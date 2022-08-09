Global Smart Home Market Report 2022: Rising Investment in Residential Building Construction & Increasing Importance of Smart Home Healthcare Presents Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home Market Research Report by Product (Energy Management, Entertainment Control, and HVAC & R Control), Technologies, Service, Deployment, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Home Market size was estimated at USD 90.59 billion in 2021, USD 103.30 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 14.20% to reach USD 200.99 billion by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Smart Home to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Product, the market was studied across Energy Management, Entertainment Control, HVAC & R Control, Lighting Systems, and Security & Surveillance System.
- Based on Technologies, the market was studied across Cellular Network Technologies, Protocols and Standards, and Wireless Communication Technologies.
- Based on Service, the market was studied across Managed Service and Professional Service.
- Based on Deployment, the market was studied across Cloud and On-premises.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Smart Home Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Use of Connected Devices at Home
- Penetration of IoT, Z-Wave, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Technology
- Investment in Smart Home Security Devices
- Positive Drive Towards Smart Kitchen, Bathrooms, & Gym
Restraints
- High Cost for Smart Home Setups
- Consumer Security and Privacy Concerns with More Connected Devices
Opportunities
- Shifted Focus on Improving Energy Efficiency
- Rising Investment in Residential Building Construction
- Increasing Importance of Smart Home Healthcare
Challenges
- Smart Home Device Malfunction
- Possibilities of Connectivity Issues in Smart Home
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Smart Home Market, by Product
7. Smart Home Market, by Technologies
8. Smart Home Market, by Service
9. Smart Home Market, by Deployment
10. Americas Smart Home Market
11. Asia-Pacific Smart Home Market
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Home Market
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Company Usability Profiles
15. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd
- ADT
- Alarm.com, Inc
- Amazon Inc
- Apple Inc.
- Armorax
- Assa Abloy AB
- Axis Communications AB
- Blink Home
- BuildingIQ
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Comcast Corporation
- Control4
- Delta Controls Inc.
- Emerson Electric Corporation
- General Electric
- Google Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc
- Johnson Controls Inc.
- Legrand SA
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- SimpliSafe
- SONY Corporation
- The Samsung Group
- United Technologies Corporation
- Vivint Smart Home, Inc.
