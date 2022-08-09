Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Worth USD 91194.6 million by 2027 | Growth, Size, Shares, Revenue, Types, Applications, Key Players, Top Countries, Growing Factors, Key Dynamics, Emerging Technologies

Pune, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infant formula, also known as mother emulsified milk powder, refers to the artificial milk or other animal milk, or other animal and plant extracts as the basic composition, and the appropriate addition of nutrients, so that the total composition can supply the artificial growth and development of a child food.



Baby Food and Infant Formula Market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Baby Food and Infant Formula market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

The global Baby Food and Infant Formula market size was valued at USD 65293.52 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period, reaching USD 91194.6 million by 2027.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Baby Snacks

Baby Cereals

Infant Formula

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

>12 Months

6-12 Months

0-6 Months

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Baby Food and Infant Formula including: -

Arla

DGC

Perrigo

Heinz

FrieslandCampina

Beingmate

Hain Celestial

Abbott

Fonterra

Wissun

Synutra

Wonderson

Westland Dairy

Plum Organics

HiPP

Detailed TOC of Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Industry Research Report, Competitive Landscape, Market Size, Regional Status and Prospect

1 Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

