INTERNATIONAL LAND ALLIANCE, INC. ANNOUNCES LISTING OF EMERALD GROVE FOR $2.8M

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL), (“ILA” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, announced that it has listed its 20-acre/8,000 square foot event venue at its Emerald Grove development in Southern California.

The Company acquired the 80-acre Emerald Grove development in 2019 for $1.1M. In 2021, the Company recognized the sale of a vacant 20-acre parcel for $630,000 and is in the process of subdividing its remaining 40 acres into 8 residential lots. Median prices for 5-acre lots in the surrounding area are currently $250,000.

Jason Sunstein, CFO of ILA, commented: “With real estate prices hitting record levels in Southern California, a decision was made to take advantage of the current climate and list this parcel. Creating a profitable exit opportunity and additional income provides us with an alternative and non-dilutive funding source to continue to drive its core business as we continue to ramp up the sales and marketing at all of our Baja California developments.”

The listing includes: 8,000 square feet, 20 acres, 4 beds, 4 baths, and 360-degree unobstructed views of the Temecula Wine County. To speak to a sales representative and make an appointment to tour the property, contact Lisa Landau at (619) 851-2681 or visit our website: https://www.emeraldgroveestates.com/.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company .

CONTACT:

International Land Alliance, Inc.

Jason Sunstein

Email: jason@ila.company

Phone: (877) 661-4811

