Quinacridone Pigments Market Size is projected to reach USD 539 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irrespective of the uncertainties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the economic slowdown of major economies, the negative and positive impact of low crude oil prices, fluctuations in the value of the US dollar, the high growth rate of the US automotive and construction industries, the tenuousness of various European nations' recovery, and developments in regulatory norms globally, the global market has grown moderately in recent years. As a result of this rising demand, the market for quinacridone pigments is expected to expand rapidly.





Increasing Advertising Efforts by the Companies to Surge the Demand for Quinacridone Pigments

The advertising needs from the global companies and substantial technology proliferation are fueling the market expansion. Businesses are increasingly using commercial printers since they are more cost-effective and efficient for bulk printing. Another growth-inducing element is the widespread usage of high-quality printed package material for advertising and branding. Another aspect driving market expansion is the consistent demand for physical hardbound books.

Commercial printing suppliers are also expanding their offerings to include media and document management, allowing enterprises to improve their distribution and promotion capabilities for print and non-print products. Furthermore, green commercial printers that employ eco-friendly paper, inks, coatings, and chemicals and promote waste reduction and reuse are expected to push market expansion even further.

The introduction of several innovative manufacturing processes and technology has aided businesses in reducing various potential negative repercussions and optimizing their chances for growth in the ornamental and glaze products industries. Although these changes are quite recent, the industry has responded positively to these essential changes in market conditions.

Innovative formulation methods have considerably aided in meeting a wide range of new and diversified customer needs during the last decade. Recent advancements include anticorrosive protection, low-VOC content coatings, and nano-coating. Nanotechnology's debut has had a massive impact on the industry. In addition to zero or low-VOC formulations, industry companies have employed this technology to create nano paints and coatings . It entails the incorporation of ceramics or metals into diverse compositions.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 539.04 million by 2030 CAGR 6.1% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, End-User, and Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Sun Chemical (DIC), Clariant AG, Wenzhou Jin Yuan Chemical, Heubach GmbH, Trust Chem, Lona Industries, Pidilite Key Market Opportunities Innovation in Quinacridone Pigments Market to Create New Growth Opportunities Key Market Drivers Introduction of New Technologies to Surge the Demand for Quinacridone Pigments

High Variations within the Printing Ink Prices to Restrict Market Growth

Impact of COVID-19

The pandemic disturbed the functioning of all the businesses around the world. The unpredicted outbreak caused a tremendous social, health, and economic emergency. The decreased supply of the quinacridone pigments affected the food and beverage, agricultural, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, personal care, sports, and medicine sectors. Due to the travel restrictions, people were stuck in their homes, and attending laboratories and offices became an issue. Furthermore, the supply chain was severely affected due to the regulations and safety protocols undertaken by governments worldwide. All these factors highly affected the demand and supply chain of quinacridone pigments.

Due to a scarcity of raw materials for research and development and production, research and development operations in the healthcare industry have been severely hampered. Demand for quinacridone pigments has increased post-pandemic due to effective vaccination campaigns worldwide. Supply chains have effectively resumed operations after the second and third COVID-19 waves in most worldwide marketplaces. As the demand for pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, sports medicine, and personal care goods grows, so has the number of surgeries and, most crucially, the usage of quinacridone pigments.





Key Insights

According to type, the global quinacridone pigments market is divided into PR122, PR202, PR282, PR206, PV19Υ, and PV19β. The PR122 segment pegged the largest share in the market in 2021.

Based on the end-users, the global quinacridone pigments market is categorized as printing ink, digital printing, paints and coatings, plastics industry, textiles industry, and others. The printing ink and paintings and coatings were the two dominant segments of the market in 2021

Geographically the market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific has acquired almost 50% of the market share in 2021.





List of Key Players

Sun Chemical (DIC)

Clariant AG

Wenzhou Jin Yuan Chemical

Heubach GmbH

Trust Chem

Lona Industries

Pidilite





Global Quinacridone Pigments Market: Segmentation

By Type

PR122

PR202

PR282

PR206

PV19Υ

PV19β

By End-User

Printing Ink

Digital Printing

Paints and Coatings

Plastics Industry

Textiles Industry

Others

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America and the Middle East and Africa





Market News

In May 2017, Sun Chemical's newest Quinacridone pigment delivered highly pigmented bases in low-VOC, high-solid coatings. Suitable for water and solvent-borne systems, Quindo Magenta 202 enables excellent styling for highly transparent and chromatic effect shades with exceptional durability and fastness properties for automotive and high-performance coatings. Its low rheology provides easy formulating using one product for all systems.





News Media

3D Printing an Emerging Technology for Dentistry and Dental Surgery

Increasing Advertising Efforts by the Companies to Surge the Demand for Quinacridone Pigments

Architectural Applications to Revolutionize the Global Paints and Coatings Market During the Forecast Period, 2019–2026





