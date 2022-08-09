Verizon Fuels The Love with FOX59’s ‘Indy Now,’ GetGo with Surprise Gas Giveaway

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dozens of customers who recently pulled up to pumps at a gleaming GetGo station on Crawfordsville Road in Indianapolis were surprised with the gift of a full gas tank, thanks to Verizon’s “Fuel The Love” initiative and FOX59’s “Indy Now,” which will air the feel-good segment during today’s 10 a.m. ET broadcast.



Fuel The Love aligns with the #ACallForKindness campaign, for which Verizon has teamed up with dozens of other corporate partners to make the world a kinder place, one act at a time. In addition to Fueling The Love in Indianapolis, Verizon has filled hearts and tanks in Phoenix, Ariz.; Portland, Ore.; Madison, Wis.; and other cities en route to surprising drivers at gas stations in at least 15 U.S. cities this summer.

“We're excited our Fuel The Love campaign is offering a helping hand to the people of Indianapolis and throughout the country,” said Krista Bourne, COO, Verizon Consumer Group. “We hope it continues to show how we can all make each other's lives a little bit kinder, especially as we refocus on the people and things we value most.”

The “Indy Now” segment features Kerrigan Arnold – the show’s executive lifestyle producer – as she interviews happy and thankful drivers at the GetGo station, just a few miles away from Verizon’s Indianapolis #ACallForKindness mural, which local artist Cooper painted on North Meridian Street last summer.

“FOX59 and CBS4 are committed to giving Hoosiers information that helps them know how to save money and protect their personal budgets during this tough economic time,” said WXIN-TV FOX59 and WTTV-TV CBS4 Vice President and General Manager Dominic Mancuso. “Events like this one provide a great opportunity to showcase positive news happening in the community, and Indy Now is the perfect place to tell that story.”

The event came together with help from GetGo, whose team seamlessly worked the pumps and registers to keep lines moving at the pumps and delight customers.

“We are excited that Verizon chose to partner with GetGo to host its recent event aligning with A Call for Kindness,” said Brandon Daniels, public relations manager for GetGo Café + Market. “We share Verizon’s compassionate spirit as we commit ourselves to treat our Team Members, Guests and all neighbors with kindness and dignity.”

Verizon brings value at the pump – and beyond

While Verizon continues to save people money at the pump at select locations, it’s also amplifying the inherent value of being a Verizon customer every day:

Customers looking to switch to Verizon can take advantage of the new Welcome Unlimited plan – our best unlimited price ever for unlimited talk, text and data on Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network. Keep your phones and get $960 for four lines. Learn more at verizon.com/plans

With Verizon Visa® Card, cardholders can earn 4 percent in rewards on gas purchases at any time – all year round! When an eligible Verizon Wireless customer applies and is approved for the Verizon Visa Card, the new card holder gets a $100 statement credit applied to their credit card bill – after making their first purchase using the card within the first 90 days. Learn more at verizon.com/verizonvisacard

Verizon’s 5G Get More and 5G Play More unlimited plans come with streaming services included (including Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+), saving customers on services they may already pay for.

Subscribers of Verizon’s premium unlimited plans (Get More, Play More, Do More) qualify for Verizon Home Internet starting at $25/month with Auto Pay. Learn more at verizon.com/home

Verizon is not promoting Fuel the Love events in advance, but will share more details as they take place. You can learn more about the #ACallForKindness campaign and join our pledge at verizon.com/kindness .

