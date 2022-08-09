Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Dublin Names Eric Mueller Chief Executive Officer

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Dublin announced Eric Mueller as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mueller brings 15 years of healthcare operational leadership to his work with Reunion. He most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer of a 60-bed, long-term acute care hospital in Richmond, Virginia.



"As the CEO of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Dublin, it is my personal mission to provide patients with the highest quality care possible and create a culture where employees feel valued,” said Mueller. Mueller believes that all employees deserve respect, recognition, and appreciation and he “prides himself on investing in his team to ensure that they are a part of the success of the organization.”

Mueller holds a master’s degree in hospital administration from the University of South Carolina. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and Exercise Science from the University of Toledo. Over the course of his leadership career, he has served as a mentor and Executive Director for division-level CEOs, training and coaching them for success.

Prior to the CEO position in Richmond, he served in leadership roles in operations, marketing, and development. He has previously served as CEO for hospitals in Indiana and Texas.

As the Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Dublin CEO, Mueller strives to make Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital a provider and employer of choice in the greater Columbus area. He will lead the Dublin team to drive positive performance results across the hospital's clinical, financial, and overall operating capacities. Mueller will also lead the hospital team to provide exceptional quality care and a positive patient experience that is the hallmark of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals.

About Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals is a group of hospitals developed by Reunion IRF, a partnership between America Development & Investments and Brandon Holdings to develop and operate inpatient rehabilitation facilities in select markets across the United States. Visit reunionrehabhospital.com to see all of our locations and find us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About America Development & Investments

ADI was founded in 2001 with a primary focus on healthcare real estate development. Nationally, the ADI team has developed approximately 2 million square feet of real estate across a range of commercial product types including, medical office, mixed-use office and residential, assisted living facilities, athletic clubs, and specialty medical including hospitals. The ADI team has completed more than 80 projects at a value of over $2 Billion. The Company manages all development activities from market analysis to site selection and entitlements, design team coordination, construction management, development, financing, and disposition of properties. For more information, visit https://www.americadevelopment.com/



