New Aerojet Rocketdyne Facility Consolidates Solid Rocket Motor Manufacturing to Increase Efficiency and Capacity

CAMDEN, Ark., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Camden, Arkansas, site has opened a new facility to integrate solid rocket motor manufacturing activities, improving operational efficiency, increasing production capacity, reducing costs, and providing for even safer operations.



“We are building upon our proud legacy of providing reliable propulsion by investing and expanding to support future military readiness,” said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president. “This $13.5 million facility is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative, affordable propulsion to support both today’s defense programs and those of tomorrow.”

The new 51,000 square foot building consolidates multiple manufacturing activities under one roof and adds advanced equipment, including modern tool-up bays, dedicated propellant casting and oven areas, and upgraded X-ray systems, all emphasizing a safe production process. The facility results in a reduction in the need to transport motors across the site during manufacturing by more than 90%.

The facility is the latest construction in the company’s expansion in southern Arkansas, where the Aerojet Rocketdyne team has developed and produced critical defense products for more than 40 years.

The first program to begin production in the new manufacturing facility will be the propulsion system for the PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE). Additionally, the new facility was built with a raised roof and includes tooling to be positioned to support larger-scale motors to power next-generation missiles.

Aerojet Rocketdyne has supported the PAC-3 missile system since its inception and powers every PAC-3 variant in production. In addition to the propulsion system, the company also provides the attitude control motors and lethality enhancer for both the PAC-3 MSE and the PAC-3 Cost Reduction Initiative.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com . Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen .

Media Contacts:

Eileen Lainez, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 571-239-7839

eileen.lainez@rocket.com

Sonya Archer, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 870-807-5247

sonya.archer@rocket.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a04506ca-d175-4ec5-bd8f-ec38f77fb48f