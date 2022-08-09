imaware and Elo Health Collaborate to Scale Personalized Nutrition for Patients

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital health solutions company imaware today announced its collaboration with Elo, the Smart Nutrition company turning food from the leading cause of disease to medicine by harnessing the power of at-home testing, AI, and nutritional coaching. As a part of the collaboration, imaware’s at-home diagnostics tests will provide Elo patients with deep clinical insights into specific biomarkers and health data, which are then leveraged to create a personalized supplement regimen with specific nutrients hand-selected for each patient’s health outcomes.



Through this partnership, imaware has created an all-in-one digital platform that supports Elo through order fulfillment, operations, and logistics for blood tests that powers its personalized supplements. These tests, branded on behalf of Elo, provide members with easy and actionable insights, coupled with consistent personalization and precision – all with a guarantee of HIPAA and SOC2 compliance.

“While personalized healthcare has been a long awaited promise for American consumers, imaware’s ability to create any test, with our trusted science and extensive network of lab partners, puts us in a place where we can deliver personalization today for many brands,” said Jani Tuomi, Founder of imaware. “These types of healthcare solutions are where we are heading, and Elo is a perfect partner that realizes the power of personalization in a way that drastically improves the patient experience and overall health.”

Elo, which delivers precision-based personalized supplement and nutrition memberships, ultimately transforming members’ relationship with food, was in need of imaware’s proven and trusted at-home testing capabilities that go beyond the typical industry standards of general surveys and questionnaires.

“Personalization is at the heart of everything we do, and it was critical that we found a trusted and proven at-home testing partner that could support this type of precision,” said Ari Tulla, CEO and co-founder at Elo. “With imaware’s industry-leading at-home testing technology, we can now reach more people in need and provide them with tailored programs that are made for their bodies, ultimately leading to a better experience and better outcomes.”

Since this partnership, Elo has sold over 1,000 health kits, experienced 2x and 3x monthly growth YoY, and 95 percent of their members saw positive biomarker improvement within six months.

imaware’s white-labeled tests power a range of different healthcare solutions and its HIPAA-compliant API technology enables the company to seamlessly incorporate an end-to-end digital solution. For more information on imaware’s partnerships, please visit https://www.imaware.health/b2b/poweredby

About imaware:

imaware's mission is to empower the health of humanity by providing testing and technology solutions for healing at scale. imaware's patient-facing platform offers scientifically validated home-based tests that screen and monitor a wide range of conditions across men's health, women's health, coronavirus, allergic diseases, autoimmune diseases, preventative genetics, and more. imaware's technology solutions provide patients, providers, employers, and brands with access to a digitally-native care model that includes logistics, CLIA/CAP-certified laboratory analysis, telehealth support, and compliance expertise which provides a seamless user experience and convenient, reliable access to care. Learn more at www.imaware.health .

About Elo:

Founded in 2020 by veteran health and technology executives Ari Tulla (formerly Nokia, BetterDoctor), Tapio Tolvanen (formerly Nokia, BetterDoctor), and Miklu Silvanto (formerly Apple, Airbnb), Elo is the Smart Nutrition company turning food from the cause of disease to medicine using the power of data. Elo's mission capitalizes on the growing consumer appetite for nutrition-focused health solutions underpinned by science. For more information, please visit www.elo.health .