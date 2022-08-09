Route Optimization Software Market Size is projected to reach USD 12.41 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.56%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Route optimization software finds usage in the user's fleet management systems. This program incorporates GPS monitoring and comprehensive reporting tools that help dispatchers design more fuel-efficient routes, avoid unexpected pauses, and decrease delivery network bottlenecks.

Rising Organic Farming to Increase the Demand for Route Optimization Software

For the previous decade, the European organic market has expanded rapidly. By the end of 2017, 14.6 million hectares of land in Europe were farmed organically. In Europe, there are over 5300 importers, and the region's importers have experienced rapid expansion. As of 2017, Europe accounted for 60% of all food waste, with spoiling accounting for an average of 21% of waste. As a result, corporations are increasingly using route optimization software to deliver these perishable items.





Introduction of Route Optimization Software as a Service Model

The software as a service route planning methodology is different from traditional route planning. This concept eliminates the need for infrastructure, setup fees, and dedicated resource costs. Since SaaS is scalable, it is expected that other organizations would use it. It also eliminates the need for many devices in every car to conduct GPS tracking, navigation, and other services. The SaaS model route optimization is expected to gain popularity during the forecast period.





Impact of COVID-19

Avoiding human contact by ordering groceries online increases demand for supermarket delivery services. This benefited internet retailers and e-commerce businesses. During the COVID-19 pandemic, route optimization software was in demand. Route optimization software reduced truck idling time and increased delivery executive efficiency by assigning ideal routes, enhancing the route optimization software company during the pandemic crisis.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 12.41 Billion by 2030 CAGR 11.56 % (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Enterprise, Deployment, Vertical ,Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Bringg, Caliper Corporation, FarEye, FASTLEANSMART, AMCS Group, Jungleworks, LogiNext Mile, Mara Labs, Inc (Locus), Maxoptra – Magenta, Omnitracs Key Market Opportunities Rising Popularity of Online Shopping to Boost the Market Growth Key Market Drivers Increasing Adoption of Route Optimization Software by Logistics Companies

Regional Insights

North America dominated the route optimization software market. Vendors in this market have created cutting-edge route optimization software solutions for location analytics to meet the needs of various sectors, including taxi service providers, restaurant chains, FMCG, and others.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow rapidly over the projected period. Regulators and industry experts agree that effective management of IoT-linked devices is required. ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Uber India Technology, Kiwitaxi, and others are among the firms that operate in this market.





Key Highlights

The global route optimization software market was valued at USD 3,729 million. It is expected to reach USD 12,416 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.56%.

was valued at USD 3,729 million. It is expected to reach USD 12,416 million by 2030, at a The on-premise segment has acquired the largest market share as it increases customer retention and profits. It also helps attract new customers, enhances business-to-customer communication, ensures consumer satisfaction, and allows future development.

has acquired the largest market share as it increases customer retention and profits. It also helps attract new customers, enhances business-to-customer communication, ensures consumer satisfaction, and allows future development. Market leaders are introducing new route features in Google Maps. Google Maps will collaborate with route optimization technologies to provide users with timely updates.





Competitive Players in the route optimization software Market

Bringg

Caliper Corporation

FarEye

FASTLEANSMART

AMCS Group

Jungleworks

LogiNext Mile

Mara Labs, Inc (Locus)

Maxoptra – Magenta

Omnitracs





Global Route Optimization Software Market: Segmentation

By Enterprise

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Vertical

Transportation and Logistics

Business and Home Services

Government and Public Safety

Construction and Heavy Equipment’s

Others

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America and the Middle East and Africa





Market News

In November 2018 , FarEye announced the acquisition of Dipper Technologies, a freight logistics marketplace, to strengthen the company’s position as a leader of last-mile delivery and provide enhanced clarity for delivery accuracy with Dipper’s analytics.

, FarEye announced the acquisition of Dipper Technologies, a freight logistics marketplace, to strengthen the company’s position as a leader of last-mile delivery and provide enhanced clarity for delivery accuracy with Dipper’s analytics. In June 2019 , FarEye launched an AI-based real-time dynamic routing feature to empower on-time and cost-effective deliveries.

, FarEye launched an AI-based real-time dynamic routing feature to empower on-time and cost-effective deliveries. In August 2019, Zomato partnered with FarEye to help restaurants stay compliant with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) guidelines.





News Media

Last Mile Logistics - A Modern E-Commerce and Omni Channel Supply Chain

Route Optimization Software to Grow at a Impressive Healthy CAGR During Forecast Period







