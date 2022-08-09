Noridian Partners with HHS Technology Group to Modernize Customer Solutions

FARGO, N.D., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in developing solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs, is excited to announce it will work with software and solutions company HHS Technology Group, LLC (HTG) to modernize solutions for states’ Medicaid programs. This collaboration will combine Noridian’s administrative services with HTG’s technology software to develop transformative solutions for provider management and third-party liability services. These solutions will help lower costs and increase efficiencies for private enterprise and government health care companies.



“Working with like-minded technology companies who help us deliver our administrative solutions to customers is essential to enabling access to health care. Therefore, we’re thrilled to work with the team at HTG and bring forth innovation services to solve today’s industry challenges so health care companies can refocus on what matters – providing care to their patients,” says Jon Bogenreif, CEO at Noridian. “Pairing Noridian’s transformational back-office solutions with HTG’s purpose-built software will help companies effectively manage their provider network and decrease their workload, so they can deliver outstanding care.”

HTG provides state-of-the-art, SaaS solutions to support states’ Medicaid modernization and interoperability strategies. All HTG solutions follow the principles and standards set forth by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and include provider management, third-party liability and CMS interoperability leveraging Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR). HTG is also one of six companies selected and certified by the NASPO ValuePoint Consortium for MMIS provider services and third-party liability.

“It’s always a challenge to manage the migration from legacy state systems into a modular modernization strategy without disruption,” says Brett Furst, president at HTG. “This exciting collaboration allows a much more comprehensive offering of solutions and services for our state customers, enabling fast and flexible deployments to accelerate MMIS goals.”

Noridian continues to execute its strategy of supporting efforts that enable access to health care, including partnering with small businesses. The company is committed to working with businesses who value high-quality standards, constant innovation, service excellence, responsible stewardship, integrity and effective collaboration.

Noridian will be exhibiting at the Medicaid Enterprise Systems Conference (MESC), in Charlotte, Aug. 15 -18. Stop by booth #419 to learn more about Noridian and its solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs or visit Noridian.com.

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) develops solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs through a full suite of innovative offerings, including claims processing, medical review, and contact center and provider administrative services. Headquartered in Fargo, N.D. with staff located throughout the nation, Noridian administrates people-first services across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging its decades of experience, the Noridian team designs and implements customizable, high-quality solutions to eliminate common health care barriers, enabling access to care. For more information, visit www.noridian.com.

About HHS Technology Group, LLC

HHS Technology Group is a software and solutions company serving the needs of commercial enterprises and government agencies. HHS Tech Group delivers purpose-built, modular software products, solutions, custom development, and integration services for modernization and operation of systems that support a wide spectrum of business and government needs. For more information about HHS Technology Group, visit www.hhstechgroup.com.

