GCOM Expands Executive Team to Accelerate Growth and Further Invest in Employee Success

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCOM , a leading technology company that specializes in outcome-driven solutions for state and local governments, today announced that it has named Rich Harkey as Chief Financial Officer and Jodi Huston as Chief Administrative and People Officer. This expansion of GCOM’s leadership team falls on the heels of a series of recent acquisitions of leading government product and services companies, as well as the continued growth of GCOM’s product portfolio.



“Through acquisitions and organic growth, we are rapidly accelerating our ability to provide products and services that deliver positive outcomes for our government customers and their residents,” said Kamal Bherwani, Chief Executive Officer, GCOM. “Huston and Harkey bring unmatched experience and deep expertise to the GCOM community that will support the growth of our employees and enhance the value we bring to our clients. I am thrilled to welcome them both to the executive team.”

In the newly created role of Chief Administrative and People Officer, Huston will spearhead initiatives to unify teams and culture under the company’s core values, enhance talent development and employee well-being and support the business’ accelerated growth. Huston brings with her 20 years of experience in strategic planning, organizational development and building high-performing teams to drive growth. Most recently, Huston partnered with GCOM in a consulting capacity to develop GCOM’s core values. Huston will now be tasked with uniting the company’s culture around these values.

“I was drawn to GCOM because it’s clearly an outcome-driven company. For customers, this means driving positive change for their residents–creating healthier, safer, more prosperous communities. For employees, it means investing in their overall well-being, both at work and beyond,” said Huston. “As GCOM’s Chief Administrative and People Officer, I will champion this mindset to build a united brand and establish the infrastructure needed to enable our employees to thrive.”

Harkey joins GCOM as Chief Financial Officer with over 20 years of experience leading various solutions and professional services providers and has a superior track record managing mergers and acquisitions. Harkey will oversee GCOM’s finance and accounting functions and is tasked with positioning GCOM for continued growth. Previously, Harkey served as Chief Financial Officer at Highmetric (now NewRocket) and Whitney, Bradley & Brown (WBB), as well as Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller at Engility Holdings, Inc.

“I am impressed with GCOM’s product and services portfolio and the evident opportunity we have to grow and expand at a time where state and local governments are increasingly turning to technology providers to modernize and enhance the services they provide to their residents,” said Harkey. “GCOM is in an exciting phase of growth, and I am thrilled to join GCOM under Kamal’s leadership.”

To learn more about GCOM or explore career opportunities, click here .

About GCOM:

GCOM delivers outcome-driven technology solutions to state and local government that improve population wellbeing, create safer and more equitable communities, and foster a thriving economy. GCOM’s SaaS solutions, coupled with its IT and data analytics services, help governments to provide real-world program impact for residents. Spanning health and human services, public safety, and economic development, GCOM’s solutions include several purpose-built products focused on the Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), vital records management, self-sovereign identity, community health analytics, and more.

Contact:

Emily Brown

REQ on behalf of GCOM

ebrown@req.co