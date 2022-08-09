FuelCell Energy CEO Jason Few to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

DANBURY, Conn., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. , (Nasdaq: FCEL) -- a global leader in manufacturing stationary fuel cell energy platforms for decarbonizing power, and producing hydrogen to enable a world empowered by clean energy, today announced that company President and CEO, Jason Few, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, Aug, 11, 2022 at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET.



Few will provide a corporate and solution overview during the 25 minute presentation.

To register and attend the session, visit https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord76/fcel/2419326 A replay and transcript will be available shortly after the event.

The Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference brings together institutional investors from across the globe with some of the best and most promising growth companies in Technology, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Sustainability, Industrials, and Consumer & Retail.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL): FuelCell Energy is a global leader in sustainable clean energy technologies that address some of the world’s most critical challenges around energy, safety and global urbanization. As a leading global manufacturer of proprietary fuel cell technology platforms, FuelCell Energy is uniquely positioned to serve customers worldwide with sustainable products and solutions for businesses, utilities, governments and municipalities. Our solutions are designed to enable a world empowered by clean energy, enhancing the quality of life for people around the globe.

