Global Carpets and Rugs Market Report 2022: Recent Decor Trends and Benefits Offered by Area Rugs for Different Rooms Spur Demand

Global Carpets and Rugs Market to Reach $38.8 Billion by 2026

Demand in the market is set to be driven by new technologies aimed at improving durability and aesthetics; healthy demand from the commercial sector, increasing popularity of modular carpet solutions, increasing demand for premium carpets and rise in new construction and renovation activity globally. Modern carpets offer higher levels of comfort as compared to the old ones. Memory foam is the new option for carpet flooring and prevents moisture.

While demand for carpets has been adversely impacted by the growing interest in hard-surface flooring, sales of area rugs however have been relatively unaffected, given that these rugs are generally used to enhance the appearance of hard-surface flooring. Growing acceptance of carpet-tiles and contemporary area-rugs has also been contributing significantly to overall market growth.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Carpets and Rugs estimated at US$33.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.6 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2026

The Carpets and Rugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.





Residential Application Segment to Reach $24.1 Billion by 2026

In residences, the main purpose of carpets and rugs is for thermal and sound insulation and improvement of aesthetic appeal of the interiors. Demand in the market is set to be driven by the level of housing renovations and new residential constructions, with strong growth in renovations and sales of newly constructed structures translating to higher demand for carpets. In the global Residential Application segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment.



Advent of Innovative Technologies Drive Market Growth

Carpet Manufacturers Continue to Offer the Best Performance Attributes in their Products

Carpets Designed for Cleaner Environment

Innovations Continue to Drive Growth

Self-Cleaning Carpets

Airo Carpets: Fully Recyclable Carpets

Stain Resistant Carpets

Pet Friendly and Waterproof Carpets

Carpets with 2D Surfaces based on Optical Illusions: A Noticeable Trend

Nanotechnology Based Molecular Carpet Weaving: A Promising Development

Growing Sales of Higher End Carpets in the Residential Segment Benefit Market Expansion

Premium Luxury Rugs Garner Interest

Recent Decor Trends and Benefits Offered by Area Rugs for Different Rooms Spur Demand

Steady Penetration of Custom Area-Rugs to Benefit Sales

Carpet Runners & Area Rugs

Digitization of the Marketplace Improve Connectivity with the Consumers

Area Rug Suppliers & Retailers Focus on both Physical and Digital Presence

Online Sales Channel Gains Share

Focus on Environmentally Safe and Sustainable Carpets Boost Demand

Carpet Recycling Gains Significant Attention

Rise in Demand from the Commercial Sector Drive Healthy Growth

Rising Energy Costs and Pressing Need for Energy Efficiency Drive Demand for Carpets

Ease and Speed of Installation along with Other Benefits Drive Consumer Interest in Carpet Tiles

Drop in Hospitality Industry Hits Demand for Carpets and Rugs

Carpet Fiber Trends

Polyester Fibers Experience an Upward Momentum

Soft Handed Fibers Witness Growing Demand

CAD Systems Improve Carpet Design and Production Efficiencies

Carpets Find Increasing Use in Transport Sector

Favorable Demographic Trends and Macro Drivers Strengthen Market Prospects

Retailers Change Strategies to Adapt to Millennials

Expanding Global Population

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Exponential Increase in Urbanization

Rising Standards of Living

