Ivans Index July 2022 Results Released

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans® today announced the July 2022 results of the Ivans Index™, the insurance industry’s premium renewal rate index. Year over year, all lines of business, except Workers’ Compensation, experienced an increase in average premium renewal rate. Month over month, average premium renewal rates decreased for Commercial Auto, General Liability, Commercial Property and Workers’ Compensation. Average premium renewal rates for Business Owners’ Policy (BOP) and Umbrella increased.

Premium renewal rate change by line of business for July 2022 highlights include:

Commercial Auto : 4.76%, down from 4.92% last month.

: 4.76%, down from 4.92% last month. BOP: 6.28%, up from 5.83% at the end of June.

6.28%, up from 5.83% at the end of June. General Liability: 4.65%, down from 4.78% the month prior.

4.65%, down from 4.78% the month prior. Commercial Property: 6.62%, down from 6.67% in June.

6.62%, down from 6.67% in June. Umbrella: 5.49%, up from 5.29% the month prior.

5.49%, up from 5.29% the month prior. Workers’ Compensation: -1.24%, down from -0.43% last month.

Released monthly, Ivans Index is a data-driven report of current conditions and trends for premium rate renewal change of the most placed commercial lines of business in the insurance industry. Analyzing more than 120 million data transactions, the Ivans Index premium renewal rate change measures the premium difference year over year for a single consistent policy. Inclusive of more than 33,000 agencies and 430 insurers and MGAs, the Ivans Index is reflective of the premium rate change trends being experienced by all agencies and insurers across the U.S. insurance market. Ivans Index is available to agencies and insurers as part of Market Insights at markets.ivansinsurance.com.

Download the complete Q2 Ivans Index report here.

