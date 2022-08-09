GOALRILLA PARTNERS WITH NBA FORWARD TORREY CRAIG

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goalrilla, the industry leader in residential, in-ground basketball hoops, is proud to partner with professional basketball player Torrey Craig by giving back to his hometown with the ultimate dream court. Goalrilla has donated four DC72E1, 72" in-ground basketball goals, to the town of Great Falls, South Carolina, where Torrey grew up.

A forward for the NBA's Phoenix Suns, Torrey is returning home to reveal the renovated basketball court featuring the all-new Goalrilla hoops to the small community. As a senior at Great Falls High School, he was honored with the title of Class 1A State Player of the Year. He later played for University of South Carolina Upstate - a NCAA Division 1 school and went undrafted by the NBA. His story of never giving up, consistency, and manifestation, reflects Goalrilla's philosophy to "Dream Bigger Than Your Driveway."

"We are thrilled to bring 'The Court' to reality with help from Torrey Craig," says Emily Patton, Brand Manager of Goalrilla Basketball. "At Goalrilla, we want to help give back to this small community and encourage the young athletes of Great Falls to keep dreaming as Torrey once did."

"This project is important to me. 'The Court' is a staple of my community and serves as an outlet for youth," says Torrey. "This place contributed to my growth as a person and player. I've had aspirations to do this since I've made it to the NBA. To see it finally happen means the world. This one is for Great Falls."

"The Court" reveal presentation will be hosted with Torrey noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at 505 Dearborn St. in Great Falls. The event will include a 3 vs. 3 basketball tournament with a cash prize included, a back-to-school drive, free food, live DJ, giveaways, and more. "The Court's" complete transformation will be revealed with photos and videos at goalrilla.com.

ABOUT ESCALADE

Founded in 1922, and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. Our mission is to connect family and friends and create lasting memories. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's brands include Brunswick Billiards®; STIGA® table tennis; Accudart®; RAVE Sports® water recreation; Victory Tailgate® custom games; Onix® Pickleball; Goalrilla™ basketball; Lifeline® fitness; Woodplay® playsets; and Bear® Archery. Escalade's products are available online and at leading retailers nationwide. For more information about Escalade's many brands, history, financials, and governance, please visit www.escaladeinc.com.

