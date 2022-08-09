LIVALL Announces Launch of Next-Gen Smart Bicycle Helmet with Sound by JBL®

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today LIVALL, an innovative company focused on smart helmets since 2014, announced the launch of the BH51M NSO, a next-gen smart helmet with amazing sound quality, upgraded smart features and enhanced safety. Featuring a premium speaker system with sound by JBL®, turn signal indicators and emergency SOS alert, the latest helmet from LIVALL is designed to make urban rides safer and more enjoyable. To learn more about the LIVALL smart bicycling helmet, visit the launch page here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/2118263481/livall-and-jbl-make-your-urban-ride-safe-and-enjoyable

LIVALL sets a new standard for sound through cooperation with one of the world's most renowned audio makers. Featuring a premium speaker system with sound by JBL® for calls, music, and navigation, there is no better-sounding bicycling helmet on the market today. Now, riders no longer have to choose between safety and sound when they hit the road.

"With years of experience focused on researching and developing smart helmets and with the help of valuable feedback from over 1 million cyclists, LIVALL was the first brand to integrate turn signals and accident SOS alert into a smart helmet to make the safety of our customers our first priority. Today, we are proud to offer our latest helmet - the LIVALL BH51M NSO, a next-gen smart helmet with all the most essential safety features, along with amazing sound by JBL®. Our product is the only helmet cooperating with JBL® to offer better sound quality for music and phone calls. Now riders can enjoy incredible sound, even when outdoors," stated Bryan Zheng, the Founder and CEO of LIVALL

Urban riding for fun or commuting to work on a bicycle, scooter, or E-mobility is a great way to avoid traffic jams and live a more sustainable lifestyle. However, riding on the road does have risks. LIVALL's latest design is packed with features for safety. The helmet has automatic sensor lighting that turns on at night and turns off in the daytime, along with turn signal indicators and a built-in gravity acceleration sensor to turn on lights if it detects a significant deceleration. For advanced safety, the helmet has patented fall detection and SOS alert functions that can detect a fall when an accident happens. An SMS alert will then be sent to preset emergency contacts with GPS location after 90 seconds. The helmet is adjustable, lightweight and waterproof, designed for long rides with up to 12 hours battery life and also features an anti-loss alarm for convenient security.

The LIVALL BH51M NSO Smart Bicycling Helmet instantly boosts safety and makes urban riding a dream with unparalleled sound by JBL, LED brake and signal lights, and automatic emergency SOS alert for ultimate safety. Designed especially for urban cyclists and commuters, it's an essential new riding accessory that is available now on Kickstarter with special deals and discounts for early adopters. Learn more here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/2118263481/livall-and-jbl-make-your-urban-ride-safe-and-enjoyable

