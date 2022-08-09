BioLife Sciences Retains Benzinga for Marketing Campaign

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioLife Sciences Inc. (OTCPK: BLFE) (the “Company” or BioLife), announced today that it has retained Benzinga to launch marketing and advertising services on their network of media channels.

BioLife Sciences was recently qualified for a Regulation A+ (Tier 1) Offering by the SEC, aimed at achieving various business goals and directives.

Nika Jaksic, COO of BioLife Sciences, said: “We chose to launch our marketing campaigns in phases, first by bringing in SmallCapVoice.com and then following that up with GS Whitney & Co, and now building upon that solid foundation with Benzinga.com, and their syndicated partners, whose reach and expertise are without question. Benzinga is one of the top financial media outlets which empowers investors with highly informative and high-quality content. We are thrilled to have entered into an agreement with them.”

Benzinga, since its launch in 2010, has developed into a major hub for actionable information on capital markets. With over two million readers each month, Benzinga continues to empower new generations of investors by connecting the world with news, data, and education, making the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone.

About BioLife Sciences Inc.

BioLife Sciences Inc. specializes in moving innovative products from the lab or small-scale production into wider market adoption. Its core business develops, licenses and distributes antimicrobial products and disruptive technology. One of BioLife Sciences’ core building block strategies is to develop, partner and assist innovative companies with the commercialization of leading-edge technologies.

About Benzinga

Benzinga empowers individual investors by keeping them one step ahead. Benzinga gives access to all the financial news and content that is available. Instead of giving financial advice, Benzinga gives you the news to make informed decisions to take control of your financial future.

Disclaimer

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to complete a qualifying transaction. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

