Third Harmonic Bio Appoints Thomas M. Soloway to its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Third Harmonic Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a potent, highly selective, oral KIT inhibitor for the treatment of severe allergy and inflammation, today announced the appointment of Thomas M. Soloway to its Board of Directors. Mr. Soloway brings more than 25 years of experience in the life sciences industry, with senior roles in strategy, operations, corporate finance and venture capital.



“Tom is a highly strategic, deeply experienced biotech executive, and I’m delighted to be working with him again,” stated Natalie Holles, chief executive officer of Third Harmonic Bio. “Tom’s perspective on company building and capital formation will be invaluable as we scale the company and embark on our clinical trial of THB-001 for the treatment of chronic urticaria in the second half of this year.”

Mr. Soloway is currently chief executive officer of T-knife Therapeutics, Inc. Before joining T-knife, he was at Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., most recently serving as executive vice president and chief operating officer. Previously, Mr. Soloway served as senior vice president and chief financial officer of Ascendis Pharma A/S. Prior to Ascendis, Mr. Soloway co-founded Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he served as executive vice president and chief operating officer. Before Transcept, Mr. Soloway was a principal at Montreux Equity Partners, a venture capital firm focused on providing growth capital for early-stage healthcare and life sciences companies. Mr. Soloway holds a B.S. in entrepreneurial studies from the University of Southern California and an M.B.A. from Georgetown University.

“With “pipeline-in-a-product” potential of THB-001, we have the opportunity to impact the lives of millions of patients living with severe allergy and inflammation, including dermal, respiratory and gastrointestinal diseases, conditions which can take a significant toll on health and well-being,” said Mr. Soloway. “I am excited to be working closely with the board and management team as we set out to advance the next wave of medicines in high unmet need allergy and inflammation indications.”

About Third Harmonic Bio

Third Harmonic Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the next wave of medicine for allergy and inflammation. The company’s lead product candidate, THB001, is a highly selective, oral small-molecule inhibitor of KIT, a cell surface receptor that serves as the master regulator of mast cell function and survival. The company has completed a Phase 1a clinical trial in healthy volunteer for THB001 and anticipates initiating a Phase 1b proof-of-concept study in chronic inducible urticaria during the second half of 2022. With promising drug-like properties and an encouraging early clinical profile, THB001 has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of a broad range of dermatologic, respiratory and gastrointestinal allergic and mast-cell-mediated inflammatory diseases. Visit ThirdHarmonicBio.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn to learn more about our work, team, and culture.

