 178,629 — 178,629 0.3 Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 68,814,775 51,297,843 17,516,932 34.1 Less 1 week fourth quarter sales (B) — (1,152,635 ) 1,152,635 3.1 Comparable sales using a constant currency and a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP) 68,814,775 50,145,208 18,669,567 37.2 Comparable sales using a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP) (C)(D) $ 68,636,146 $ 50,145,208 $ 18,490,938 36.9 % Cost of sales (GAAP) $ 56,315,622 $ 41,941,094 $ 14,374,528 34.3 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) (73,224 ) — (73,224 ) (0.2 ) Cost of sales adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 56,242,398 41,941,094 14,301,304 34.1 Less 1 week fourth quarter cost of sales — (944,365 ) 944,365 3.1 Comparable cost of sales adjusted for Certain Items using a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP) $ 56,242,398 $ 40,996,729 $ 15,245,669 37.2 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 12,320,524 $ 9,356,749 $ 2,963,775 31.7 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) 73,224 — 73,224 0.8 Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (A) 12,393,748 9,356,749 3,036,999 32.5 Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 50,131 — 50,131 0.5 Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 12,443,879 9,356,749 3,087,130 33.0 Less 1 week fourth quarter gross profit (B) — (208,270 ) 208,270 3.0 Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency and a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP) 12,443,879 9,148,479 3,295,400 36.0 Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items using a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP) (C) $ 12,393,748 $ 9,148,479 $ 3,245,269 35.5 % Gross margin (GAAP) 17.95 % 18.24 % -29 bps Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) 0.11 — 11 bps Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (A) 18.06 18.24 -18 bps Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 0.02 — 2 bps Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 18.08 18.24 -16 bps Less 1 week fourth quarter gross margin (B) — — 0 bps Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency and a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP) 18.08 % 18.24 % -16 bps Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items using a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP) (C) 18.06 % 18.24 % -18 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 9,981,489 $ 7,919,507 $ 2,061,982 26.0 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) (109,532 ) (128,187 ) 18,655 14.6 Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) (139,173 ) (79,540 ) (59,633 ) (75.0 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) 27,999 184,813 (156,814 ) (84.9 ) Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (A) 9,760,783 7,896,593 1,864,190 23.6 Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 50,908 — 50,908 0.7 Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 9,811,691 7,896,593 1,915,098 24.3 Less 1 week fourth quarter operating expenses (B) — (165,043 ) 165,043 2.6 Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency and a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP) 9,811,691 7,731,550 2,080,141 26.9 Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP) (C) $ 9,760,783 $ 7,731,550 $ 2,029,233 26.2 % Operating expense as a percentage of sales (GAAP) 14.54 % 15.44 % -90 bps Impact of certain item adjustments (0.32 ) (0.05 ) -27 bps Adjusted operating expense as a percentage of sales (Non-GAAP) 14.22 % 15.39 % -117 bps Operating income (GAAP) $ 2,339,035 $ 1,437,242 $ 901,793 62.7 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) 73,224 — 73,224 NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) 109,532 128,187 (18,655 ) (14.6 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) 139,173 79,540 59,633 75.0 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) (27,999 ) (184,813 ) 156,814 84.9 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (A) 2,632,965 1,460,156 1,172,809 80.3 Impact of currency fluctuations (1) (776 ) — (776 ) — Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 2,632,189 1,460,156 1,172,033 80.3 Less 1 week fourth quarter operating income (B) — (43,227 ) 43,227 5.5 Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency and a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP) 2,632,189 1,416,929 1,215,260 85.8 Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP) (C)(E) $ 2,632,965 $ 1,416,929 $ 1,216,036 85.8 % Operating margin (GAAP) 3.41 % 2.80 % 61 bps Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 3.84 % 2.85 % 99 bps Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 3.83 % 2.85 % 98 bps Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency and a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP) 3.83 % 2.83 % 100 bps Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items using a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP) (F) 3.84 % 2.83 % 101 bps Interest expense (GAAP) $ 623,643 $ 880,137 $ (256,494 ) (29.1 )% Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt (115,603 ) (293,897 ) 178,294 60.7 Interest expense adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 508,040 586,240 (78,200 ) (13.3 ) Less 1 week fourth quarter interest expense — (10,518 ) 10,518 1.5 Interest expense adjusted for Certain Items using a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP) $ 508,040 $ 575,722 $ (67,682 ) (11.8 )% Other income (GAAP) $ (31,381 ) $ (27,623 ) $ (3,758 ) (13.6 )% Impact of other non-routine gains and losses 2,057 (10,460 ) 12,517 119.7 Other income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (29,324 ) (38,083 ) 8,759 23.0 Less 1 week fourth quarter other income — 79 (79 ) (0.2 ) Other income adjusted for Certain Items using a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP) $ (29,324 ) $ (38,004 ) $ 8,680 22.8 % Net earnings (GAAP) $ 1,358,768 $ 524,209 $ 834,559 159.2 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) 73,224 — 73,224 NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) 109,532 128,187 (18,655 ) (14.6 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) 139,173 79,540 59,633 75.0 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) (27,999 ) (184,813 ) 156,814 84.9 Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt 115,603 293,897 (178,294 ) (60.7 ) Impact of other non-routine gains and losses (2,057 ) 10,460 (12,517 ) (119.7 ) Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) (18,902 ) — (18,902 ) NM Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6) (28,274 ) (32,416 ) 4,142 12.8 Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (6) (35,926 ) (19,675 ) (16,251 ) (82.6 ) Tax impact of bad debt reserves adjustments (6) 7,228 46,260 (39,032 ) (84.4 ) Tax impact of loss on extinguishment of debt (6) (29,841 ) (79,323 ) 49,482 62.4 Tax impact of other non-routine gains and losses (6) 531 (2,692 ) 3,223 119.7 Impact of adjustments to uncertain tax positions 12,000 — 12,000 NM Impact of foreign tax rate change — (23,197 ) 23,197 NM Net earnings adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 1,673,060 740,437 932,623 126.0 Less 1 week fourth quarter net earnings — (26,165 ) 26,165 8.2 Net earnings adjusted for Certain Items using a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP) $ 1,673,060 $ 714,272 $ 958,788 134.2 % Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 2.64 $ 1.02 $ 1.62 158.8 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) 0.14 — 0.14 NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) 0.21 0.25 (0.04 ) (16.0 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) 0.27 0.15 0.12 80.0 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) (0.05 ) (0.36 ) 0.31 86.1 Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt 0.22 0.57 (0.35 ) (61.4 ) Impact of other non-routine gains and losses — 0.02 (0.02 ) NM Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) (0.04 ) — (0.04 ) NM Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6) (0.06 ) (0.06 ) — — Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (6) (0.07 ) (0.04 ) (0.03 ) (75.0 ) Tax impact of bad debt reserves adjustments (6) 0.01 0.09 (0.08 ) (88.9 ) Tax impact of loss on extinguishment of debt (6) (0.06 ) (0.15 ) 0.09 60.0 Tax impact of other non-routine gains and losses (6) — (0.01 ) 0.01 NM Impact of adjustments to uncertain tax positions 0.02 — 0.02 NM Impact of foreign tax rate change — (0.05 ) 0.05 NM Diluted earnings per share adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (7) 3.25 1.44 1.81 125.7 Less 1 week fourth quarter earnings per share — (0.05 ) 0.05 8.1 Diluted earnings per share adjusted for Certain Items using a 52 week basis (Non-GAAP) $ 3.25 $ 1.39 $ 1.86 133.8 % Diluted shares outstanding 514,005,827 513,555,088





For purposes of comparable items using a 52 week basis, items are mathematically calculated using the row labels as follows: A+B=C and E/D=F (1) Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on the current year results. (2) Represents a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory. (3) Fiscal 2022 includes $61 million related to restructuring charges, severance and facility closure charges and $49 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. Fiscal 2021 includes $72 million related to restructuring, severance and facility closure charges, and $56 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. (4) Fiscal 2022 includes $106 million of intangible amortization expense and $33 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. Fiscal 2021 represents intangible amortization expense. (5) Fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2021 represent the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (6) The tax impact of adjustments for Certain Items is calculated by multiplying the pretax impact of each Certain Item by the statutory rates in effect for each jurisdiction where the Certain Item was incurred. (7) Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add up to the total presented due to rounding. Total diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding. NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items

(Dollars in Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data) 52-Week

Period Ended

Jul. 2, 2022 52-Week

Period Ended

June 29, 2019 Change in

Dollars % Change Sales (GAAP) $ 68,636,146 $ 60,113,922 $ 8,522,224 14.2 % Cost of sales (GAAP) $ 56,315,622 $ 48,704,935 $ 7,610,687 15.6 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1) (73,224 ) — (73,224 ) (0.1 ) Cost of sales adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 56,242,398 $ 48,704,935 $ 7,537,463 15.5 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 12,320,524 $ 11,408,987 $ 911,537 8.0 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1) 73,224 — 73,224 0.6 Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 12,393,748 $ 11,408,987 $ 984,761 8.6 % Gross margin (GAAP) 17.95 % 18.98 % -103 bps Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1) 0.11 — 11 bps Comparable Gross margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 18.06 % 18.98 % -92 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 9,981,489 $ 9,078,837 $ 902,652 9.9 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2) (109,532 ) (325,300 ) 215,768 66.3 Impact of acquisition-related costs (3) (139,173 ) (77,832 ) (61,341 ) (78.8 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4) 27,999 — 27,999 NM Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 9,760,783 $ 8,675,705 $ 1,085,078 12.5 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 2,339,035 $ 2,330,150 $ 8,885 0.4 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1) 73,224 — 73,224 NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2) 109,532 325,300 (215,768 ) (66.3 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (3) 139,173 77,832 61,341 78.8 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4) (27,999 ) — (27,999 ) NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 2,632,965 $ 2,733,282 $ (100,317 ) (3.7 )% Interest expense (GAAP) $ 623,643 $ 360,423 $ 263,220 73.0 % Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt (115,603 ) — (115,603 ) NM Interest expense adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 508,040 $ 360,423 $ 147,617 41.0 % Other income (GAAP) $ (31,381 ) $ (36,109 ) $ 4,728 13.1 % Impact of gain on sale of Iowa Premium (5) — 66,309 (66,309 ) NM Impact of other non-routine gains and losses 2,057 — 2,057 NM Other income (expense) adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ (29,324 ) $ 30,200 $ (59,524 ) (197.1 )% Net earnings (GAAP) $ 1,358,768 $ 1,674,271 $ (315,503 ) (18.8 )% Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1) 73,224 — 73,224 NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2) 109,532 325,300 (215,768 ) (66.3 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (3) 139,173 77,832 61,341 78.8 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4) (27,999 ) — (27,999 ) NM Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt 115,603 — 115,603 NM Impact of gain on sale of Iowa Premium (5) — (66,309 ) 66,309 NM Impact of other non-routine gains and losses (2,057 ) — (2,057 ) NM Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) (18,902 ) — (18,902 ) NM Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6) (28,274 ) (81,722 ) 53,448 65.4 Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (6) (35,926 ) (19,553 ) (16,373 ) (83.7 ) Tax impact of bad debt reserves adjustments (6) 7,228 — 7,228 NM Tax impact of loss on extinguishment of debt (6) (29,841 ) — (29,841 ) NM Tax impact of gain on sale of Iowa Premium (6) — 18,119 (18,119 ) NM Tax impact of other non-routine gains and losses (6) 531 — 531 NM Impact of adjustments to uncertain tax positions 12,000 — 12,000 NM Impact of foreign tax credit benefit — (95,067 ) 95,067 NM Impact of France, U.K. and Sweden tax law changes — 6,464 (6,464 ) NM Impact of US transition tax — 17,516 (17,516 ) NM Net earnings adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 1,673,060 $ 1,856,851 $ (183,791 ) (9.9 )% Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 2.64 $ 3.20 $ (0.56 ) (17.5 )% Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1) 0.14 — 0.14 NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2) 0.21 0.62 (0.41 ) (66.1 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (3) 0.27 0.15 0.12 80.0 Impact of gain on sale of Iowa Premium (5) — (0.13 ) 0.13 NM Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4) (0.05 ) — (0.05 ) NM Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt 0.22 — 0.22 NM Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) (0.04 ) — (0.04 ) NM Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6) (0.06 ) (0.16 ) 0.10 62.5 Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (6) (0.07 ) (0.04 ) (0.03 ) (75.0 ) Tax impact of bad debt reserves adjustments (6) 0.01 — 0.01 NM Tax impact of loss on extinguishment of debt (6) (0.06 ) — (0.06 ) NM Tax impact of gain on sale of Iowa Premium (6) — 0.03 (0.03 ) NM Impact of adjustments to uncertain tax positions 0.02 — 0.02 NM Impact of foreign tax credit benefit — (0.18 ) 0.18 NM Impact of France, U.K. and Sweden tax law changes — 0.01 (0.01 ) NM Impact of US transition tax — 0.03 (0.03 ) NM Diluted earnings per share adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (7) $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ (0.30 ) (8.5 )%





(1) Represents a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory. (2) Fiscal 2022 includes $61 million related to restructuring charges, severance and facility closure charges and $49 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. Fiscal 2019 includes $151 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy, of which $18 million related to accelerated depreciation related to software that was being replaced, and $174 million related to severance, restructuring and facility closure charges in Europe, Canada and at our Global Support Center, of which $61 million related to our France restructuring as part of our integration of Brake France and Davigel into Sysco France. (3) Fiscal 2022 includes $106 million of intangible amortization expense and $33 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. Fiscal 2019 includes $77 million of intangible amortization expense and $1 million related to integration costs. (4) Fiscal 2022 represents the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (5) Represents a gain on sale from disposition of a business, Iowa Premium. (6) The tax impact of adjustments for Certain Items is calculated by multiplying the pretax impact of each Certain Item by the statutory rates in effect for each jurisdiction where the Certain Item was incurred. (7) Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add up to the total presented due to rounding. Total diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding. NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Segment Results

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items on Applicable Segments

(Dollars in Thousands) 13-Week

Period Ended

Jul. 2, 2022 14-Week

Period Ended

Jul. 3, 2021 Change in

Dollars %/bps

Change U.S. FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS Sales (GAAP) $ 13,413,281 $ 11,518,926 $ 1,894,355 16.4 % Gross profit (GAAP) 2,601,656 2,214,821 386,835 17.5 % Gross margin (GAAP) 19.40 % 19.23 % 17 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 1,649,692 $ 1,377,419 $ 272,273 19.8 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (778 ) (46 ) (732 ) NM Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (10,825 ) — (10,825 ) NM Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) 4,035 19,811 (15,776 ) (79.6 ) Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 1,642,124 $ 1,397,184 $ 244,940 17.5 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 951,964 $ 837,402 $ 114,562 13.7 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs 778 46 732 NM Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) 10,825 — 10,825 NM Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) (4,035 ) (19,811 ) 15,776 79.6 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 959,532 $ 817,637 $ 141,895 17.4 % INTERNATIONAL FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS Sales (GAAP) $ 3,251,841 $ 2,496,030 $ 755,811 30.3 % Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 252,341 — 252,341 10.1 Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 3,504,182 $ 2,496,030 $ 1,008,152 40.4 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 651,787 $ 496,010 $ 155,777 31.4 % Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 57,137 — 57,137 11.5 Comparable gross profit using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 708,924 $ 496,010 $ 212,914 42.9 % Gross margin (GAAP) 20.04 % 19.87 % 17 bps Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 0.19 — 19 bps Comparable gross margin using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 20.23 % 19.87 % 36 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 604,662 $ 526,440 $ 78,222 14.9 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (29,314 ) (14,115 ) (15,199 ) (107.7 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (5) (22,790 ) (18,959 ) (3,831 ) (20.2 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) 4,748 2,631 2,117 80.5 Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 557,306 495,997 61,309 12.4 Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 51,358 — 51,358 10.3 Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 608,664 $ 495,997 $ 112,667 22.7 % Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 47,125 $ (30,430 ) $ 77,555 254.9 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) 29,314 14,115 15,199 107.7 Impact of acquisition-related costs (5) 22,790 18,959 3,831 20.2 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) (4,748 ) (2,631 ) (2,117 ) (80.5 ) Operating income (loss) adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 94,481 13 94,468 NM Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 5,779 — 5,779 NM Comparable operating income (loss) adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 100,260 $ 13 $ 100,247 NM SYGMA Sales (GAAP) $ 1,975,631 $ 1,873,357 $ 102,274 5.5 % Gross profit (GAAP) 153,926 159,696 (5,770 ) (3.6 )% Gross margin (GAAP) 7.79 % 8.52 % -73 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 152,758 $ 142,999 $ 9,759 6.8 % Operating income (GAAP) 1,168 16,697 (15,529 ) (93.0 )% OTHER Sales (GAAP) $ 316,505 $ 248,580 $ 67,925 27.3 % Gross profit (GAAP) 78,898 46,286 32,612 70.5 % Gross margin (GAAP) 24.93 % 18.62 % 631 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 64,158 $ 51,543 $ 12,615 24.5 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs — (956 ) 956 NM Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) — (1 ) 1 NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 64,158 $ 50,586 $ 13,572 26.8 % Operating income (loss) GAAP $ 14,740 $ (5,257 ) $ 19,997 NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs — 956 (956 ) NM Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) — 1 (1 ) NM Operating income (loss) adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 14,740 $ (4,300 ) $ 19,040 NM GLOBAL SUPPORT CENTER Gross loss (GAAP) $ (41,995 ) $ (1,035 ) $ (40,960 ) NM Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) 43,673 — 43,673 NM Comparable gross profit (loss) adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 1,678 $ (1,035 ) $ 2,713 262.1 % Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 206,287 $ 247,693 $ (41,406 ) (16.7 )% Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (7) (9,382 ) (17,993 ) 8,611 47.9 Impact of acquisition-related costs (8) (2,109 ) (5,867 ) 3,758 64.1 Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 194,796 $ 223,833 $ (29,037 ) (13.0 )% Operating loss (GAAP) $ (248,282 ) $ (248,728 ) $ 446 0.2 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) 43,673 — 43,673 NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (7) 9,382 17,993 (8,611 ) (47.9 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (8) 2,109 5,867 (3,758 ) (64.1 ) Operating loss adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ (193,118 ) $ (224,868 ) $ 31,750 14.1 % TOTAL SYSCO Sales (GAAP) $ 18,957,258 $ 16,136,893 $ 2,820,365 17.5 % Gross profit (GAAP) 3,444,272 2,915,778 528,494 18.1 % Gross margin (GAAP) 18.17 % 18.07 % 10 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 2,677,557 $ 2,346,094 $ 331,463 14.1 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (7) (39,474 ) (33,110 ) (6,364 ) (19.2 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (5) (8) (35,724 ) (24,826 ) (10,898 ) (43.9 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) 8,783 22,441 (13,658 ) (60.9 ) Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 2,611,142 $ 2,310,599 $ 300,543 13.0 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 766,715 $ 569,684 $ 197,031 34.6 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) 43,673 — 43,673 NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (7) 39,474 33,110 6,364 19.2 Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (5) (8) 35,724 24,826 10,898 43.9 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) (8,783 ) (22,441 ) 13,658 60.9 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 876,803 $ 605,179 $ 271,624 44.9 %





(1) Fiscal 2022 includes intangible amortization expense and acquisition costs. (2) Fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2021 represent the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (3) Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on current year results. (4) Includes restructuring and facility closure costs primarily in Europe. (5) Represents intangible amortization expense. (6) Represents a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory. (7) Includes various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. (8) Represents due diligence costs. NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.



