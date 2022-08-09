CLA Foundation Awards $890k in Record-Breaking Summer Grant Cycle

Raleigh, North Carolina, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced that its CLA Foundation granted $890,000 to fifty-seven organizations across the country during its summer 2022 grant cycle.

“This summer cycle is an important milestone in the CLA Foundation’s granting journey. It marks the largest grant cycle in our history. Thanks to the CLA family’s generosity, we could fund more than 50% of the organizations that applied,” said Michele Pratt, CLA Foundation board chair. “Saying yes more than no to the many worthy organizations that applied is amazing.”

Every dollar raised and granted through the CLA Foundation comes from within the CLA family — including employees, principals, and retired principals. And, every nomination originates from CLA employees, who are invited to nominate organizations that not only make a difference in their community but also share the foundation’s intent to promote and support diverse individuals and organizations.

The majority of the CLA Foundation grantees serve populations who have been historically underserved or underrepresented as defined by race, disability, Veteran status, and socioeconomics. All grantees help advance diversity, equity, and inclusion and show a commitment to the CLA Foundation’s “three Es” ― education, employment, and entrepreneurship.

In this cycle, 30% of the organizations funded are led by a person of color. The grantees serve broad and diverse communities:

65% focus on serving people that identify as Black, Pacific Islander, Latinx, Asian, or more than one race

16% focus on serving people with disabilities

9% focus on serving Veterans

79% focus on serving low-income populations

Of the fifty-seven organizations funded in the summer 2022 cycle:

81% align with education

70% align with employment

26% align with entrepreneurship

Organizations can align with more than one focus area.

Since 2015, the CLA family has awarded $7.4 million through 452 grants to organizations across the country. Learn more about the CLA Foundation.

In addition, CLA has awarded three strategic investment grants this year: American Corporate Partners, Nashville Entrepreneur Center’s Twende program, and NABA, Inc. It all adds up to $1.1million invested into our communities so far this year.

