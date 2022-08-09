Leading Life Sciences Cloud Service Provider Chooses Cloudian Object Storage

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian today announced that Validated Cloud, a leading Cloud Service Provider (CSP) in the Life Sciences industry, has introduced a new service offering based on Cloudian’s HyperStore object storage platform. The new service, GxP S3 Simple Storage Service, leverages HyperStore’s limitless scalability, military-grade security and native S3 compatibility to meet Validated Cloud customers’ needs for fully compliant data management and protection, including data archive and data lake use cases.



Founded in 2011, Validated Cloud helps emerging clinical stage to mid-sized Life Sciences companies accelerate the deployment of validated systems on a compliant platform with all the features and benefits of the Big Pharma companies—and at a fraction of the cost of a do-it-yourself project. Over the past year, Validated Cloud has seen increased customer demand for storage solutions that would support the rapidly growing ecosystem of S3-compatible applications. In response, the company began looking for a storage provider that could help it address this demand.

“As we do for any major technology purchase decision, we developed an extensive set of selection criteria,” said Doug Lantigua, co-founder, Validated Cloud. “After conducting a thorough evaluation of different solutions, we found that Cloudian best met the criteria.”

Key benefits included highly secure multi-tenancy and the ability to manage the environment separately from how users access it.

“It fit our security model very well and plugged in directly to the way we already work,” said Lantigua.

Validated Cloud deployed a petabyte scale HyperStore solution across two data centers for its GxP S3 Simple Storage Service. Fully compliant with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA) and UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) standards, the service provides storage for GxP data use cases, including:

GxP/Validated Data Archive

GxP/Validated Data Lake

Validated Clinical Data sharing between sponsors and contract research organizations

Offsite storage for GxP lab and manufacturing data

GxP storage for validated next-generation sequencing (NGS) data



“Cloudian gives us a modern storage foundation fully under our control, which is essential when it comes to the data we manage,” says Lantigua. “We’re looking forward to bringing the benefits of our Cloudian-based GxP S3 service to our customers.”

To learn more about how Cloudian partners with CSPs to meet their customers’ needs, visit cloudian.com/msp-partners/. For more information about Cloudian solutions for Life Sciences, go to cloudian.com/solutions/life-sciences-solutions/.



