NisonCo Arrives on the Observer’s Power List of Best PR Agencies in America 2022

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NisonCo, a Public Relations, SEO and Content Creation marketing agency deeply rooted in advocacy, is honored to be included on the Observer’s 2022 Power List of Best PR Firms in America . NisonCo is the only cannabis-focused agency to make the 2022 list.



NisonCo entered the list landing at the 31st spot and was acknowledged for the high-profile Cannabis in Common campaign with Headcount’s Cannabis Voter Project , which includes Sara Silverman and Seth Rogan. The Observer also highlighted the work of NisonCo PR Account Manager Lucas Wentworth, who came up with the idea for NY State Assembly Bill A6179 , which would mandate public high schools to teach about good samaritan overdose-prevention laws.

“It’s an honor to be included on the list among such established PR giants,” said NisonCo Founder and President Evan Nison. “NisonCo was founded nearly ten years ago from my own harm reduction and cannabis legalization advocacy, and it remains invigorating to continue working in line with that vision today.”

The Observer isn’t alone in noting NisonCo: Business Insider’s 2021 list of the Top 18 Boutique PR Firms also included the organization for building “the pre-eminent firm in the cannabis sector” and "changing the conversation" around cannabis. Likewise, the Juneau Empire nodded to NisonCo’s search engine optimization expertise last month, featuring the company on the publication’s 10 Best CBD SEO Companies and Services list. NisonCo represents many notable clients, including Moxie, Green Roads CBD, Oaksterdam University and Vicente Sederberg LLP.

To learn more about NisonCo and connect with the company’s dedicated staff, visit Nisonco.com here .

About NisonCo:

NisonCo is a Public Relations, SEO and Content Creation marketing agency deeply rooted in advocacy. Established in 2013 with an emphasis on harm reduction and cannabis legislation, our mission remains to build close relationships and trust with clients, coworkers, and the community. We seek to use this network to advance inclusive social policy and sustainability. Since finding initial success in the cannabis industry, NisonCo has expanded to serve other high-impact and emerging markets, such as the plant-based, nonprofit, psychedelics and cryptocurrency industries.

