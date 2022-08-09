USAID Awards PM Consulting Group $100M Blanket Purchase Agreement for Humanitarian Aid and Support Across Ukraine, Belarus, and Moldova

TOWSON, Md., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Consulting Group (PMCG), a Maryland-based firm that delivers international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services to federal and state government clients, today announced the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) increased its previously awarded five-year Middle East North Africa (MENA) blanket purchase agreement (BPA) with PMCG to a maximum value of $100 million.



PMCG will support USAID’s work with European allies and partners on the front lines of the humanitarian response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including responding to the needs of internally displaced persons within Ukraine. This work can include humanitarian assistance, institutional support services, technology support, and translation services across Ukraine, Belarus, and Moldova.

“Ukraine is living through a nightmare that’s hard to imagine in modern times. History will judge us all by how we respond, and it’s a true honor to be asked to help on the front lines of the humanitarian response,” said Tony Kronfli, international operations director of PMCG. “This is some of the most important work of our lives, and the PMCG team is fully committed to this undertaking.”

PMCG supports USAID programs globally with in-country surge support to address political, developmental, and reconstruction needs. Considering the work’s urgency, USAID determined that the MENA BPA is the fastest way to access PMCG staff in the region and tap into the company’s extensive network of regional partners.

“PMCG’s Warsaw office is at the hub of international organizations clustering in Poland’s capital city,” said PMCG Director for Europe and Eurasia Mike Staresinic. “The entire company is behind this effort, and we are confident that our work through USAID will provide some needed safety and support during an unimaginably hard time for millions.”

To learn more about USAID’s work in Ukraine, visit https://www.usaid.gov/usaid-response-ukraine.

About PM Consulting Group

PM Consulting Group (PMCG) is a Maryland-based firm that specializes in international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services. Visit PMCG at www.pmcgllc.com.

