China Social media management platform KAWO releases the 2022 Ultimate China Social Media Marketing Cheatsheet

Understanding the Chinese social media landscape

With such a large economy and wide reach, tapping into the Chinese social media landscape is a worthwhile, yet daunting endeavor for businesses looking to expand into the Chinese market. Instead of popular, global social media players, Chinese social media is based on its own ecosystem of Chinese-specific platforms. Multiple tools and functions are available within its platforms, and deep integration exists across many apps.

In addition, with rising costs of traffic and high levels of competition, it can be more difficult for international brands trying to enter the Chinese social media landscape. During a stagnant global economy, marketers need to spend their money wisely and develop more efficient strategies to manage social media. Therefore, finding and understanding the right social media platform for one’s business needs in China cannot be overstated.

The KAWO 2022 “Ultimate China Social Media Marketing Cheatsheet” covers major China social media platforms including WeChat, Weibo, Douyin, Kuaishou, Xiaohongshu, Bilibili, and Dianping, highlighting their monthly active users (MAU), demographics, content formats, paid ad options, among other factors, to give marketers a precise overview of the China’s social media ecosystem.

The changing social media marketing funnel

The diversified role of social media in the marketing funnel has streamlined users’ purchasing experience, from initial brand discovery to final purchase. WeChat, for example, serves as an ecosystem where users can find and compare brands, place orders, and recommend friends, all in one comprehensive platform.

Social media marketing is slowly replacing traditional marketing methods. Given how different social media platforms fulfill different functions within the marketing sales funnel, marketers must adjust their strategies accordingly. This means producing and deploying high-quality content across the proper social media channels according to their functionality, in order to reach target audiences, improve conversion rates and reduce customer acquisition costs, while better serving existing customers and limiting turnover. KAWO's Cheatsheet helps brands and agencies identify sales opportunities on social media and plan their content based on each social media channel's role in the marketing funnel.

As the first and only China-specific social media management platform, KAWO enables brands and agencies to manage their social media accounts, plan marketing activities, and collaborate efficiently with teams and customers in one stop, while giving in-depth data analysis reports and competitor monitoring, to empower data-driven, and efficient decision-making.

