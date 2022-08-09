i-PRO blazes new path with opening of new global headquarters in Tokyo

Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manifesting the company’s ambitious growth plans since it became independent from Panasonic, i-PRO Co., Ltd., announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art global headquarters in Tokyo. At the same time, the global leader in professional security solutions for surveillance and public safety is also relocating and expanding its R&D center in Fukuoka.

Located in the vibrant business district Shinagawa, i-PRO’s new headquarters will become a new core hub to showcase the company’s latest technological innovation through interactive demonstrations, training sessions, certification classes and presentations. The new offices will include advanced creative workspaces and act as an easily accessible hub where customers, partners and investors will have the opportunity to experience the new i-PRO spirit. The new headquarters will showcase i-PRO's market-leading, edge-computing devices and illustrate the company’s two key pillars: enabling an open platform and igniting speed and agility within its go-to-market strategy.

“Although the global establishment of i-PRO started in 2019, some regions up until April 1, 2022, still retained the Panasonic branding and shared physical locations,” said Gerard Figols, President, i-PRO EMEA B.V. “Relocating and expanding our i-PRO headquarters is an important milestone in the creation of our company and a key step in our mission to be the trusted next-generation partner for the security industry.”

i-PRO’s new R&D center will be located in Fukuoka, a city renowned as a center for innovation and technological excellence, making it a prime location for i-PRO to recruit from the region’s young and dynamic talent pool.

“As the leading manufacturer of open AI cyber-secure, edge-computing devices, our investment in a new R&D center underscores our commitment to continued groundbreaking innovation. Fukuoka is renowned as the innovation hub of Japan and its start-up culture is in line with the innovative spirit of i-PRO,” says Norio Hitsuishi, Global Head of Product Management at i-PRO.

i-PRO Co., Ltd., is a global leader of advanced sensing technologies in the fields of Intelligent Surveillance, Public Safety and Industrial/Medical Imaging. Established in 2019, i-PRO was built on a legacy of over 60 years of innovation with Panasonic. The company’s products, software and services extend human senses to capture moments of truth with innovations that inform and protect. In order to help create a safer world, i-PRO Co., Ltd., supports the work of professionals who protect and save lives.

