Genasys Inc. Receives $2.2 Million LRAD® Order for Commercial Security

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe, today announced a $2.2 million commercial security order for certain domestic data centers of an international company.



“This LRAD systems order follows the successful completion of the customer's pilot program that was ordered and delivered last year,” said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. “We are experiencing growing demand from companies with large commercial facilities for LRAD’s exceptional long-range communication and unique capabilities to help de-escalate potentially dangerous situations and protect operations and personnel.”

LRAD systems are enhancing critical infrastructure safety and security throughout the world, including dams, power plants, water treatment plants, government and commercial facilities, and other infrastructure. Unlike traditional monitoring and surveillance networks, LRAD systems provide a vital first response capability missing from observe-only integrated security installations. LRAD turns passive monitoring systems into first responders by broadcasting attention-commanding alerts, warnings, and critical notifications with industry-leading audibility and clarity. For more information on Genasys' LRAD systems and solutions, go to genasys.com/lrad-solutions.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland and critical infrastructure security, and more. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics and how they may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management's expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.