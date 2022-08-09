ITSBLOC Announces the On-Chain of 'DK Mobile'

SEOUL, KOREA, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITSBLOC, the WEB 3.0 game platform, is proud to announce the on-chain of DK Mobile - Ntrance Corp's MMORPG. Therefore, DK Mobile will be the first on-chain game on ITSBLOC's WEB 3.0 game platform.





DK Mobile, which began advance reservations in July, launched a balanced test version, DK Mobile 'The Origin', on the Android Market on the 4thAug. before the launch of the WEB 3.0 version. The game has hit the top of the game chart on Google Play immediately after its release, gaining explosive interest from game users.

DK Mobile is the Ntrance Corp's masterpiece MMORPG with which more than 1 million users around the world are enjoying. DK Mobile with WEB 3.0 version, which will be presented anew by joining the ITSBLOC platform, will provide users with a new game system with WEB 3.0 elements while reinforcing the hit and fun elements of its original work.

The seasonal game system applied for the first time in an MMORPG stands out the most. The system allows all users to start the season fairly in competitive factors such as PVP, etc. This enables users to focus on enjoying the content as it is during the season, regardless of whether they are existing or new ones. The staking system is also worthy of attention. Users who want to enjoy more content are given the right to use a variety of rare items during the specific season through the desired type of staking, and those items may be retrieved again at the end of the season.

ITSBLOC with its on-chain to the WEB 3.0, a self-developed blockchain open game service platform based on Polygon, a Web3.0 Game Service Platform where the third-party on-chain games of various genres, including MMORPG, FPS, etc., are planned to be launched by 2023.

ITSBLOC said that it is expected that 'DK Mobile-The Origin' will literally introduce a seasonal game system that allows users to fully enjoy game content at no charge and, as a test bed for the global WEB 3.0 version, will provide users with a variety of pleasures along with various systems and rewards for the era of WEB 3.0.

