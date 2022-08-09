Gordon Brothers Promotes Frank Morton to Lead Disposition, Financing & Investment Offerings Globally as Chief Investment Officer

Boston, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, has promoted Frank Morton to lead the firm’s disposition, financing and investment offerings across retail, brands, commercial and industrial globally as Chief Investment Officer. Morton will also join the board of directors.

He will work in partnership with business leaders and the entire organization to leverage Gordon Brothers’ deep asset knowledge and operational expertise to deliver rapid, customized and integrated solutions to clients and partners in over 45 countries.

Based in Boston, Morton has over 25 years of experience in disposition and financing across the retail, commercial and industrial sectors. Prior to his current role, Morton was the Chief Executive Officer, International where he significantly increased the firm’s presence, growing the business in Europe and expanding into Japan, Australia, Singapore and South America. Morton joined Gordon Brothers in 2005 following the acquisition of Ozer Group where he was Chief Merchant. He has served in various management capacities at major U.S. retailers throughout his career.

“This is a pivotal moment for Gordon Brothers as we continue to expand and unify our service offering globally. In this new role, Frank will help bring more integrated and creative solutions across borders to our partners,” said Ken Frieze, Chief Executive Officer of Gordon Brothers. “With Frank as Chief Investment Officer, Norma Kuntz as President, Chief Operating Officer and a tenured group of business leaders, Gordon Brothers is more prepared than ever to meet the needs of our clients.”

“I’m excited to partner with Ken, Norma, our business leaders and the rest of the organization as we continue to build global synergies within our firm in order to deliver value to our clients through our asset knowledge, operational expertise and capital across industries and jurisdictions,” said Morton.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

