Caisse Française de Financement Local: Report on asset quality as of June 30, 2022

Issy-les-Moulineaux, August 9, 2022

Report on asset quality as of June 30, 2022

In accordance with the regulatory requirements in force, Caisse Française de Financement Local announces that the French version of the report on asset quality as of June 30, 2022 was filed with the Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution (ACPR) on August 9, 2022 and that it can be obtained from its website: https://caissefrancaisedefinance m entlocal.fr/investisseurs/publications/ (heading: Rapport sur la qualité des actifs). The English version of the report on asset quality as of June 30, 2022 can be obtained from its website: https://caissefrancaisedefinanc e mentl o cal.fr/en/investor/publications/ (heading: Report on asset quality).

