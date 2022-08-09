NaturalShrimp Issues Technology Update

DALLAS, TX, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), today issued an update on its patented electrocoagulation (EC) and Hydrogas technologies.

Patented EC and Hydrogas technologies continue to prove themselves not only for the Company’s shrimp production, but also for other species and additional applications. These easily controlled technologies electronically remove ammonia and nitrites, reduce the bacteria load, and improve the overall health of animals within an aquaculture system. The technologies can truly allow a zero liquid discharge system by not requiring water exchanges to remove excessive nitrate buildup when using traditional biofiltration methods.

NaturalShrimp has filed the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application for international patent protection of the EC technology currently patented in the United States. The Company is also working on a patent that combines the EC and Hydrogas technologies and will continue to submit new patent applications to protect improvements to the technologies gained through practical experience.

The Company has developed a 5-year strategic Research and Development (R&D) plan that establishes priorities, project timelines, and budgets to address continuing improvements. The plan will include the development of a Company R&D facility near one of the production facilities. The R&D facility will test new improved designs, concepts, and emerging technologies on a small scale prior to incorporation at a commercial scale at the production facilities.

“Our proven and patented technologies are a critical part of our growth strategy, and we are highly focused on advancing and protecting this fundamental IP,” said Gerald Easterling, CEO of NaturalShrimp. “Our underlying key technologies will enable advances in production of our shrimp and show significant potential for commercial licensing as an additional revenue stream. Pursuing and obtaining effective intellectual property protection for our EC and Hydrogas technologies will continue to be an important focus as the technologies evolve.

“Looking ahead at our strategic R&D plan, we are working in unison with the scale up of our commercial production. Ensuring that we have modern, flexible R&D space conducive to the development of a healthy pipeline of improvements and innovations in our technologies will be vital to our success,” concluded Easterling.

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com.

