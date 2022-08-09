Aunalytics to Showcase Its Advanced Data Analytics Solution for Mid-market Banks and Credit Unions at August Financial Services Events

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for mid-market businesses, announced today its participation at three financial services events in August. The company will showcase its Daybreak TM for Financial Services advanced data analytics solution and demonstrate how midmarket banks and credit unions can use artificial intelligence (AI)-powered data analytics to increase business wins and compete more effectively.



August events include:

Daybreak for Financial Services enables midsize financial institutions to gain customer intelligence and grow their lifetime value, predict churn, determine which products to introduce to customers and when, based upon deep learning models that are informed by data. Built from the ground up, Daybreak for Financial Services is a cloud-native data platform that enables users to focus on critical business outcomes. The solution seamlessly integrates and cleanses data for accuracy, ensures data governance, and employs artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) driven analytics to glean customer intelligence and timely actionable insights that drive strategic value.

“Personalized marketing in a digital world matters more than ever before, especially for midmarket banks and credit unions that have traditionally relied upon hometown, white glove service to win customers,” said Katie Horvath, Chief Marketing Officer of Aunalytics. “Using Aunalytics Daybreak for Financial Services, mid-market banks and credit unions can now deploy advanced analytics to more highly personalize their interactions with customers and members. It enables them to target-market more efficiently with the right product offering at the right time, and win business away from competitors to increase revenue. We look forward to meeting with bankers and credit unions in August, and demonstrating how Daybreak for Financial Services can help them strengthen their position in regional markets and compete more effectively.”

