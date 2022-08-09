Bubblr, Inc. Announces Conference Call in September 2022

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), the company developing ethically-based Web3 tools for programmers and companies via a planned Open-API platform, commercial partnerships, and ventures arm, will hold a Conference Call on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 11 AM Eastern Time, to update shareholders on the company’s progress and plan of operation.

The company looks forward to sharing its journey to-date, further plans to build on its Open-API platform, its "Internet-Based Search Mechanism" granted by the U.S., Canadian, New Zealand, and Australian patent authorities, and more.

The details and dial-in for the call will be announced later.

A replay of the call will remain available for 12 months via the Investors section of the Bubblr website at www.bubblr.com/investors.

About Bubblr

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company focused on mobile-first technology that aims to bring back privacy to users, trust in online content, and sustainability to the digital marketplace. Our mission is to empower developers to join in our commitment to improve the Internet and create a new Ethical Internet Ecosystem (EIE) by leveraging our intellectual property through our open-source platform advanced digital tools that enable the building of fair-forward digital solutions. For more information, visit https://www.bubblr.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words 'estimate', 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

Contact:

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

646-863-6341



