Video Streaming Market Size is projected to reach USD 321 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.7%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streaming is any live or recorded media content provided to viewers' computers and mobile devices over the internet and is played back in real-time. Typical forms of streaming media include podcasts, webcasts, movies, television shows, and music videos. Video Streaming transmits video files to a client from a domain controller. Video streaming enables people to see online videos without having to download them. YouTube and Netflix are examples of online video streaming services.

The rising use of video streaming in various industries is expanding the market. The rate of mobile phone and other device adoption has led to an increase in monthly and annual subscription payments for the live streaming of various television shows and video games. A growing number of innovations, like two-way video streaming with little lag in social media applications and a rise in customer involvement through live video streaming, are also key industry trends.





High Adoption of Online Video Streaming Drives its Market Demand

The consumption of digital media is experiencing explosive growth across the world. As a result of the advancing need for devices that can provide digital media and faster internet speeds, consumers can access media content regardless of where they are located in the world. The dominance of traditional television as the primary platform for entertainment is being challenged by an increasing number of digital media players, including Amazon, Netflix, Apple TV, and Hulu.

The proliferation of smartphones and a plethora of high-speed internet technologies such as 3G, 4G, and LTE Chipset have ultimately increased the amount of data utilized. The consumption of data by the internet has increased due to the increased volume of global audio and video traffic. Moreover, a thriving market for connected devices and consumer electronics can sustain digital media and high-speed internet technologies. These technologies allow customers to access video content from anywhere in the world. These aspects have made a substantial contribution, combined with others, to the popularity of video streaming platforms .





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 321.5 Billion by 2030 CAGR 20.7% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Streaming, Platform, Service, Revenue Model, Deployment, User, and Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Google, Kaltura, Inc., Netflix, IBM Corporation (IBM Cloud Video), Wowza Media Systems, LLC, AT&T Intellectual Property, and Hulu Key Market Opportunities Impact of Video Streaming in the Educational Sector to Spur Market Opportunities

Key Market Drivers High Adoption of Online Video Streaming to Propel Growth

Increased Demand for High Internet Connectivity to Bolster Market Growth



Regional Insights

North America dominates the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. Many aspects have contributed to this development, including substantial investments in offshore video streaming solutions and services and strategic partnerships between government organizations and network domains. Most direct-to-consumer video streaming services in the United States use a subscription model without advertisements. Netflix, Inc., for instance, dominated the North American market in 2019. It is anticipated that strategic initiatives, such as mergers and acquisitions, will provide video streaming companies with an additional means of expanding their video content libraries. In November 2019, Akamai Technologies (U.S.) announced the addition of Exceda. These factors are anticipated to contribute to the region's growing market share.

The European market share is anticipated to reach USD 99.9 billion, growing at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period. Emerging trends, such as the concept of over-the-top (OTT) and subscription-based video-on-demand services , are expected to significantly contribute to Europe's economic expansion. Internet service providers have launched new plans for mobile phone users and increased data volume and bandwidth, which is one of the primary factors driving the growth of streaming services in the region. Moreover, in terms of business expansion strategies, there is an ongoing divergence between the growth patterns of regionally-focused local players and non-European tech giants like Netflix, Inc. and Rakuten TV, which are gradually expanding into new territories. The European market for video streaming appears to be an industry in rapid evolution, driven by an increase in tech-savvy consumers on the demand side and an increase in video streaming offerings on the supply side.





Key Highlights

The global video streaming market size was worth USD 59.14 billion in 2021. It is expected to be valued at USD 321.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

size was worth USD 59.14 billion in 2021. It is expected to be valued at USD 321.5 billion by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). By streaming, the global video streaming market is divided into Live Video Streaming and Non-linear Video Streaming. The Live Video Streaming segment will likely hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period.

the global video streaming market is divided into Live Video Streaming and Non-linear Video Streaming. The Live Video Streaming segment will likely hold the largest market share, growing at a during the forecast period. By solution, the global video streaming market is divided into Internet Protocol TV, Over the Top (OTT), and Pay TV. The Over the Top (OTT) segment will likely hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period.

the global video streaming market is divided into Internet Protocol TV, Over the Top (OTT), and Pay TV. The Over the Top (OTT) segment will likely hold the largest market share, growing at a during the forecast period. By platform, the global video streaming market is divided into Gaming Consoles, Laptops & Desktops, Smartphones & Tablets, and Smart TVs. The Smartphones & Tablets segment will likely hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

the global video streaming market is divided into Gaming Consoles, Laptops & Desktops, Smartphones & Tablets, and Smart TVs. The Smartphones & Tablets segment will likely hold the largest market share, growing at a during the forecast period. By service, the global video streaming market is divided into Consulting, Managed Services, and Training & Support. The Training & Support segment will likely hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.

the global video streaming market is divided into Consulting, Managed Services, and Training & Support. The Training & Support segment will likely hold the largest market share, growing at a during the forecast period. By revenue model , the global video streaming market is divided into Advertising, Rental, and Subscription. The Subscription segment will likely hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period.

, the global video streaming market is divided into Advertising, Rental, and Subscription. The Subscription segment will likely hold the largest market share, growing at a during the forecast period. By deployment, the global video streaming market is divided into Cloud and On-premise. The Cloud Deployment segment is widely used and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period.

the global video streaming market is divided into Cloud and On-premise. The Cloud Deployment segment is widely used and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. By user, the global video streaming market is divided into Enterprises and Consumers. The Consumer segment will likely hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period.

the global video streaming market is divided into Enterprises and Consumers. The Consumer segment will likely hold the largest market share, growing at a during the forecast period. By region, the global video streaming market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is the largest shareholder.





Key Market Players

Akamai Technologies

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Google LLC (YouTube)

Microsoft Corporation

Netflix, Inc.

Tencent

iQIYI, Inc.

iflix

Rakuten Viki

Hulu, LLC

Showtime Networks Inc.





Global Video Streaming Market: Segmentation

By Streaming

Live Video Streaming

Non-Linear Video Streaming

My Solution

Internet Protocol TV

Over the Top (OTT)

Pay TV

By Platform

Gaming Consoles

Laptops & Desktops

Smartphones & Tablets

Smart TV

By Service

Consulting

Managed Services

Training & Support

By Revenue Model

Advertising

Rental

Subscription

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By User

Enterprise

Consumer

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Video Streaming Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Streaming Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Live Market Size & Forecast Non-Linear Market Size & Forecast Solution Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Internet Protocol TV Market Size & Forecast Over the Top Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Streaming By Solution Canada By Streaming By Solution Mexico By Streaming By Solution Latin America By Streaming By Solution Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Streaming By Solution France By Streaming By Solution U.K. By Streaming By Solution Italy By Streaming By Solution Spain By Streaming By Solution Rest of Europe By Streaming By Solution Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Streaming By Solution China By Streaming By Solution Australia By Streaming By Solution India By Streaming By Solution South Korea By Streaming By Solution Rest of Asia-Pacific By Streaming By Solution Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Streaming By Solution South Africa By Streaming By Solution Kuwait By Streaming By Solution Rest of Middle East & Africa By Streaming By Solution Company Profile Akamai Technologies Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Amazon Web Services, Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Google LLC (YouTube) Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Market News

In 2022 , Akamai Technologies launched the first Non-Fungible Token artwork dynamically designed by the internet.

, Akamai Technologies launched the first Non-Fungible Token artwork dynamically designed by the internet. In 2022 , Amazon Web Services, Inc. announced the general availability of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud C7g instances.

, Amazon Web Services, Inc. announced the general availability of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud C7g instances. In 2022, the CFO of Netflix, Inc. presented at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.





