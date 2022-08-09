Invasive Techniques Account for 4 Out of 5 Procedures in Global Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Market: Fact.MR Study

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per in-depth industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2027.



Intracranial pressure monitoring devices are frequently used to gauge pressures in the brain and skull brought on by neurological conditions or trauma. In patients with skull injuries, post-operative and diagnostic surveillance is of major significance.

The growing elderly population and brisk development in foreign investments are driving the market for intracranial pressure monitoring equipment. In addition, governments in several developing nations consistently spend substantial sums of money to improve patient-centered treatment, effectiveness, and safety.

Advancements in intracranial pressure monitoring models are enhancing pathophysiology, which is treated by external ventricular drainage, as a result of diligent R&D. As a result, the global market for intracranial pressure monitoring has a huge opportunity for expansion.

Growth of the ICP monitoring devices market is anticipated to be fueled by increasing number of traumatic accidents and neurological illnesses across the world. Demand for intracranial pressure monitoring systems is also anticipated to increase due to the rise in meningitis cases, brain trauma, and aneurysms. Government programs aimed at providing individuals with proper and effective medical care are also anticipated to fuel market expansion.

An increase in the frequency of neurological conditions and traumatic events is responsible for the growth of the intracranial pressure monitoring market. The market is also being helped by an increase in the incidence of stroke, brain infection, and meningitis cases in the general population.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global intracranial pressure monitoring market to reach valuation of US$ 2.2 billion by 2027.

Market in Europe projected to increase at CAGR of 4.5% over forecast period.

Non-invasive techniques expected to rise at of 8.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2027.

Market in Canada expected to rise at of 6.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2027.

“Technological innovations in monitoring systems, growing concerns regarding neurological issues & brain injuries, and continuous R&D initiatives for the enhancement of healthcare systems are paving the way for ICP monitoring device manufacturers,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Key manufacturers are accelerating production while also upgrading it with low-cost fixes due to the rise in demand for devices that measure intracranial pressure. To maintain the surge in demand from various intracranial pressure monitoring device applications, leading companies are focusing on product quality.

For instance,

In 2021, different non-intracranial pressure monitoring techniques were verified by a team of Brazilian researchers who also concluded that high blood pressure is one of the primary factors of elevated intracranial pressure. On the basis of this, they suggested a very successful intracranial pressure solution.





Key Segments in ICP Monitoring Industry Research

By Technique : Invasive Non-invasive

By Application : Traumatic Brain Injury Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Intracerebral Hemorrhage Meningitis Other Applications

By End User : Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Trauma Centers Neurosurgery Centers

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global intracranial pressure monitoring market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of technique (invasive and non-invasive), application (traumatic brain injury, subarachnoid hemorrhage, intracerebral hemorrhage, meningitis, and other applications), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, trauma centers, and neurosurgery centers), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

