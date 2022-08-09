General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Global Market Report 2022: Expansion of Data Traffic, Increasing Smartphone Penetration & Broadband Services Adoption Driving Industry

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2025
Electronic Test and Measurement (T&M) instruments industry has long established itself as an indispensable platform for validating functioning and performance of a wide gamut of electronic products, right from the product design, development and architecture stage to production testing, and pre and post market testing & support stage.
With electronic gadgets shrinking in size, being equipped with advanced wireless capabilities, the complexity of the devices has been increasing. As a result, testing has become a highly complicated process for manufacturing, presenting a major opportunity for testing manufacturers.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments is projected to reach US$9.4 Billion by 2025, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments, accounting for an estimated 31.6% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period.
Growth in the global market is set to be driven by increasing modular T&M equipment adoption. Another important growth promoting factor for the market has been the increasing demand for the equipment from the fast growing telecommunications industry worldwide. This industry applies general purpose electronic test and measurement instruments for testing protocols and standards for LTE networks primarily.
Continued expansion of data traffic, increasing smartphone penetration, growing broadband services adoption, and 5G technology are the important factors that would continue to boost demand for GPTE from this market. Growth for the equipment from the communications sector would be faster than growth in electronics, semiconductors, aerospace, defense and industrial segments. In countries across the world, communication industries are also making investments in new networks development for coping with fast increasing IP traffic, which would bode well for the market. Data centers are also increasing in number in countries across the world. Micro-mobile data centers in particular are coming up for applications of edge computing, which is anticipated to boost GPTE demand further.
