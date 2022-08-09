NY NOW to debut Allison Eden by ZUO Summer 2022 Collection

New York, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allison Eden Studios, announces a brand collaboration with NY NOW for a curated lounge to debut Allison Eden by ZUO Summer 2022 Collection. NY NOW’s Summer Show will take place Aug 14-17, at Javits Center, where artisans from around the globe converge in the heart of the city that puts trends on the map.

Allison Eden, Creative + Founder, Allison Eden Studios shares; “Being asked by NY NOW to feature my designer collaboration with ZUO is a dream come true. I am so honored to work with the creative marketing and events team from Emerald Expo to create this fun lounge space. I can’t wait for NYC to experience my collection with ZUO and for buyers to relax, reconnect and be inspired. ”

Allison Eden’s curated NY NOW lounge will debut Allison Eden by ZUO’s exclusive collection in Booth 807. Consisting of (20) twenty limited edition designs featuring Allison’s iconic mosaic inspired textiles that are featured on ZUO’s stylishly modern upholstery for lounge, dining and bar chairs.

“I couldn’t be more excited about debuting our designer collection with Allison Eden at NY NOW, ” said Luis Ruesga, CEO of Zuo. “It gives us our audience a chance to experience a fun and elevated take on classic mid-century modern upholstery with a look you won’t find anywhere else.”

This exclusive collection with wholesale furniture manufacturer ZUO Modern, is the first collaboration in the home furnishing industry for Allison Eden Studios and the first licensed collection for ZUO and features (6) six patterns from Allison’s iconic mosaic inspired textiles. Each design delivers bright pops of color with mid-century modern flair and is paired with ZUO’s hospitality grade leatherette and velvet fabrics to create original upholstery with a rainbow of positivity.

Allison commented, “I am so excited about how this collaboration with ZUO Modern has come together. As I have dreamed of putting my designs on everything from furniture to clothing to housewares and to find such a creative manufacturer was serendipitous to me. Our two brands are perfectly in sync together -and I love how our collection turned out.”

First look at the capsule collection took place in Spring 2022, and has garnered rave reviews from the media, designers and retailers alike. Described by design enthusiasts “as bold and brilliant – with a nod to vintage 60’s mod style”, as both brands are known for being leaders in creating their own counter culture while they redefine what is cutting edge and fashionable.

As a long time NYC resident, Allison Eden Studios celebrates 30 years in the glass tile and mosaics industry and from her kaleidoscope technicolor glass mosaics designs. Her most recognizable NYC project is from her award winning holiday window displays at Bloomingdale’s, Flagship store on 59th Street. While her worldwide success has garnered her an impressive list of A-list celebrity and hospitality clients, Allison has established herself as a true creative artist who always features her own signature style. Sharing that throughout her three decades long career she and her mosaics studio have continued to thrive. Further sharing that she employs an exceptional team of 15 full time mosaic artisans, some of which have been with her from the very beginning.

Allison’s licensing agent Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency shared; “Allison Eden is quite simply a design superstar. So far she has successfully translated her designs into a fashion forward line of wall covering, art, rugs, textiles, clothing, accessories and most recently a collection of stylish upholstery for ZUO Modern. Stay tuned for more exciting collaborations launching soon as this is just the beginning of what Allison has in store for her iconic designs”.

About Allison Eden Studios

Based out of Brooklyn, NY, Allison Eden, Founder of Allison Eden Studios, specializes in kaleidoscope technicolor glass mosaics. A graduate in fashion design from the prestigious Fashion Institute of Technology in NYC, her exceptional body of work has gained international attention and a global audience with custom pieces that are displayed in every major city across the US. From within a long list of celebrity clients that include Elton John, Faye Dunaway, Kris Jenner, Rihanna, and Pink private homes and with award winning and exquisite custom pieces she has designed for hotels, restaurants, casinos, cruise ships, resorts, movie sets, and luxury residences around the world. Her work and custom mosaic installations can be found within Mandarin Oriental, Marriott International, Wynn Casino, Margaritaville, and Norwegian & Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, just to name a few. With exquisite designs that have garnered worldwide media attention, with features in countless publications, including Architectural Digest, Interior Design Magazine, Hospitality Design, Architectural Record, NY Times, Metropolitan Home, NY Post, and Elle Decor. To experience her work visit AllisonEden.com and follow her on instagram @AllisonEdenStudios

About ZUO Modern

ZUO’s product line features an eclectic mix of mid-century modern, contemporary and industrial chic styles for every room of the house. The company also has an extensive lineup of hospitality furniture, outdoor furniture, lighting, mirrors and wall décor.

Founded in 2005 by entrepreneurs Luis Ruesga and Steve Poon, ZUO has showrooms in Atlanta, Las Vegas, High Point and Miami that are open to the trade by appointment. The company also operates North American warehouses in Union City, Calif., Miami and Montreal. zuomod.com

About NY NOW:

NY NOW is today’s wholesale market for tomorrow’s retail world. Rich with diverse products for discerning retailers, museum stores and specialty buyers. Where artisans meet designers, celebrate creativity and tell their stories. Where eclectic products shine, from home style to fashion statements, from amazing accessories to the perfect gift. Twice a year in New York City, America’s design capital. NY NOW is the best platform to build brand exposure. To generate leads and write orders. www.nynow.com follow their brand on instagram @NY_now

Attachments