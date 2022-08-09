nextSource Announces nextSourcing™ – Tailored, Curated Direct Sourcing Talent Communities

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nextSource announces nextSourcing – an advanced approach to direct sourcing.



nextSourcing leverages a client's brand to create private talent communities of exceptional pre-qualified individuals available for assignment. Long-term relationships are forged with candidates through ongoing knowledge-sharing and networking, encouraging re-engagement at assignment end. Clients benefit from this approach through reduced placement times, higher assignment completion rates, greater return on recruiting investments, and greater brand recognition as an employer of choice.

nextSourcing goes beyond traditional talent acquisitions methods that provide outreach to alumni and retirees, silver medalists, and referrals to also leverage its professional affiliations and Higher Education practice client base. This unique approach delivers needed skills while also enabling specialized programs to drive Diversity initiatives and to reach passive candidates considering a return to the workforce. The program extends to individuals seeking temporary or project-based engagements as well as permanent positions.

“Over the years many organizations have taken an approach to recruiting that emphasizes speed and efficiency to provide benefits to employers and service providers. This approach is ultimately at odds with the desire many leaders have to build closer relationships to talent and to put the ‘Human’ back in Human Resources,” commented Catherine Candland, nextSource Chief Executive Officer. “Our programs bridge the gap, creating a human-oriented approach to recruiting while building long-term candidate pipelines which are key to filling high-demand roles in a skill restricted talent / labor market.”

The nextSourcing talent community is enabled by the industry’s leading talent pool technologies. The technology platform integrates seamlessly with a client’s Vendor Management System, allowing hiring managers to follow a single process to request candidates regardless of the sourcing channel.

For more information, contact marketing@nextsource.com or visit our website.