Sleek Technologies Launches Native Carrier Mobile App to Advance Freight Procurement Automation Between Large Shippers And Small to Medium-Sized Carriers

CHICAGO, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help shippers and carriers uncover resilience, sustainability, and cost reduction opportunities, Sleek Technologies has advanced freight procurement automation by launching a self-service mobile app for small to medium size carriers. Once downloaded, the app provides carriers with direct access to large, reputable shippers with high load volumes.



“Sourcing the right carrier, at the right time, at the right price has been a struggle for many large shippers because most only have direct access to less than 1% of today’s capacity through contracted carriers,” said Mike Nervick, Sleek Technologies CEO. “By automating freight procurement, large shippers leverage AI-powered technology to remove intermediary barriers, and expand direct access to compliant, out-of-network, asset-based capacity which saves massive amounts of time and money.”

Once the app is downloaded, machine learning goes to work to dynamically match shipper load requirements with carrier attributes. After a load is matched to a carrier, the load becomes available for the carrier to submit an offer. The load is only accepted when the carrier bids at or under the shipper’s designated truckload price. If accepted, load statuses are automatically updated into the shipper’s designated TMS via enabled APIs. The entire process happens behind-the-scenes, and is seamlessly integrated into the shipper’s TMS.

“With the middleman eliminated, 100% of the carrier’s bid lands in the carrier’s pocket so they make more money,” said Andy Stump, Sleek Technologies CTO. “Plus, the shipper saves money by not paying hidden margins and understands true market cost because a carrier sets the price, not a non-transparent freight broker.”

The new solution combines all the features and functionality of Sleek’s existing Driver Portal and Fleet Portal into one comprehensive solution that is now available as a native mobile application or web for desktop users. The new solution also provides many new features including new in app notifications, a more expansive load board, and contactless location tracking throughout the load execution process.

“The new app makes it much easier to track and manage shipments,” said Caitlin Radick, Sleek Technologies Carrier Success Specialist. “We’ve been delivering 96%+ OTD because our technology dynamically sources the right carrier.”

The Sleek Fleet App is available for download in the Apple store (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/sleek-carrier-portal/id1609270541), and Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sleekfleet.sleek_carrier_portal&hl=en_US&gl=US). To learn more about becoming a registered carrier, please visit us at https://www.sleek-technologies.com/champion-carriers . To learn more about automating your freight procurement process, please visit us at www.sleek-technologies.com .

Sleek Technologies

Sleek Technologies is the market leader in freight procurement automation. With AI-powered technology and 100% data transparency, we uncover resilience, sustainability, and cost-reduction opportunities that empower shippers to always deliver products on time, at fair market cost. To join other shippers who have automated freight procurement, please visit www.sleek-technologies.com.

Sleek Technologies Contact:

Jaimie Kowalski

312-310-1048

jkowalski@sleek-technologies.com