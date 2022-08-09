Jscrambler Showcases How to Secure the JavaScript Supply Chain at Black Hat USA 2022

PORTO, Portugal, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jscrambler, a leader in client-side web security, will be showcasing its platform for securing the JavaScript supply chain in booth #1380 at Black Hat USA 2022. The event will take place August 10 – 11 in Las Vegas. Experts will demonstrate how Jscrambler’s webpage integrity solution helps enterprises detect and mitigate against pervasive attacks launched from the web browser, like Magecart and cross-site scripting.



While much focus has been placed on securing networks and servers, client-side attacks are a nagging blind spot for security teams. Web pages today typically contain 104 JavaScript libraries, and each one is a potential entry point for attackers. The 2022 Cyberthreat Defense Report by the CyberEdge Group revealed that more than 90% of organizations surveyed are affected by web and mobile application attacks. The most concerning among them were Personally Identifiable Information (PII) harvesting, Account takeover/credential stuffing, payment fraud attacks, and digital skimming/Magecart attacks. In a 2022 survey of CISOs, more than 40% of respondents said they plan to upgrade or add to their client-side web application security within the next 12 months.

Jscrambler’s webpage integrity solution detects and blocks malicious behavior in real-time on the client-side to prevent leaking or scraping of sensitive data. The product will be featured at Black Hat USA 2022 along with:

About Jscrambler

Jscrambler is a leader in client-side web security. Jscrambler’s unique approach to security protects every application component, providing companies with full visibility and control of their applications against tampering and reverse-engineering. Trusted by the Fortune 500 and major companies in sectors such as finance, e-commerce, media, and software development, Jscrambler is recognized by Gartner in the Market Guide for In-App Protection, Market Guide for Online Fraud Detection, and Hype Cycle for Application Security.

