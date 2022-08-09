Kyligence Completes SOC 2 Type II Certification

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyligence announced today it has completed System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II certification, ensuring the company’s internal processes and controls for data security are in compliance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards. Kyligence completed SOC 2 Type I in 2021.The audit was performed by Ernst & Young, a third-party auditing office.



SOC is an independent audit report formulated by the AICPA to document how a company safeguards customer data, and how effective its controls are. SOC reports are recognized across the globe as among the most stringent and professional data security certifications, serving as an important reference for enterprises to assess different service providers.

Kyligence is dedicated to building the next-generation intelligent Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) platform, simplifying multidimensional data analytics on data lakes. Kyligence Cloud fully leverages the low cost, high scalability, and easy-to-operate capabilities of cloud computing, enabling enterprises and organizations to develop flexible and innovative big data analysis applications on data lakes. With Kyligence Cloud, users can quickly uncover insight from data and make informed decisions with an optimized total cost of ownership (TCO).

“Security compliance is a key principle in Kyligence's product design,” said Luke Han, CEO, Kyligence. “In our efforts to continuously improve data protection, network security, authentication, and authorization, Kyligence Cloud has successfully built an end-to-end security compliance architecture that provides an all-inclusive, multilayer corporate-level security system to protect our users’ data analysis and management on the cloud. Kyligence is dedicated to safeguarding customer applications with our reliable enterprise products, all-around customer success service, and constant technology innovation.”

In addition to SOC 2 Types I and II, Kyligence has completed a wide range of compliance certifications, including ISO9001 and ISO27001.

About Kyligence

Kyligence was founded in 2016 by the original creators of Apache Kylin™, the leading open source OLAP for Big Data. Kyligence offers an Intelligent OLAP Platform to simplify multi-dimensional analytics for the cloud data lake. Its AI-augmented engine detects patterns from most frequently asked business queries, builds governed data marts automatically, and brings metrics accountability to the data lake to optimize the data pipeline and avoid excessive numbers of tables. It provides a unified SQL interface between cloud object stores, cubes, indexes, and underlying data sources with a cost-based smart query router for business intelligence, ad-hoc analytics, and data services at petabyte scale.

Kyligence is trusted by global leaders in financial services, manufacturing, and retail industries including UBS, China Construction Bank, China Merchants Bank, Pingan Bank, MetLife, Costa, and AppZen. With technology partnerships with Microsoft, Amazon, Tableau, and Huawei, Kyligence is on a mission to simplify and govern data lakes to be productive for critical business analytics and data services. Kyligence is dual headquartered in San Jose, CA, United States and Shanghai, China, and is backed by leading investors including Redpoint Ventures, Cisco, Broadband Capital, Shunwei Capital, Eight Roads Ventures, Coatue Management, SPDB International, CICC, Gopher Assets, Guofang Capital, ASG, Jumbo Sheen Fund, and Puxin Capital.



Follow Kyligence on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Kyligence Contact:

Kim Pegnato

33 Vine Communications

pr@kyligence.io



