Monetha Introduces a 15% Staking Bonus for Users

Zug, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 28th, 2022, Monetha, the advanced data liberalization platform, announced a 15% staking bonus for its users.

The new feature allows its users to deposit MTH tokens for a fixed period (90 days) in return for additional shopping rewards — in this case — a 15% bonus on their maximum cashback. At the end of the 90-day staking period, the tokens are then returned to the user’s wallet and can be reused for re-staking, trade, or kept on hold.

In addition to the initial staking terms, Monetha also announced the future introduction of further improved rewards in the form of exclusive giveaways, enhanced deals from merchants, and other substantial benefits.

In tandem with the introduction of staking rewards, Monetha also announced that its MTH tokens are now listed on two additional exchanges, BitMart and LBank. These additions provide more options for users to acquire tokens and avail of the platform’s exclusive benefits.

For the uninitiated, the Monetha.io platform allows users to receive rewards — including discounts, cashback and other benefits while shopping — in exchange for sharing personal preferences, habits, and interests with online merchants. These rewards can be redeemed in the form of gift cards, crypto, or to make donations to a wide range of charities.

In response to the move, Andrej Ruckij, the Monetha CEO, said, “We believe that digital data profile ownership belongs to the users. For this reason, we have created a convenient, safe, and seamless means for people to reuse and leverage their digital profile across different industries, such as fintech, eCommerce, and much more.”

The CEO went on to add, “We are currently focused on the eCommerce sector where the incentives between users and companies are fully aligned in the following ways: users want to receive benefits like cashback, gift cards, and a more personalized experience, also, companies want to personalize their services to reduce marketing costs and increase customer satisfaction.

“At present, we have approximately 500 brands where users can shop — from Marshall to NordVPN and many other leading brands — and we are ready to welcome more new businesses who wish to join our platform via our Shopify plugin.”

On the technology side of the Monetha platform, Andrej Ruckij says, “Our encryption-based technology ensures that data is transferred directly and securely from the user to the merchant, bypassing all data aggregators and complying in full with privacy legislation and regulations, such as GDPR, CCPA, PECR.

“In the future,” the CEO added, “after the eCommerce block is fully covered and the platform reaches a 1M+ user-base, we will then switch to the next block that represents a more significant focus on the project’s vision, a ‘Data Wallet’.”

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/monetha-introduces-a-15-staking-bonus-for-users/