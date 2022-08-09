Network As-A-Service Market Size is projected to reach USD 140 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 33.2%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing digital transformation enabled by data and networking technologies such as IoT, blockchain, cognitive, and advanced analytics are hastening the adoption of connectivity advancements across industries. Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) provides businesses with increased flexibility and even performance benefits in their network infrastructure. Companies can be more cost-conscious with on-demand purchasing, paying just for the required networking services. Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) can also assist businesses that desire more flexibility in provisioning without rebuilding networks or renegotiating contracts from scratch. The enterprise proclivity toward digitalization is driving even more need for robust network services. Many businesses are trying to improve their network capabilities, which is where NaaS is gaining ground.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/network-as-a-service-market/request-sample





Increased Adoption of Cloud Services among Enterprises Propel the Global Network-As-A-Service Market

The need for cloud-based solutions is increasing due to the increasing use of technology and customer preference for the cloud, as this technology allows users to access data from remote locations. The growing awareness among businesses of the importance of saving money and resources by shifting data to the cloud rather than constructing and maintaining on-premise infrastructure is driving the demand for cloud-based solutions among corporations. Because of these advantages, giant corporations and small and medium-sized businesses increasingly embrace cloud-based solutions. Over the next few years, cloud computing and virtualization will reduce the need for hardware by sharing the expense of software setup.

According to the CISCO Global Cloud Index, cloud data centers are expected to process 94% of all workloads and computing instances by 2021, while traditional data centers will process only 6%. This demonstrates the global potential for cloud-based contact center deployment in the future. Critical industries, such as banking, are projected to use cloud-based service delivery increasingly. This is owing to the IT industry's ongoing desire for efficient infrastructure and solution designers' ability to source application and infrastructure components from many providers to build a hybrid cloud-based solution. Consequently, the NaaS market growth is augmented.

Integration of Innovative Technologies in the Telecom Industry Provides Umpteen Opportunities for the Global Network-As-A-Service Market

The use and integration of network automation and other technologies in the telecommunications business are becoming increasingly common. Furthermore, telecom carriers have been investing in seamless connectivity and future technologies such as 5G. Similarly, South Korea, according to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, plans to invest more than KRW 30 trillion (USD 26.2 billion) over the next four years to promote the rollout of 5G infrastructure in the country.

Furthermore, the country's three leading players, SK Telecom, KT, and LG Uplus, agreed in March 2020 to invest KRW 4 trillion (approximately USD 3.2 billion) in the first half of 2020 to cover the cost of installing 5G infrastructure in subways, railroads, department stores, and universities to improve 5G service coverage in South Korea. As a result, it offers enormous potential and a new channel for industry players to innovate and invest in NaaS solutions.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 140 Billion by 2030 CAGR 33.2% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, Industry Vertical, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., DXC Technology Company, Synnex Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, GTT Communications Inc., VMware Inc.,Telstra Corporation Limited,CenturyLink Inc., Meta Networks Ltd., Masergy Communications, Juniper Networks Inc., Nokia Corporation (Alcatel Lucent), Akamai Technologies, Brocade Communication Systems Inc. Key Market Opportunities Integration of Innovative Technologies in the Telecom Industry Key Market Drivers Increased Adoption of Cloud Services Among Enterprises

Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Integration with Existing Network Infrastructures

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/network-as-a-service-market





Regional Insights

North America dominates the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.9% during the forecast period. The demand for NaaS in Canada is expanding primarily due to new product launches, acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations, which are reshaping the market environment in North America as a whole. Malicious cyber activity against information technology (IT) service providers is rising, resulting in a breach of client information. Due to increased network intrusion, the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security has been advising firms. As a result, businesses are becoming increasingly picky regarding network service providers. The market demand is predicted to rise dramatically as automation and linked devices become more prevalent. Furthermore, with many small businesses in Canada, the adoption of NaaS will likely grow significantly in the following years.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region. China is seeing extensive adoption of 5G and 5G mobile networks , covering various service types such as health, automotive, logistics, energy, and public safety. Network slicing enables the provision of programmable network instances that meet the needs of individual use cases, subscriber kinds, and applications. Network slicing is a critical enabler for network operators looking to expand existing businesses and start new ones. A suitable API could offer slices to third parties such as health, automotive, and public safety to provide Network as a Service (NaaS). India, one of the Asia-Pacific region's fastest-growing economies, is seeing demand for next-generation connectivity solutions. As businesses embrace digitization to improve agility and development, the country is witnessing a surge in collaboration activity in the NaaS landscape.

Europe is the second-largest region and is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 35 billion, growing at a CAGR of 32.2% during the forecast period. Several collaboration initiatives are taking place throughout the country, resulting in the expansion of NaaS platforms and product innovation. PacketFabric, for example, signed a strategic relationship with UK-based Colt Technology Services in February 2021 to directly integrate Colts On Demand service with PacketFabric's Network as a Service (NaaS) platform. This is expected to provide enterprise customers with real-time network connectivity to 100 important data center locations across Europe.





Key Highlights

The global network-as-a-service market was valued at USD 10.5 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 140 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 33.2% during the period (2022–2030).

By type , the global network-as-a-service market is segmented into LAN-as-a-Service and WAN-as-a-Service. WAN-as-a-service is the dominant segment and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 34.4% during the forecast period.

, the global network-as-a-service market is segmented into LAN-as-a-Service and WAN-as-a-Service. WAN-as-a-service is the dominant segment and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. By application , the global network-as-a-service market is segmented into Cloud-Based Services (vCPE), Bandwidth on Demand (BoD), Integrated Network Security-as-a-Service, Wide Area Network (WAN), and Virtual Private Network (VPN). Wide Area Network (WAN) is the dominant segment and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period.

, the global network-as-a-service market is segmented into Cloud-Based Services (vCPE), Bandwidth on Demand (BoD), Integrated Network Security-as-a-Service, Wide Area Network (WAN), and Virtual Private Network (VPN). Wide Area Network (WAN) is the dominant segment and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. By industry vertical , the global network-as-a-service market is segmented Into Healthcare, BFSI, Retail & Ecommerce, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, and Public Sector. IT & Telecom is the dominant segment and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.8% during the forecast period.

, the global network-as-a-service market is segmented Into Healthcare, BFSI, Retail & Ecommerce, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, and Public Sector. IT & Telecom is the dominant segment and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. By region, the global network-as-a-service market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. North America holds dominion over other regions.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/network-as-a-service-market/request-sample





Competitive Players

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

DXC Technology Company

Synnex Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

NEC Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

GTT Communications Inc.

VMware Inc.

Telstra Corporation Limited

CenturyLink Inc.

Meta Networks Ltd

Masergy Communications

Juniper Networks Inc.

Nokia Corporation (Alcatel Lucent)

Akamai Technologies

Brocade Communication Systems Inc.





Global Network-As-A-Service Market: Segmentation

By Type

LAN-as-a-Service

WAN-as-a-Service

By Application

Cloud-based Services (vCPE)

Bandwidth on Demand (BoD)

Integrated Network Security-as-a-Service

Wide Area Network (WAN)

Virtual Private Network (VPN)

By Industry Vertical

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail & E-Commerce

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Public Sector

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Global Network-As-A-Service Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Marine, Aviation, & Transport (MAT) Market Size & Forecast Political Risk & Credit Insurance Market Size & Forecast Distribution Channel Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Brokers Market Size & Forecast Non-Brokers Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Type By Distribution Channel Canada By Type By Distribution Channel Mexico By Type By Distribution Channel Latin America By Type By Distribution Channel Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Type By Distribution Channel France By Type By Distribution Channel U.K. By Type By Distribution Channel Italy By Type By Distribution Channel Spain By Type By Distribution Channel Rest of Europe By Type By Distribution Channel Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Type By Distribution Channel China By Type By Distribution Channel Australia By Type By Distribution Channel India By Type By Distribution Channel South Korea By Type By Distribution Channel Rest of Asia-Pacific By Type By Distribution Channel Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Type By Distribution Channel South Africa By Type By Distribution Channel Kuwait By Type By Distribution Channel Rest of Middle East & Africa By Type By Distribution Channel Company Profile AXA Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio American International Group Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Allianz Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/network-as-a-service-market/toc





Market News

In July 2022 , A physical, independent, validated server configuration for on-premises deployments, the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Storage Gateway Hardware Appliance, will be made available by TD SYNNEX. The AWS Storage Gateway Hardware Appliance is being integrated globally by TD SYNNEX, which also offers migration and deployment services to transfer customer data from on-premises storage to the cloud.

, A physical, independent, validated server configuration for on-premises deployments, the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Storage Gateway Hardware Appliance, will be made available by TD SYNNEX. The AWS Storage Gateway Hardware Appliance is being integrated globally by TD SYNNEX, which also offers migration and deployment services to transfer customer data from on-premises storage to the cloud. In June 2022, Tech Data India, a TD SYNNEX firm, debuted PEER CONNEXIONS, its B2B eCommerce platform. In line with the industry's shift towards eCommerce, this new Platform intends to realize "Transforming the Traditional to Digital."





News Media

Top 10 Cloud Computing Service Providers in the World

World’s Largest Technology Companies





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

5G Infrastructure Market : Information by Communication Infrastructure (Hardware, Services), Spectrum (Millimeter Wave), Network Architecture (Standalone), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Security Software in Telecom Market : Information by Type (Cloud-Based and On-Premise), Enterprise Type (Large Enterprises and Government Organizations) and Region — Forecast Till 2026.

Private 5G Network Market : Information by Component (Hardware, Software), Frequency (Sub-6 GHz), Spectrum (Licensed, Unlicensed), Vertical (Manufacturing), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Network Encryption Market : Information by Development Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Component (Hardware, Solutions and Services), Organization Size, and Region — Forecast till 2030

Security as a Service Market : Information by Component (Solution, Services), Application (Network Security, Endpoint Security), Verticals, and Region — Forecast till 2029





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com