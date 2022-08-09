Visions of the Future, Saatchi Art’s New Photography NFT Collection, Debuts August 24 

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saatchi Art ’s latest NFT collection, Visions of the Future , will debut to the public on August 24. Token holders of the online gallery’s genesis NFT drop, The Other Avatars , will be able to preview the exhibition first beginning August 22.



The jury-curated NFT auction features never-before-exhibited works by 50 fine art photographers that envision and explore what the future could look like through both utopian and dystopian lenses. The featured artists, who hail from over 20 countries worldwide, were selected by a world-class panel of thought-leaders in the photography and NFT space.

“We’re committed to providing a platform where visionary creative voices can redefine the art world, whether working traditionally or with blockchain technology,” said Capucine Jenkins, Senior Manager of Digital Art and NFTs at Saatchi Art. “It was integral to the project that the selected photographers represent artists from around the world who are making profound contributions to the photographic space.”

Altogether, the works in the exhibition reflect artists’ visions for the coming decades during a period of great uncertainty and rapid evolution. Award-winning Ukrainian artist duo Synchrodogs explores the ongoing tension between humans and nature by depicting altered figures in unexpected images. Los Angeles–based multidisciplinary artist Brooke Ashley Barone creates surreal photographs that aim to translate her dreams into explosively stunning visual representations. Photographer Jin-Woo Presena uses large-scale aerial photography to trigger emotion and provide an escape from the mundanity of the everyday. Ghana-based figurative artist Miiickey Madu evokes hopeful and imaginative scenes of nature through the use of digital and manual processes, including drawing and painting.

In order to create a holistic collecting experience for both digital and traditional art buyers, Saatchi Art is excited to offer a first-of-its-kind phygital art experience as part of Visions of the Future. Each auction winner will receive a framed limited-edition print in addition to ownership of the photography NFT. Subsequent token holders that buy on the secondary market will have the opportunity to redeem one of two remaining editions of the print through the end of 2022.

“Since our founding more than a decade ago, we have continually harnessed innovative technology to democratize the art market; our embrace of web3 is a natural evolution of this mission,” noted Saatchi Art General Manager, Wayne Chang. “Being able to include a physical art object with an NFT purchase is a great bridge for traditional art collectors into web3 and vice versa.”



To view the complete artist list and to sign up for email updates for this and other NFT projects, visit https://www.saatchiart.com/nft/visions-of-the-future .



