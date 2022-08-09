New Mental Well-Being Course Rounds Out Full Suite of Safety and Prevention Training Focused on the Graduate School Experience

Tampa, FL, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The need for student mental health resources in higher education has never been greater, according to a new study from researchers at the Healthy Minds Network. Graduate students are especially vulnerable as they may face overwhelming stress related to their academic programs, family caretaking responsibilities, food and housing insecurity, and fallout from COVID-19. In fact, a recent survey found that 67% of graduate student respondents scored low on well-being factors (Ogilvie et al., 2021).

To help graduate students address these unique challenges, Vector Solutions released a new online mental health course that higher education administrators, provosts, and graduate school deans can use as part of their current health and wellness initiatives. This training will help learners understand the effects of stress and teach them how to maintain wellness and manage mental health challenges specific to their graduate school experiences. This course is available in more than 20 languages so all learners can benefit, and customers who purchase this course before the end of August 2022 will receive a version in Simplified Mandarin at no charge.

Mental Well-Being for Graduate Students, which includes modules on understanding stress, coping strategies, navigating relationships, and how to get help for yourself and others, rounds out a full suite of courses designed specifically for graduate students. Other graduate student-focused courses from Vector Solutions include Sexual Assault Prevention for Graduate Students and Personal Skills for a Diverse Campus.

“Graduate students are often overlooked in conversations around issues of mental health, harassment, and sexual assault in higher education, despite abundant research on the unique and widespread challenges they face,” said Rob Buelow, head of product for education at Vector Solutions. “Tailored training that improves the well-being and experience of our nation’s graduate students will also improve the many lives they touch through their research, innovation, and leadership.”

Vector Solutions, Higher Education is the industry leader in post-secondary safety and prevention training, serving more than 2,000 of the nation’s most widely recognized and prestigious institutions for more than 20 years. Its programs help drive lasting, large-scale change on the campus issues that matter most, including alcohol and other drugs; sexual assault and harassment; diversity and inclusion; and mental health. For more information, visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/he.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of award-winning, intelligent SaaS solutions that help organizations and individuals operate at the highest level and prepare for more challenging workplaces and environments. Providing industry-focused solutions that connect information and technology, its unique product set includes training management, continuing education (CE), compliance training, workforce scheduling, safety management, and more. Reaching approximately 31 million users and more than 35 thousand clients worldwide, Vector's mission is to serve everyday heroes by delivering intelligent software solutions that empower them to make safer, smarter, better decisions. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com.