GoLogiq Appoints Board Committee Chairman -- Asia Pacific

Granger Whitelaw to serve as Board of Directors' Chairman of the Asia Pacific Region Committee

Mr. Whitelaw’s Vietnam experience and knowledge is to be instrumental in guiding the Company’s strategic hybrid plan merging digital fintech with retail convenience stores

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoLogiq, Inc. (OTC: GOLQ) (“the Company”), a global provider of mobile fintech solutions for digital transformation and consumer data analytics in Southeast Asia, today announced the appointment of Granger Whitelaw as Chairman of the Board of Directors' newly established Asia Pacific (APAC) Committee.

Mr. Whitelaw, who joined the Board earlier this year, is based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam where he will be spearheading the Company’s deal flow as well as providing on-the-ground operational oversight.

He brings over 30 years' experience in strategy, sales, marketing, M&A, corporate governance and development -- with a strong finance and operations background. He has successfully built and advised many businesses in various industries such as media, aviation, racing, entertainment, software, technology, consumer products, and real estate in the US and worldwide. Additionally, he has raised over $3.4 billion for business projects, and has arranged and completed numerous mergers, acquisitions, public offerings and private equity financings.

Over the last several years, Mr. Whitelaw has worked for The Vietnam Group, a business advisory and consulting firm in Ho Chi Minh City. He has been successful in developing strong financial contacts and an intimate understanding of the culture and its consumer market trends.

Matt Brent, GoLogiq Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am delighted to welcome Granger to this key role, capitalizing on his many years of valuable experience in business advisory and consulting most particularly in the Vietnamese marketplace. As we implement our previously announced strategic plan to drive long-term growth in Southeast Asia with our hybrid next-gen digital fintech and brick and mortar retail convenience stores model, Granger’s business acumen and contacts in Vietnam will be instrumental in our success.”

Earlier this year, Mr. Whitelaw was appointed as an independent director to the GoLogiq Board of Directors.

About GoLogiq

GoLogiq Inc. is a US-based global provider of fintech and mobile solutions for digital transformation and consumer data analytics in Southeast Asia. The Company plans to build out a network of convenience stores in Vietnam that will serve as a D2C marketing and distribution platform for its growing array of next-gen fintech services. In Indonesia, its legacy operations consist of three main software platforms including CreateApp, a mobile app development and publishing platform for small-to-medium sized businesses; AtozGo™, a ‘hyper-local’ app-based delivery platform; AtozPay™, an eWallet for mobile top-up, e-commerce purchases, bill payment and microfinance; and Radix™, its Big Data analytics platform.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This press release also contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that relate to Logiq’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “expects”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecast”, “projection”, “strategy”, “objective” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward‐looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward‐looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon.

These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond GoLogiq’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular and without limitation, this press release contains forward‐looking statements regarding our products and services, the use and/or ongoing demand for our products and services, expectations regarding our revenue and the revenue generation potential of our products and services, our partnerships and strategic alliances, the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on the demand for our products and services, industry trends, overall market growth rates, our growth strategies, the continued growth of the addressable markets for our products and solutions, our business plans and strategies, the ability to obtain FINRA approval of our name change to GoLogiq, Inc., our ability to successfully locate and consummate any contemplated strategic transactions, the structure of any such transaction, timing of such transaction, and the valuation of the businesses after completion of any such transaction, if any, and other risks described in the Company’s prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent public filings.

GoLogiq undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for GoLogiq to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward‐looking statement. Any forward‐looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.