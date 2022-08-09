Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Places 29th on the 2022 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

This annual list pays tribute to Leading IT Solution Providers for Exceptional Sales Performance



TORONTO and GATINEAU, Quebec, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (“Converge” or “the Company”) (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has earned a prestigious 29th place spot on the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list, published annually by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company ® . The CRN Fast Growth 150 list recognizes the fastest-growing North American IT solution providers and technology integrators for significant sales growth—driven by forward-thinking business strategy, strong technology know-how, and services prowess—demonstrated over the previous two years.



To maintain consistent growth within the highly competitive and rapidly evolving IT industry, solution providers need to constantly evolve to keep ahead of consistent changes within the market. CRN’s Fast Growth 150 list acknowledges companies that have crossed this lofty threshold and demonstrated an ongoing dedication toward success and innovation. This is Converge’s third time placing on the list.

“Despite the near-constant disruptions and unforeseen challenges today’s IT companies face, they must still be ready to adapt and change at a moment’s notice. With the CRN 2022 Fast Growth 150 list, we honor those IT solution providers that have managed to thrive in an industry where stability is often a luxury,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The companies that earned spots on this year’s list represent the very best in business acumen and strategy, inspiring fellow industry members and proving that with perseverance, meaningful growth is attainable in even the most chaotic business climates. On behalf of CRN and The Channel Company, I wish a heartfelt congratulations and continued success to all companies featured on the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list.”

“Converge is excited to rank on CRN’s Fast Growth 150 list for the third year in a row,” stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. “Growth remains a core component of our company and business strategy, and we are proud to once again have that highlighted with our placement on this list as we look forward to expansion in the coming months and beyond.”

A sampling of the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. You can view the complete list online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

