Touchpoint Group Holdings Provides Business Update

Mr. White stated, “We continue to make significant progress advancing our next generation fan engagement platform. Specifically, we are now working with numerous fitness brands, celebrities and influencers. The customer response has been overwhelmingly positive, as our platform is specifically designed to bring fans closer to celebrities by providing access to proprietary content, livestream events, as well as exclusive merchandise. To further enhance the platform and add new revenue streams, we are working towards integrating new blockchain machine learning capabilities designed for intuitive analytic feedback, thereby allowing for the creation of highly optimized content strategies both inside the Touchpoint platform and on social media.”

“Building on our core expertise in fan engagement, we announced last year our acquisition of Air Race World Championship (Air Race), a race format developed by Red Bull as the Red Bull Air Race. Since that time, we have been successful in signing multiple host-city agreements. However, given the prolonged impact and travel restrictions associated with the pandemic in addition to global financial market conditions, we made the strategic decision to postpone these events into early 2023, when we believe we can maximize the success and financial impact of these events.”

“Overall, we could not be more excited about the outlook for the business. For this reason, and based on feedback from investors, the Board of Directors made the strategic decision to forgo plans for a reverse split. While our goal remains to list on a senior U.S. stock exchange, we are also exploring a variety of strategic alternatives to maximize value for shareholders. Meanwhile, we remain focused on both advancing plans to launch Air Race in the new year, as well as accelerating the growth of our core Touchpoint fan engagement platform.”

