Sage launches Sage Payroll to simplify accounting, payroll and HR processes for small businesses

TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses, today announced the Canadian release of Sage Payroll, which integrates accounting, payroll and HR functions into a single unified platform with Sage Accounting. The new, cloud-first solution from Sage is uniquely positioned to enable small businesses, HR and accounting teams, to manage payroll and employee data in one platform with employee self-serve features, to help their business flow.



Delivering on its promise of continuous improvement and innovation, Sage has responded to customer needs to deliver a cloud payroll experience that helps solve today’s most pressing business challenges. With Sage Payroll, small business owners can pay their employees anytime and anywhere, with the platform automatically calculating the value of each employee’s individual payment based on their hourly pay or salary.



Rather than forcing small businesses and their accounting and HR teams to juggle between multiple solutions and chase after employee data, Sage Payroll centralizes employee records and automates time-consuming HR processes with ease. This helps to minimize time-wasting, manual work and human error mistakes while empowering small businesses to focus on what matters most – their people and their customers.



“For many SMBs, digital tools boost productivity and reduce cost while supporting hard-working teams to get work done more efficiently,” said Steve Ryujin, VP, Small Business Segment, Sage Canada. “With Sage Payroll, Canadian small business owners and accountants can now run their payroll, accounting, and HR processes from a single dashboard, making it easier to pay staff and track and manage HR information all in one place, to drive efficiencies and empower the workforce of today.”



And because Sage Payroll is integrated with Sage Accounting, business owners and their accounting staff need not worry about manually syncing payroll and accounting, saving them both time and effort. The software is also CRA Compliant and aligned with changing tax legislation.

Sage Payroll is designed to meet the administrative needs of Canadian small businesses. As a business grows from a sole proprietorship to a thriving company with hundreds of employees and performance targets, Sage can provide the right add-ons to accommodate every stage of their business growth.

Media Contact:

Monique Daniel

Sage

monique.daniel@sage.com

(905) 781-0758

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of small and mid-sized businesses served by us, our partners and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality and the climate crisis. Learn more at https://www.sage.com/en-ca/